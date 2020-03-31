BlackBerry Reports Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Results
Fiscal Year 2020
- Total company non-GAAP revenue of $1,099 million , or 20% growth year-over-year; total company GAAP revenue of $1,040 million , or 15% growth year-over-year.
- Total non-GAAP Software and Services revenue of $1,078 million , or 26% growth year-over-year; total GAAP Software and Service revenue of $1,019 million , or 21% growth year-over-year.
- Fiscal year 2020 total Software and Services billings grew by a double-digit percentage year-over-year.
- Fiscal year 2020 non-GAAP earnings per basic and diluted share of $0.13 , above the $0.08 provided in the financial outlook for fiscal year 2020. Fiscal year 2020 GAAP loss per basic share of $0.27 and GAAP loss per diluted share of $0.32 .
- Net cash provided by operating activities of $26 million and capital expenditures of $12 million resulted in free cash flow generated of $14 million .
Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2020
- Total company non-GAAP revenue of $291 million , or 13% growth year-over-year; total company GAAP revenue of $282 million , or 11% growth year-over-year.
- Total non-GAAP Software and Services revenue of $287 million , or 16% growth year-over-year; total GAAP Software and Services revenue of $278 million , or 13% growth year-over-year; both are record quarterly highs.
- Non-GAAP earnings per basic and diluted share of $0.09 ; GAAP loss per basic and diluted share of $0.07 .
- Net cash provided by operating activities of $35 million and capital expenditures of $3 million , resulted in free cash flow generated of $32 million .
WATERLOO, Ontario , March 31, 2020 /CNW/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today reported financial results for the three months and the twelve months ended February 29, 2020 (all figures in U.S. dollars and U.S. GAAP, except where otherwise indicated).
Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results
Total company non-GAAP revenue for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 was $291 million , up 13% year-over-year. Total company GAAP revenue for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 was $282 million , up 11% year-over-year. Total non-GAAP software and services revenue of $287 million , up 16% year-over-year. Total GAAP software and services revenue was $278 million , up 13% year-over-year. Fourth quarter recurring non-GAAP software and services revenue (excluding IP licensing and professional services) was over 90%. Non-GAAP gross margin was 77% and GAAP gross margin was 75%.
Non-GAAP operating earnings was $51 million . GAAP operating loss was $41 million . Non-GAAP earnings per share was $0.09 (basic and diluted). GAAP net loss per share was $0.07 (basic and diluted). GAAP net loss includes $35 million for acquired intangibles amortization expense, $27 million in goodwill and long-term asset impairment charges, $17 million in stock compensation expense, a charge of $5 million related to the fair value adjustment on the debentures, and other amounts as summarized in the table below.
Total cash, cash equivalents, short-term and long-term investments was $990 million as of February 29, 2020 . Net cash provided by operating activities of $35 million and capital expenditures of $3 million resulted in free cash flow generated of $32 million .
"In fiscal 2020, we delivered $1.1 billion in non-GAAP revenue and $0.13 of non-GAAP earnings per share, released over 30 new products and made strong progress on developing BlackBerry's zero-trust architecture as part of the Spark platform. This is essential for the secure IoT market," said John Chen , Executive Chairman and CEO, BlackBerry. "We continue to have the right strategy and the right products to address the market's expanding security needs. Although we are going through unprecedented times, we are excited about our future opportunities for long-term growth."
Outlook
BlackBerry will provide fiscal year 2021 outlook in connection with the quarterly earnings announcement on its earnings conference call. The earnings call transcript will be made available on our website.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The tables at the end of this press release include a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures used by the company to comparable GAAP measures and an explanation of why the company uses them.
Conference Call and Webcast
A conference call and live webcast will be held today beginning at 5 p.m. ET , which can be accessed by dialing 1-877-682-6267 or by logging on at BlackBerry.com/Investors. A replay of the conference call will also be available at approximately 8 p.m. ET by dialing 1-800-585-8367 and entering Conference ID #3146558 and at the link above.
