Blackburn approaching their best, Jon Dahl Tomasson warns

Rovers avoided falling to a third defeat in a row thanks to Ryan Hedges' stoppage-time leveller. Neil Warnock's side looked destined to secure a fourth win in a row in their quest for survival as they assumed an early 2-0 lead. First half strikes from Matty Pearson - his fourth in three games - and Jack Rudoni handed the Terriers control. But Joe Rankin-Costello's delicate dink shortly after the restart handed the visitors the momentum as the deficit was halved. Despite Huddersfield's heroic defending, their slender lead was finally cancelled out when Hedges converted a last-gasp equaliser and keep their play-off hopes alive. "It was one of our best games of the season," Tomasson said. "We had a lot of chances, I stopped counting. It's incredible that we're coming away with just a draw. "We dominated from minute one until the end against a team who've had some great results recently. "Coming away and at this period of the season with a very young team, we were creating a lot of chances and we probably should have won it. "When you're 2-0 behind at half-time, it can be tough, but the boys did all the right things in the second half. "Our playing development and our style is very good and we're making some great steps. "If you look at the latest performances we've had, the results have not been the right ones. "But I'm extremely pleased with the performance; the most difficult thing in football is creating chances and we created a lot today." A disgruntled Tomasson criticised the lack of added time and accused Huddersfield of timewasting. He said: "I think we have a big problem in English football. Supporters are paying money for this. "It's not like 10 years ago where every player wanted to play and there wasn't all this lying on the ground, just play football." Meanwhile, Huddersfield stretched their unbeaten run to five games as boss Warnock continues to steer the club to safety. He said: "We've played five good sides in our last five games and we've got 11 points, so we're delighted. "It can't get any more difficult than the last five games, we've had horrific fixtures. I can't fault any of the effort from the players. "They've given me everything these last few weeks and to get 11 points is an amazing situation. "I never thought we'd ever have a chance of getting out of it really, but the lads listen to everything I say and they're so genuine. "In three weeks, you can see the difference. We know that our lives and our jobs are at stake, so it's good at the minute. "I thought it was a cracking game today in difficult conditions and we're disappointed that we didn't win it because of the timing of their goal. "But, if we'd have known they were going to score in the first minute of the second half, you'd have said we'd have done well to hold on. "We defended really well after they scored and I don't think I could get any more effort out of the players, so I'm really pleased. "I was knackered and I was on the bench, so goodness knows what the players were like."

