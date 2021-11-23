Sparklers

When happy hour rolls around during the holidays, make sure you have a fun and festive drink recipe to impress your friends and family! This blackberry thyme sparkler is the perfect option for ringing in the new year. Featuring gin, Champagne or Prosecco, homemade blackberry simple syrup, and fresh thyme, this tasty beverage will definitely make the most out of your midnight toast. Cheers!

Ingredients

For the blackberry simple syrup

1 cup blackberries

1 cup water

1 cup sugar

For the sparkler

4 ounces (1/2 cup) gin

1 bottle of Champagne or Prosecco, chilled

4 long sprigs of thyme

Gold baking sugar for the rim

Tools Used

Directions

Bring blackberries, sugar, and water to a boil. Reduce heat and let simmer for 15 minutes, until the blackberries are soft and the simple syrup has thickened and turned to a bright pink/reddish color. Remove from heat, drain blackberries, and allow to cool. This step can be done well in advance as the syrup will keep for at least a week in the refrigerator. Dip each Champagne glass into a shallow plate filled with ¼ inch water, then dip in a plate filled with gold baking sugar. Add 1 ounce of gin to each Champagne glass. Drop two blackberries in each glass. Fill the rest of the glass with chilled Champagne or Prosecco, followed by ½ ounce of the homemade blackberry simple syrup. Top with a sprig of thyme in each glass.