BlackBerry Limited
Incorporated under the Laws of Ontario
(United States dollars, in millions except share and per share amounts) (unaudited)
Consolidated Statements of Operations
For the Three Months Ended
For the Years Ended
February 29,
November 30,
February 28,
February 29,
February 28,
Revenue
$
282
$
267
$
255
$
1,040
$
904
Cost of sales
70
69
49
277
206
Gross margin
212
198
206
763
698
Gross margin %
75.2
%
74.2
%
80.8
%
73.4
%
77.2
%
Operating expenses
Research and development
60
66
52
259
219
Selling, marketing and administration
113
132
110
493
409
Amortization
48
49
31
194
136
Impairment of long-lived assets
5
—
—
10
—
Impairment of goodwill
22
—
—
22
—
Debentures fair value adjustment
5
(20)
(6)
(66)
(117)
Arbitration awards and settlements, net
—
—
(9)
—
(9)
253
227
178
912
638
Operating income (loss)
(41)
(29)
28
(149)
60
Investment income (loss), net
(1)
(1)
4
1
17
Income (loss) before income taxes
(42)
(30)
32
(148)
77
Provision for (recovery of) income taxes
(1)
2
(19)
4
(16)
Net income (loss)
$
(41)
$
(32)
$
51
$
(152)
$
93
Earnings (loss) per share
Basic
$
(0.07)
$
(0.06)
$
0.09
$
(0.27)
$
0.17
Diluted
$
(0.07)
$
(0.07)
$
0.08
$
(0.32)
$
0.00
Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding (000s)
Basic
556,668
554,585
547,272
553,861
540,477
Diluted
556,668
615,085
615,593
614,361
616,467
Total common shares outstanding (000s)
554,199
552,132
547,358
554,199
547,084
BlackBerry Limited
Incorporated under the Laws of Ontario
(United States dollars, in millions) (unaudited)
Consolidated Balance Sheets
As at
February 29, 2020
February 28, 2019
Assets
Current
Cash and cash equivalents
$
377
$
548
Short-term investments
532
368
Accounts receivable, net
215
233
Other receivables
14
19
Income taxes receivable
6
9
Other current assets
52
56
1,196
1,233
Restricted cash and cash equivalents
49
34
Long-term investments
32
55
Other long-term assets
65
28
Deferred income tax assets
—
2
Operating lease right-of-use assets
124
—
Property, plant and equipment, net
70
85
Goodwill
1,437
1,463
Intangible assets, net
915
1,068
$
3,888
$
3,968
Liabilities
Current
Accounts payable
$
31
$
48
Accrued liabilities
202
192
Income taxes payable
18
17
Debentures
606
—
Deferred revenue, current
264
253
1,121
510
Deferred revenue, non-current
109
136
Operating lease liabilities
120
—
Other long-term liabilities
9
19
Long-term debentures
—
665
Deferred income tax liabilities
—
2
1,359
1,332
Shareholders' equity
Capital stock and additional paid-in capital
2,760
2,688
Deficit
(198)
(32)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(33)
(20)
2,529
2,636
$
3,888
$
3,968
BlackBerry Limited
Incorporated under the Laws of Ontario
(United States dollars, in millions) (unaudited)
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
For the Years Ended
February 29, 2020
February 28, 2019
Cash flows from operating activities
Net income (loss)
$
(152)
$
93
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:
Amortization
212
149
Deferred income taxes
—
(25)
Stock-based compensation
63
67
Impairment of goodwill
22
—
Impairment of long-lived assets
10
—
Non-cash consideration received from contracts with customers
(8)
(46)
Debentures fair value adjustment
(66)
(117)
Other long-term assets
(37)
—
Other long-term liabilities
2
(12)
Operating leases
(9)
—
Other
10
6
Net changes in working capital items
Accounts receivable, net
18
(9)
Other receivables
5
52
Income taxes receivable
3
17
Other assets
2
(1)
Accounts payable
(17)
(15)
Accrued liabilities
(15)
(21)
Income taxes payable
1
(2)
Deferred revenue
(18)
(36)
Net cash provided by operating activities
26
100
Cash flows from investing activities
Acquisition of long-term investments
(1)
(2)
Proceeds on sale or maturity of long-term investments
19
2
Acquisition of property, plant and equipment
(12)
(17)
Proceeds on sale of property, plant and equipment
