Blackburn Rovers 0-0 Southampton: Saints fail to win for third consecutive game

Southampton did not register a shot on target until the 80th minute [Getty Images]

Blackburn Rovers held Southampton to a goalless draw at Ewood Park as Saints failed to win for the third Championship game in a row.

Russell Martin's side did not register a shot on target until the 80th minute as they failed to take full advantage of Ipswich and Leeds both losing.

Fourth-placed Southampton are 12 points behind second-placed Ipswich, but do have two games in hand on the Tractor Boys.

Blackburn, meanwhile, are four points above the drop zone.

More to follow.