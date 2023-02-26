Blackhawks bring win streak into game against the Ducks

Chicago Blackhawks (20-32-5, eighth in the Central Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (19-34-7, eighth in the Pacific Division)

Anaheim, California; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks seek to continue a four-game win streak with a victory against the Anaheim Ducks.

Anaheim is 19-34-7 overall and 9-16-1 in home games. The Ducks have a -98 scoring differential, with 149 total goals scored and 247 conceded.

Chicago is 20-32-5 overall and 8-16-2 on the road. The Blackhawks have allowed 204 goals while scoring 142 for a -62 scoring differential.

Monday's game is the third time these teams match up this season. The Blackhawks won 3-2 in the previous meeting. Max Domi led the Blackhawks with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trevor Zegras has 19 goals and 31 assists for the Ducks. Frank Vatrano has scored four goals and added two assists over the last 10 games.

Patrick Kane has 16 goals and 29 assists for the Blackhawks. Domi has three goals and nine assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 3-5-2, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.7 assists, 5.2 penalties and 14.2 penalty minutes while giving up 4.3 goals per game.

Blackhawks: 5-4-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 3.9 assists, 2.8 penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Ducks: Adam Henrique: out (lower body), Urho Vaakanainen: out (lower-body), Jamie Drysdale: out (shoulder), John Moore: out (undisclosed), Anthony Stolarz: out (lower body).

Blackhawks: Sam Lafferty: day to day (roster management reasons), MacKenzie Entwistle: out (wrist), Jonathan Toews: out (illness), Patrick Kane: day to day (roster management reasons), Reese Johnson: out (concussion), Nikita Zaitsev: out (undisclosed), Alex Stalock: out (concussion), Jarred Tinordi: out (knee).

