Blackhawks' Bedard leaves game against Devils after hit from Smith

NEWARK, N.J. — Chicago Blackhawks star Connor Bedard left Friday night's game against the New Jersey Devils after receiving an open-ice hit from defenceman Brendan Smith.

The Blackhawks announced Bedard would not return.

With the puck on his stick midway through the first period, Bedard skated into the Devils' zone before Smith stepped up and appeared to catch the rookie centre's mouth with a hit.

Bedard fell to the ice and held his mouth as he skated to the bench before heading to the dressing room.

The 18-year-old from North Vancouver, B.C. — the No. 1 overall pick in last year's NHL draft — has lived up to expectations so far this season by leading all rookies in goals (15), assists (18) and points (33) through 38 games.

Bedard was selected as Chicago's representative at the NHL's all-star weekend in Toronto from Feb. 1-3. He leads the Blackhawks in scoring.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 5, 2024.

The Canadian Press