Blackburn Rovers vs Birmingham City LIVE: FA Cup latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow live coverage as Blackburn Rovers take on Birmingham City in the FA Cup today.
The oldest cup competition in the world, the FA Cup is always a tournament that every club up and down the country want to win.
Arsenal are record winners having lifted the famous trophy on 14 occasions in their history. with Manchester United (12) and Chelsea (8) not far behind.
It's not all about the winners though with clubs from the Premier League all the way down to non-league involved, there is always the chance of a giant-killing or two along the way.
Liverpool are the current holders having claimed the trophy for the first time since 2006 after defeating Chelsea in the final at Wembley.
We will bring you all the action and updates from the today's game in the live blog below:
Blackburn Rovers FC 1 - 1 Birmingham City FC
Blackburn Rovers vs Birmingham City
Nothing between the sides so far.
Blackburn Rovers vs Birmingham City
First Half ends, Blackburn Rovers 1, Birmingham City 1.
Blackburn Rovers vs Birmingham City
⏱️ Half-time: #Rovers 1-1 #BCFC
We go in level after Dack's sixth of the season cancelled out Khadra's early opener.
Blackburn Rovers vs Birmingham City
45' #Rovers 0-1 #BCFC
There will be a minimum of two added minutes.
Sponsored by our added time partner
Blackburn Rovers vs Birmingham City
44 - Nearly a trademark Jukey goal! His diving header is parried behind by Kaminski.
[1-1]
Blackburn Rovers vs Birmingham City
Attempt missed. Auston Trusty (Birmingham City) left footed shot from the right side of the box.
Blackburn Rovers vs Birmingham City
Corner, Birmingham City. Conceded by Sam Gallagher.
Blackburn Rovers vs Birmingham City
43' #Rovers 1-1 #BCFC
Kaminski palms Jutkiewicz's diving header round the post.
Blackburn Rovers vs Birmingham City
Corner, Birmingham City. Conceded by Thomas Kaminski.
Blackburn Rovers vs Birmingham City
Attempt saved. Lukas Jutkiewicz (Birmingham City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Maxime Colin with a cross.
Blackburn Rovers vs Birmingham City
40' #Rovers 1-1 #BCFC
Chong booked for fouling Gallagher.
Blackburn Rovers vs Birmingham City
Tahith Chong (Birmingham City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Blackburn Rovers vs Birmingham City
Sam Gallagher (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Blackburn Rovers vs Birmingham City
Tyler Morton (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Blackburn Rovers vs Birmingham City
Attempt missed. George Friend (Birmingham City) header from very close range following a corner.
Blackburn Rovers vs Birmingham City
33' #Rovers 1-1 #BCFC
GOAL! Rankin-Costello forced Etheridge into an excellent save with a well struck shot, the ball hits the woodwork and bounces to Dack who taps it in from close range!
Blackburn Rovers vs Birmingham City
Goal for Blackburn Rovers. Dack, 33.
[1-1]
Blackburn Rovers vs Birmingham City
33' #Rovers 1-1 #BCFC
GOOOOAAAALLL!!! DACK LEVELS IT UP!
Blackburn Rovers vs Birmingham City
Goal! Blackburn Rovers 1, Birmingham City 1. Bradley Dack (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from very close range.
Blackburn Rovers vs Birmingham City
Attempt saved. Joe Rankin-Costello (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Ryan Hedges.
Blackburn Rovers vs Birmingham City
Joe Rankin-Costello (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Blackburn Rovers vs Birmingham City
Attempt missed. Scott Wharton (Blackburn Rovers) header from the centre of the box following a set piece situation.
Blackburn Rovers vs Birmingham City
Joe Rankin-Costello (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Blackburn Rovers vs Birmingham City
Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Kevin Long.
Blackburn Rovers vs Birmingham City
Attempt blocked. George Friend (Birmingham City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Blackburn Rovers vs Birmingham City
22' #Rovers 0-1 #BCFC
Rankin-Costello receives the first caution of the game, having been adjudged to have fouled Chong.
Blackburn Rovers vs Birmingham City
Joe Rankin-Costello (Blackburn Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Blackburn Rovers vs Birmingham City
Foul by Joe Rankin-Costello (Blackburn Rovers).
Blackburn Rovers vs Birmingham City
21' #Rovers 0-1 #BCFC
Brereton Diaz forces Etheridge into a diving save to keep out a long-range effort.
Blackburn Rovers vs Birmingham City
Attempt saved. Ben Brereton (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Sam Gallagher.
Blackburn Rovers vs Birmingham City
Attempt saved. Bradley Dack (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Sam Gallagher.
