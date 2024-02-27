Blackburn v Newcastle: Sutton's predictions

Chris Sutton and Simon Rix

BBC Sport's football expert Chris Sutton has made his predictions for this week's FA Cup fifth-round ties. For all eight games he is up against Kaiser Chiefs bassist and Leeds United fan Simon Rix.

Sutton's prediction: 1-3

I scored in an FA Cup tie for Blackburn against Newcastle a few years ago. It was a wonderful finish, but we ended up losing in a replay, and I can see the Magpies getting through this time too.

Blackburn drew at the weekend in the 'Chris Sutton derby' against my first club, Norwich, but they are yet to win in four games under new manager John Eustace, and I don't see him getting a first victory here.

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe really needs the FA Cup now to recover a bit of faith with the fans after some disappointing results, including their heavy defeat by Arsenal on Saturday.

Howe's side should win because they have got the superior players and I actually feel as if they will run away with this one a little bit.

Simon's prediction: 0-2

Newcastle really need to do something in the FA Cup this season - they are out of Europe as well as losing in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals, and they are not doing so well in the league. So, I can see them putting out a strong side and I don't see Blackburn coping with it.

See the full list of predictions here