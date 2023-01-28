Blackburn Rovers vs Birmingham City LIVE: FA Cup latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Birmingham City's Reda Khadra (left) and Blackburn Rovers' Scott Wharton (PA)

Follow live coverage as Blackburn Rovers take on Birmingham City in the FA Cup today.

The oldest cup competition in the world, the FA Cup is always a tournament that every club up and down the country want to win.

Arsenal are record winners having lifted the famous trophy on 14 occasions in their history. with Manchester United (12) and Chelsea (8) not far behind.

It's not all about the winners though with clubs from the Premier League all the way down to non-league involved, there is always the chance of a giant-killing or two along the way.

Liverpool are the current holders having claimed the trophy for the first time since 2006 after defeating Chelsea in the final at Wembley.

We will bring you all the action and updates from the today's game in the live blog below:

Blackburn Rovers FC 1 - 1 Birmingham City FC

Nothing between the sides so far. 🤝#EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/sTwOaZrlyq — Birmingham City FC (@BCFC) January 28, 2023

First Half ends, Blackburn Rovers 1, Birmingham City 1.

⏱️ Half-time: #Rovers 1-1 #BCFC



We go in level after Dack's sixth of the season cancelled out Khadra's early opener.#ROVvBIR 🔵⚪ pic.twitter.com/lgSqAnwtHm — Blackburn Rovers (@Rovers) January 28, 2023

44 - Nearly a trademark Jukey goal! His diving header is parried behind by Kaminski.



[1-1] #EmiratesFACup — Birmingham City FC (@BCFC) January 28, 2023

Attempt missed. Auston Trusty (Birmingham City) left footed shot from the right side of the box.

Corner, Birmingham City. Conceded by Sam Gallagher.

Corner, Birmingham City. Conceded by Thomas Kaminski.

Attempt saved. Lukas Jutkiewicz (Birmingham City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Maxime Colin with a cross.

Tahith Chong (Birmingham City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Sam Gallagher (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Tyler Morton (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. George Friend (Birmingham City) header from very close range following a corner.

33' #Rovers 1-1 #BCFC



GOAL! Rankin-Costello forced Etheridge into an excellent save with a well struck shot, the ball hits the woodwork and bounces to Dack who taps it in from close range! #ROVvBIR 🔵⚪ — Blackburn Rovers (@Rovers) January 28, 2023

Goal for Blackburn Rovers. Dack, 33.



[1-1] #EmiratesFACup — Birmingham City FC (@BCFC) January 28, 2023

Goal! Blackburn Rovers 1, Birmingham City 1. Bradley Dack (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from very close range.

Attempt saved. Joe Rankin-Costello (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Ryan Hedges.

Joe Rankin-Costello (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt missed. Scott Wharton (Blackburn Rovers) header from the centre of the box following a set piece situation.

Joe Rankin-Costello (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Kevin Long.

Attempt blocked. George Friend (Birmingham City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

22' #Rovers 0-1 #BCFC



🟨 Rankin-Costello receives the first caution of the game, having been adjudged to have fouled Chong.#ROVvBIR 🔵⚪ — Blackburn Rovers (@Rovers) January 28, 2023

Joe Rankin-Costello (Blackburn Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Joe Rankin-Costello (Blackburn Rovers).

21' #Rovers 0-1 #BCFC



Brereton Diaz forces Etheridge into a diving save to keep out a long-range effort.#ROVvBIR 🔵⚪ — Blackburn Rovers (@Rovers) January 28, 2023

Attempt saved. Ben Brereton (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Sam Gallagher.

Attempt saved. Bradley Dack (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Sam Gallagher.

17 - So close to a second from Khadra. His shot on goal goes underneath Kaminski and narrowly wide of the post.



[0-1] #EmiratesFACup — Birmingham City FC (@BCFC) January 28, 2023

John Buckley (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Reda is a dancer, Khadra is the answer! 🕺



[0-1] #EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/oE8v21QdvP — Birmingham City FC (@BCFC) January 28, 2023

Corner, Birmingham City. Conceded by Thomas Kaminski.

Attempt saved. Reda Khadra (Birmingham City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Lukas Jutkiewicz.

Offside, Blackburn Rovers. John Buckley tries a through ball, but Sam Gallagher is caught offside.

13' #Rovers 0-1 #BCFC



From wide left, Brereton Diaz cuts onto his right and tries to beat Etheridge at his near post, but the Birmingham keeper is equal to it.#ROVvBIR 🔵⚪ — Blackburn Rovers (@Rovers) January 28, 2023

Attempt saved. Ben Brereton (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved.

Attempt blocked. Hayden Carter (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ryan Hedges with a cross.

6' #Rovers 0-1 #BCFC



Gallagher's long-distance effort is charged down and deflects out for a corner.#ROVvBIR 🔵⚪ — Blackburn Rovers (@Rovers) January 28, 2023

Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Kevin Long.

Attempt blocked. Sam Gallagher (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ben Brereton.

3 - Lightning start in Blackburn as Khadra's effort from outside the area beats Kaminski and puts Blues into an early lead! ⚡



[0-1] #EmiratesFACup https://t.co/u73DUihg3C — Birmingham City FC (@BCFC) January 28, 2023

Goal! Blackburn Rovers 0, Birmingham City 1. Reda Khadra (Birmingham City) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Gary Gardner.

A place in the fifth round is up for grabs! 👊



[0-0] #EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/hhv5Po28m4 — Birmingham City FC (@BCFC) January 28, 2023

First Half begins.

🆕 signing Sorba Thomas was introduced in the lounges before today's game.#ROVvBIR | #Rovers 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/bC12MeXcF6 — Blackburn Rovers (@Rovers) January 28, 2023

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Gaz is back as we make four changes! 💪



Brought to you by @BoyleSports. #EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/uG3FyMWDN3 — Birmingham City FC (@BCFC) January 28, 2023

🔢 𝗧𝗲𝗮𝗺 𝗡𝗲𝘄𝘀!



2⃣ changes.

©️ Dack captains the side.

🟥 Ayala suspended.

✅ Carter and Gallagher come in.

🔙 Szmodics returns to the bench.

🏆 Sorba Thomas is cup-tied.

🤕 Brittain, Hyam, Mola, Markanday & A.Wharton out injured.#ROVvBIR | #Rovers 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/0ZfbpGSQQ4 — Blackburn Rovers (@Rovers) January 28, 2023