—
1
Acquisition of intangible assets
(32)
(32)
Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired
1
(1,402)
Acquisition of short-term investments
(1,180)
(2,895)
Proceeds on sale or maturity of short-term investments
1,017
3,970
Net cash used in investing activities
(188)
(375)
Cash flows from financing activities
Issuance of common shares
9
5
Common shares repurchased
—
—
Payment of finance lease liability
(2)
—
Net cash provided by financing activities
7
5
Effect of foreign exchange loss on cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and restricted cash equivalents
(1)
(3)
Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and restricted cash equivalents during the year
(156)
(273)
Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and restricted cash equivalents, beginning of year
582
855
Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and restricted cash equivalents, end of year
$
426
$
582
As at
February 29, 2020
February 28, 2019
Cash and cash equivalents
$
377
$
548
Restricted cash and cash equivalents
$
49
$
34
Short-term investments
$
532
$
368
Long-term investments
$
32
$
55
Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures with the Nearest Comparable GAAP Measures
In the Company's internal reports, management evaluates the performance of the Company's business on a non-GAAP basis by excluding the impact of the items below from the Company's financial results. The Company believes that excluding the below items provides readers of the Company's financial statements with a more consistent basis for comparison across accounting periods and is more useful in helping readers understand the Company's operating results and underlying operational trends.
Readers are cautioned that adjusted revenue, adjusted gross margin (before taxes), adjusted gross margin percentage (before taxes), adjusted operating expense, adjusted operating income, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted operating income margin percentage, adjusted EBITDA margin percentage, adjusted net income (loss), adjusted income (loss) per share, adjusted research and development expense, adjusted selling, marketing and administrative expense, adjusted amortization expense and free cash flow and similar measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by U.S. GAAP and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in the context of the U.S. GAAP results.
Reconciliation of non-GAAP based measures with most directly comparable GAAP based measures for the three months ended February 29, 2020 and February 28, 2019
A reconciliation of the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures for the three months ended February 29, 2020 and February 28, 2019 to adjusted financial measures is reflected in the tables below:
For the Three Months Ended (in millions) (unaudited)
February 29, 2020
February 28, 2019
Revenue
$
282
$
255
Software deferred revenue acquired (1)
9
2
Adjusted revenue
$
291
$
257
Gross margin (before taxes)
$
212
$
206
Software deferred revenue acquired (1)
9
2
Restructuring charges
—
1
Stock compensation expense
2
1
Adjusted gross margin (before taxes)
$
223
$
210
Gross margin % (before taxes)
75.2
%
80.8
%
Software deferred revenue acquired (1)
0.7
%
0.1
%
Restructuring charges
—
%
0.4
%
Stock compensation expense
0.7
%
0.4
%
Adjusted gross margin % (before taxes)
76.6
%
81.7
%
Operating expense
$
253
$
178
Restructuring charges
1
2
Stock compensation expense
15
13
Debenture fair value adjustment
5
(6)
Software deferred commission expense acquired
(3)
—
Acquired intangibles amortization
35
18
Business acquisition and integration costs
1
8
Goodwill impairment charge
22
—
LLA impairment charge
5
—
Arbitration awards and settlements, net
—
(9)
Adjusted operating expense
$
172
$
152
