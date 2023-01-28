Blackburn Rovers vs Birmingham City LIVE: FA Cup latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Birmingham City's Reda Khadra (left) and Blackburn Rovers' Scott Wharton (PA)
Birmingham City's Reda Khadra (left) and Blackburn Rovers' Scott Wharton (PA)

Follow live coverage as Blackburn Rovers take on Birmingham City in the FA Cup today.

The oldest cup competition in the world, the FA Cup is always a tournament that every club up and down the country want to win.

Arsenal are record winners having lifted the famous trophy on 14 occasions in their history. with Manchester United (12) and Chelsea (8) not far behind.

It's not all about the winners though with clubs from the Premier League all the way down to non-league involved, there is always the chance of a giant-killing or two along the way.

Liverpool are the current holders having claimed the trophy for the first time since 2006 after defeating Chelsea in the final at Wembley.

We will bring you all the action and updates from the today's game in the live blog below:

Blackburn Rovers FC 1 - 1 Birmingham City FC

First Half ends, Blackburn Rovers 1, Birmingham City 1.

Attempt missed. Auston Trusty (Birmingham City) left footed shot from the right side of the box.

Corner, Birmingham City. Conceded by Sam Gallagher.

Corner, Birmingham City. Conceded by Thomas Kaminski.

Attempt saved. Lukas Jutkiewicz (Birmingham City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Maxime Colin with a cross.

Tahith Chong (Birmingham City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Sam Gallagher (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Tyler Morton (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. George Friend (Birmingham City) header from very close range following a corner.

Goal! Blackburn Rovers 1, Birmingham City 1. Bradley Dack (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from very close range.

Attempt saved. Joe Rankin-Costello (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Ryan Hedges.

Joe Rankin-Costello (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt missed. Scott Wharton (Blackburn Rovers) header from the centre of the box following a set piece situation.

Joe Rankin-Costello (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Kevin Long.

Attempt blocked. George Friend (Birmingham City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Joe Rankin-Costello (Blackburn Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Joe Rankin-Costello (Blackburn Rovers).

Attempt saved. Ben Brereton (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Sam Gallagher.

Attempt saved. Bradley Dack (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Sam Gallagher.

John Buckley (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Birmingham City. Conceded by Thomas Kaminski.

Attempt saved. Reda Khadra (Birmingham City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Lukas Jutkiewicz.

Offside, Blackburn Rovers. John Buckley tries a through ball, but Sam Gallagher is caught offside.

Attempt saved. Ben Brereton (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved.

Attempt blocked. Hayden Carter (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ryan Hedges with a cross.

Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Kevin Long.

Attempt blocked. Sam Gallagher (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ben Brereton.

Goal! Blackburn Rovers 0, Birmingham City 1. Reda Khadra (Birmingham City) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Gary Gardner.

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Follow live football coverage with The Independent today.

Whether it's Premier League, Champions League, a European Championship or the World Cup we will keep you up to date with everything you need to know.

We will have all the latest scores, goals and updates plus analysis and reaction throughout the game here.

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry had 35 points and 11 assists, and the Golden State Warriors beat the Toronto Raptors 129-117 on Friday night. The high-scoring affair was close until the Warriors pulled away with a 31-point fourth quarter, securing a sweep in the season series. Klay Thompson added 29 points, knocking down six 3-pointers despite beginning the night 0 for 5 from beyond the arc. Though Thompson played in Warriors' 126-110 victory in Toronto on Dec. 18, the game Friday was his fir