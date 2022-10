Blackburn Rovers vs Millwall LIVE: Championship result, final score and reaction

(PA)

Follow live coverage as Blackburn Rovers face Millwall in the Championship today.

English football's second tier is one of the most-watched leagues in Europe with a relentless fixture schedule and the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer combining to make it one of the most dramatic and exciting competitions in world football.

Burnley were relegated from the top tier in 2022 but return refreshed and hopeful of making it back and equally Watford no doubt enjoyed their time in the Premier League too and are also keen to return.

Norwich know what it takes to earn promotion from the Championship and will again be one of the favourites to do it again with one of the best squads in the division.

It isn't all about the battle for promotion, either, with Wigan, Rotherham and play-off winners Sunderland hoping their ascensions from League One aren't short-lived as they battle to avoid the drop at the bottom.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

Blackburn Rovers FC 2 - 1 Millwall FC

Match ends, Blackburn Rovers 2, Millwall 1.

Second Half ends, Blackburn Rovers 2, Millwall 1.

Attempt missed. Andreas Voglsammer (Millwall) left footed shot from the centre of the box.

90+4' #Rovers 2-1 #Millwall



Cooper lets fly from distance, but it sails harmlessly over the bar.#ROVvMIL 🔵⚪️ — Blackburn Rovers (@Rovers) October 1, 2022

Attempt missed. Jake Cooper (Millwall) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by George Saville.

⏱ 90+2'



Cooper heads over after meeting Malone's corner.



🌹 2-1 🦁 | #Millwall — Millwall FC (@MillwallFC) October 1, 2022

Attempt missed. Jake Cooper (Millwall) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Scott Malone with a cross following a corner.

⏱ 90+1'



Voglsammer drills it across goal and Flemming gets on the end of it, but he can't adjust his body to apply the finish needed.



🌹 2-1 🦁 | #Millwall — Millwall FC (@MillwallFC) October 1, 2022

Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Lewis Travis.

90+1' #Rovers 2-1 #Millwall



Voglsammer drills it across the six-yard box to Flemming at the back post, but he puts it over. #ROVvMIL 🔵⚪️ — Blackburn Rovers (@Rovers) October 1, 2022

Attempt missed. Zian Flemming (Millwall) right footed shot from very close range is just a bit too high following a set piece situation.

Attempt blocked. Andreas Voglsammer (Millwall) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Murray Wallace with a headed pass.

Foul by Hayden Carter (Blackburn Rovers).

⏱ 90'



Five minutes of stoppage time here...



🌹 2-1 🦁 | #Millwall — Millwall FC (@MillwallFC) October 1, 2022

Andreas Voglsammer (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution, Blackburn Rovers. Bradley Dack replaces Ben Brereton.

Daniel Ayala (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Zian Flemming (Millwall).

Foul by Ben Brereton (Blackburn Rovers).

Attempt saved. Zian Flemming (Millwall) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Andreas Voglsammer (Millwall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Scott Wharton (Blackburn Rovers).

Offside, Millwall. George Saville tries a through ball, but Andreas Voglsammer is caught offside.

⏱ 79'



George Saville is on for Callum Styles.



🌹 2-1 🦁 | #Millwall pic.twitter.com/SndTzTFxmn — Millwall FC (@MillwallFC) October 1, 2022

Substitution, Millwall. George Saville replaces Callum Styles.

Substitution, Blackburn Rovers. Hayden Carter replaces Ryan Hedges.

⏱ 75'



A goal back! Cooper nods home Burey's cute ball...



15 minutes to go!



🌹 2-1 🦁 | #Millwall pic.twitter.com/R386tYtuyj — Millwall FC (@MillwallFC) October 1, 2022

Offside, Blackburn Rovers. Thomas Kaminski tries a through ball, but George Hirst is caught offside.

Goal! Blackburn Rovers 2, Millwall 1. Jake Cooper (Millwall) header from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Tyler Burey following a set piece situation.

75' #Rovers 2-0 #Millwall



🟨 Morton receives the first booking of the game for a foul on Styles.#ROVvMIL 🔵⚪️ — Blackburn Rovers (@Rovers) October 1, 2022

Tyler Morton (Blackburn Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Tyler Morton (Blackburn Rovers).

Scott Wharton (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Ben Brereton (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Harry Pickering.

Substitution, Millwall. Tyler Burey replaces Charlie Cresswell.

Substitution, Millwall. George Evans replaces Billy Mitchell.

Substitution, Millwall. Andreas Voglsammer replaces George Honeyman.

Attempt missed. Charlie Cresswell (Millwall) header from the centre of the box misses to the right following a corner.

Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Harry Pickering.