(1) See Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP IoT and BlackBerry Cylance revenue to adjusted IoT and BlackBerry Cylance revenue
Reconciliation of GAAP net income (loss) and GAAP basic earnings per share for the three months ended February 29, 2020 and February 28, 2019 to adjusted net income and adjusted basic earnings per share is reflected in the tables below:
For the Three Months Ended (in millions, except per share amounts) (unaudited)
February 29, 2020
February 28, 2019
Basic
Basic
Net income (loss)
$
(41)
$(0.07)
$
51
$0.09
Software deferred revenue acquired
9
2
Restructuring charges
1
3
Stock compensation expense
17
14
Debenture fair value adjustment
5
(6)
Software deferred commission expense acquired
(3)
—
Acquired intangibles amortization
35
18
Business acquisition and integration costs
1
8
Goodwill impairment charge
22
—
LLA impairment charge
5
—
Arbitration awards and settlements, net
—
(9)
Acquisition valuation allowance
—
(21)
Adjusted net income
$
51
$0.09
$
60
$0.11
Reconciliation of U.S GAAP IoT, BlackBerry Cylance and software and service revenue for the three months ended February 29, 2020 and February 28, 2019 to adjusted IoT, BlackBerry Cylance and software and service revenue is reflected in the tables below:
For the Three Months Ended (in millions) (unaudited)
February 29, 2020
February 28, 2019
IoT Revenue
$
127
$
144
Software deferred revenue acquired
—
1
Adjusted IoT revenue
$
127
$
145
BlackBerry Cylance Revenue
$
43
$
3
Software deferred revenue acquired
9
1
Adjusted BlackBerry Cylance Revenue
$
52
$
4
Software and Service revenue
Revenue
$
282
$
255
Less: Other revenue
4
9
Software and Service revenue
$
278
$
246
Software deferred revenue acquired
9
2
Adjusted Software and Service revenue
$
287
$
248
Reconciliation of U.S GAAP research and development, selling, marketing and administration, and amortization expense for the three months ended February 29, 2020 and February 28, 2019 to adjusted research and development, selling, marketing and administration, and amortization expense is reflected in the tables below:
For the Three Months Ended (in millions) (unaudited)
February 29, 2020
February 28, 2019
Research and development
$
60
$
52
Stock compensation expense
3
3
Adjusted research and development
$
57
$
49
Selling, marketing and administration
$
113
$
110
Restructuring charges
1
2
Software deferred commission expense acquired
(3)
—
Stock compensation expense
12
10
Business acquisition and integration costs
1
8
Adjusted selling, marketing and administration
$
102
$
90
Amortization
$
48
$
31
Acquired intangibles amortization
35
18
Adjusted amortization
$
13
$
13
Reconciliation of selected GAAP-based measures to non-GAAP based measures for the years ended February 29, 2020 and February 28, 2019
A reconciliation of the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures for the years ended February 29, 2020 and February 28, 2019 to adjusted financial measures is reflected in the tables below:
For the Fiscal Years Ended (in millions) (unaudited)
February 29, 2020
February 28, 2019
Revenue
$
1,040
$
904
Software deferred revenue acquired (1)
59
12
Adjusted revenue
$
1,099
$
916
Gross margin (before taxes)
$
763
$
698
Software deferred revenue acquired (1)
59
12
Restructuring charges
5
2
Stock compensation expense
5
4
Adjusted gross margin (before taxes)
$
832
$
716
Gross margin % (before taxes)
73.4
%
77.2
%
Software deferred revenue acquired (1)
1.4
%
0.3
%
Restructuring charges
0.5
%
0.2
%
Stock compensation expense
0.4
%
0.5
%
Adjusted gross margin % (before taxes)
75.7
%
78.2
%
Operating expense
$
912
$
638
Restructuring charges
5
9
Stock compensation expense
58
64
Debenture fair value adjustment
(66)
(117)
Software deferred commission expense acquired
(16)
—
Acquired intangibles amortization
141
82
Business acquisition and integration costs
4
12