Blackburn Rovers vs Birmingham City
17 - So close to a second from Khadra. His shot on goal goes underneath Kaminski and narrowly wide of the post.
[0-1]
Blackburn Rovers vs Birmingham City
John Buckley (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Blackburn Rovers vs Birmingham City
16' #Rovers 0-1 #BCFC
Khadra's shot squirms through Kaminski's legs and wide of the post.
Blackburn Rovers vs Birmingham City
Reda is a dancer, Khadra is the answer!
[0-1]
Blackburn Rovers vs Birmingham City
Corner, Birmingham City. Conceded by Thomas Kaminski.
Blackburn Rovers vs Birmingham City
Attempt saved. Reda Khadra (Birmingham City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Lukas Jutkiewicz.
Blackburn Rovers vs Birmingham City
Offside, Blackburn Rovers. John Buckley tries a through ball, but Sam Gallagher is caught offside.
Blackburn Rovers vs Birmingham City
13' #Rovers 0-1 #BCFC
From wide left, Brereton Diaz cuts onto his right and tries to beat Etheridge at his near post, but the Birmingham keeper is equal to it.
Blackburn Rovers vs Birmingham City
Attempt saved. Ben Brereton (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved.
Blackburn Rovers vs Birmingham City
Attempt blocked. Hayden Carter (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ryan Hedges with a cross.
Blackburn Rovers vs Birmingham City
6' #Rovers 0-1 #BCFC
Gallagher's long-distance effort is charged down and deflects out for a corner.
Blackburn Rovers vs Birmingham City
Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Kevin Long.
Blackburn Rovers vs Birmingham City
Attempt blocked. Sam Gallagher (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ben Brereton.
Blackburn Rovers vs Birmingham City
3 - Lightning start in Blackburn as Khadra's effort from outside the area beats Kaminski and puts Blues into an early lead!
[0-1]
Blackburn Rovers vs Birmingham City
KHADRAAA!!!
Blackburn Rovers vs Birmingham City
3' #Rovers 0-1 #BCFC
Goal for Birmingham. Khadra opens the scoring.
Blackburn Rovers vs Birmingham City
Goal! Blackburn Rovers 0, Birmingham City 1. Reda Khadra (Birmingham City) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Gary Gardner.
Blackburn Rovers vs Birmingham City
A place in the fifth round is up for grabs!
[0-0]
Blackburn Rovers vs Birmingham City
⏱️ Kick-off: #Rovers 0-0 #BCFC
Our #EmiratesFACup fourth round tie is underway! Come on, lads!
Blackburn Rovers vs Birmingham City
First Half begins.
Blackburn Rovers vs Birmingham City
Here come the teams!
Blackburn Rovers vs Birmingham City
Cup football comes next!
Blackburn Rovers vs Birmingham City
New signing Sorba Thomas was introduced in the lounges before today's game.
Blackburn Rovers vs Birmingham City
Getting warm
Blackburn Rovers vs Birmingham City
Great to see you back, Gaz!
Blackburn Rovers vs Birmingham City
A special welcome to today's mascots.
Blackburn Rovers vs Birmingham City
Arriving up north.
Blackburn Rovers vs Birmingham City
In the red corner.
Blackburn Rovers vs Birmingham City
Here's how our opponents line up today
Blackburn Rovers vs Birmingham City
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Blackburn Rovers vs Birmingham City
Team news in full
Blackburn Rovers vs Birmingham City
Blackburn Rovers vs Birmingham City
Gaz is back as we make four changes!
Brought to you by @BoyleSports.
Blackburn Rovers vs Birmingham City
🔢 𝗧𝗲𝗮𝗺 𝗡𝗲𝘄𝘀!
2⃣ changes.
©️ Dack captains the side.
🟥 Ayala suspended.
✅ Carter and Gallagher come in.
🔙 Szmodics returns to the bench.
🏆 Sorba Thomas is cup-tied.
🤕 Brittain, Hyam, Mola, Markanday & A.Wharton out injured.#ROVvBIR | #Rovers 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/0ZfbpGSQQ4
Blackburn Rovers vs Birmingham City
Team news coming up in 10...
Blackburn Rovers vs Birmingham City
Sam Gallagher
Blackburn Rovers vs Birmingham City
Another outing at Ewood Park.
Blackburn Rovers vs Birmingham City
Afternoon, lads
Blackburn Rovers vs Birmingham City
Cup football!
Blackburn Rovers vs Birmingham City
📖 Today's Digital Match Supplement is now available to download and read!