64' #Rovers 2-0 #Millwall



GOAL! Afobe flicks Morton's corner into the path of Brereton Diaz, who makes no mistake from close range!#ROVvMIL 🔵⚪️ — Blackburn Rovers (@Rovers) October 1, 2022

Substitution, Blackburn Rovers. Sammie Szmodics replaces Tyrhys Dolan.

Substitution, Blackburn Rovers. George Hirst replaces Sam Gallagher.

Goal! Blackburn Rovers 2, Millwall 0. Ben Brereton (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner following a corner.

63' #Rovers 1-0 #Millwall



Hedges lets fly from 40 yards, forcing Long to tip the ball over the bar!#ROVvMIL 🔵⚪️ — Blackburn Rovers (@Rovers) October 1, 2022

Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by George Long.

Attempt saved. Ryan Hedges (Blackburn Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Sam Gallagher.

Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Charlie Cresswell.

Attempt blocked. Ben Brereton (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

57' #Rovers 1-0 #Millwall



GOAL! Gallagher drives into the box and plays it across the six-yard box, a mix up between Long and a Millwall defender allows the ball to drop to Dolan, who slots home!#ROVvMIL 🔵⚪️ — Blackburn Rovers (@Rovers) October 1, 2022

⏱ 57'



Dolan scores for Blackburn Rovers.



🌹 1-0 🦁 | #Millwall — Millwall FC (@MillwallFC) October 1, 2022

Goal! Blackburn Rovers 1, Millwall 0. Tyrhys Dolan (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.

⏱ 53'



Long denies Hedges, who took aim from 20-yards out. The save falls to Brereton Diaz in an offside position and play is stopped.



🌹 0-0 🦁 | #Millwall — Millwall FC (@MillwallFC) October 1, 2022

53' #Rovers 0-0 #Millwall



Long's save from Hedges' long-ranger falls to Brereton Diaz, who doesn't hit the target, though the flag was raised anyway. #ROVvMIL 🔵⚪️ — Blackburn Rovers (@Rovers) October 1, 2022

Offside, Blackburn Rovers. Ryan Hedges tries a through ball, but Ben Brereton is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Ben Brereton (Blackburn Rovers) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Ryan Hedges.

Attempt saved. Ryan Hedges (Blackburn Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Tyler Morton.

50' #Rovers 0-0 #Millwall



Long comes way off his line to clear, it falls to Hedges who tries to drill a shot at goal, but it's wide.#ROVvMIL 🔵⚪️ — Blackburn Rovers (@Rovers) October 1, 2022

Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by George Long.

Attempt missed. Ryan Hedges (Blackburn Rovers) left footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the left.

Second Half begins Blackburn Rovers 0, Millwall 0.

⏱ 45+3'



Long makes an important save before the break. A corner bounces all over the six-yard area and the 'keeper was alert to deny Blackburn.



🌹 0-0 🦁 | #Millwall — Millwall FC (@MillwallFC) October 1, 2022

First Half ends, Blackburn Rovers 0, Millwall 0.

45+3' #Rovers 0-0 #Millwall



Long forced into a diving save after a scramble from Morton's corner.#ROVvMIL 🔵⚪️ — Blackburn Rovers (@Rovers) October 1, 2022

Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Charlie Cresswell.

Attempt saved. Ben Brereton (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the bottom right corner.

Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Charlie Cresswell.

⏱ 43'



Long brilliantly anticipates a ball over the top to Brereton Diaz and beats the striker to the ball. The Chilean takes a whack in the process and takes a minute before getting back to his feet.



🌹 0-0 🦁 | #Millwall — Millwall FC (@MillwallFC) October 1, 2022

⏱ 38'



Malone does well to control a looping clearance and quickly fire across the face of goal, but it's just in-front of Afobe.



🌹 0-0 🦁 | #Millwall — Millwall FC (@MillwallFC) October 1, 2022

32' #Rovers 0-0 #Millwall



Neither side able to create much in the way of clear cut chances so far.#ROVvMIL 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/IfUlFauno6 — Blackburn Rovers (@Rovers) October 1, 2022

⏱ 30'



The Lions break through Callum Styles - he finds Benik Afobe who shoots over the target.



🌹 0-0 🦁 | #Millwall — Millwall FC (@MillwallFC) October 1, 2022

Attempt missed. Benik Afobe (Millwall) right footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Callum Styles following a fast break.

⏱ 28'



No clear chances for either team thus far...



🌹 0-0 🦁 | #Millwall pic.twitter.com/kHvRHnP99m — Millwall FC (@MillwallFC) October 1, 2022

Tyler Morton (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Zian Flemming (Millwall).

⏱ 20'



Stoppage in play as Kaminski receives treatment following a collision with Murray Wallace.



🌹 0-0 🦁 | #Millwall — Millwall FC (@MillwallFC) October 1, 2022

Foul by Murray Wallace (Millwall).

Thomas Kaminski (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Harry Pickering.

Ben Brereton (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

