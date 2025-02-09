Is Blackburn v Wolves on TV today? Channel, start time and how to stream FA Cup online

Blackburn Rovers take on Wolves at Ewood Park today in the FA Cup fourth round.

John Eustace’s Blackburn side are chasing a play-off place in the Championship this season, although they are in the midst of a poor run with only one league win in their past 11 games, and eight defeats in that spell.

Andreas Weimann is Blackburn’s top scorer this season with six league goals, and he got the winner in the last round to knock out Championship rivals Middlesbrough.

Wolves have enjoyed a sticky run themselves, losing all four of their January league fixtures by an aggregate score of 10-1, but victory over West Midlands rivals Aston Villa last weekend provided a much-needed boost.

Here is everything you need to know about the game:

When is Blackburn v Wolves?

Blackburn take on Wolves today, Sunday 9 February, in a 12.30pm GMT kick-off at Ewood Park.

How to watch

The game will be shown live on the BBC’s Red Button service. Viewers can also stream the match live via the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website.

What is the team news?

Blackburn are without a number of players including Yuki Ohashi, Sondre Tronstad, Harry Leonard, Harry Pickering, Arnor Sigurdsson, Hayden Carter and Scott Wharton.

Wolves are missing several players including Yerson Mosquera, Jorgen Strand Larsen, Boubacar Traore, Joao Gomes and Sasa Kalajdzic. New signings centre-back Nasser Djiga and midfielder Marshall Munetsi could feature.

Predicted line-ups

Blackburn: Pears; Brittain, Hyam, Batth, Beck; Dolan, Travis, Buckley, Hedges; Weimann; Gueye.

Wolves: Johnstone; Doherty, Agbadou, Toti; Lima, Munetsi, Bellegarde, Gomes; Guedes, Hwang, Sarabia.

Odds

Blackburn 14/6

Draw 14/5

Wolves 7/2

Prediction

Wolves should have too much quality for Blackburn and we expect them to progress despite the partisan atmosphere. Blackburn 1-3 Wolves.