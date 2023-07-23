Blackhawks announce 2-year contract for forward Philipp Kurashev after arbitration decision

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks and forward Philipp Kurashev have a two-year contract in place after going through salary arbitration.

The team announced the decision on Sunday. The deal carries a salary-cap hit of $2.25 million.

The 23-year-old Kurashev set career highs with nine goals and 16 assists in 70 games last season. He has 23 goals and 39 assists in 191 games — all with Chicago.

Kurashev was selected by the Blackhawks in the fourth round of the 2018 entry draft. He made his NHL debut in January 2021.

The Associated Press