Goodwill impairment charge
22
—
LLA impairment charge
10
—
Arbitration awards and settlements, net
—
(9)
Adjusted operating expense
$
754
$
597
(1) See Reconciliation of U.S GAAP IoT and BlackBerry Cylance revenue to adjusted IoT and BlackBerry Cylance revenue
Reconciliation of GAAP net income (loss) and GAAP basic earnings per share for the years ended February 29, 2020 and February 28, 2019 to the adjusted net income and basic earnings per share is reflected in the tables below:
For the Fiscal Years Ended (in millions, except per share amounts) (unaudited)
February 29, 2020
February 28, 2019
Basic
Basic
Net income (loss)
$
(152)
$
(0.27)
$
93
$
0.17
Software deferred revenue acquired
59
12
Restructuring charges
10
11
Stock compensation expense
63
68
Debenture fair value adjustment
(66)
(117)
Software deferred commission expense acquired
(16)
—
Acquired intangibles amortization
141
82
Business acquisition and integration costs
4
12
Goodwill impairment charge
22
—
LLA impairment charge
10
—
Arbitration awards and settlements, net
—
(9)
Acquisition valuation allowance
(1)
(21)
Adjusted net income
$
74
$0.13
$
131
$0.24
Reconciliation of U.S GAAP IoT, BlackBerry Cylance and software and service revenue for the years ended February 29, 2020 and February 28, 2019 to adjusted IoT, BlackBerry Cylance and software and service revenue is reflected in the tables below:
For the Fiscal Years Ended (in millions) (unaudited)
February 29, 2020
February 28, 2019
IoT Revenue
$
540
$
554
Software deferred revenue acquired
2
11
Adjusted IoT revenue
$
542
$
565
BlackBerry Cylance Revenue
$
151
$
5
Software deferred revenue acquired
57
1
Adjusted BlackBerry Cylance revenue
$
208
$
6
Software and Service revenue
Revenue
$
1,040
$
904
Less: Other revenue
21
59
Software and Service revenue
$
1,019
$
845
Software deferred revenue acquired
59
12
Adjusted software and service revenue
$
1,078
$
857
Reconciliation of U.S GAAP research and development, selling, marketing and administration, and amortization expense for the years ended February 29, 2020 and February 28, 2019 to adjusted research and development, selling, marketing and administration, and amortization expense is reflected in the tables below:
For the Fiscal Years Ended (in millions) (unaudited)
February 29, 2020
February 28, 2019
Research and development
$
259
$
219
Restructuring charges
—
2
Stock compensation expense
13
12
Adjusted research and development
$
246
$
205
Selling, marketing and administration
$
493
$
409
Restructuring charges
5
7
Software deferred commission expense acquired
(16)
—
Stock compensation expense
45
52
Business acquisition and integration costs
4
12
Adjusted selling, marketing and administration
$
455
$
338
Amortization
$
194
$
136
Acquired intangibles amortization
141
82
Adjusted amortization
$
53
$
54
Adjusted operating income, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted operating income margin percentage and adjusted EBITDA margin percentage for the three months ended February 29, 2020 and February 28, 2019 are reflected in the table below. These are non-GAAP financial measures that do not have any standardized meaning as prescribed by U.S. GAAP and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.
For the Three Months Ended (in millions) (unaudited)
February 29, 2020
February 28, 2019
Operating income (loss)
$
(41)
$
28
Non-GAAP adjustments to operating income (loss)
Software deferred revenue acquired
9
2
Restructuring charges
1
3
Stock compensation expense
17
14
Debenture fair value adjustment
5
(6)
Software deferred commission expense acquired
(3)
—
Acquired intangibles amortization
35
18
Business acquisition and integration costs
1
8
Goodwill impairment charge
22
—
LLA impairment charge
5
—
Arbitration awards and settlements, net
—
(9)
Total non-GAAP adjustments to operating loss
92
30
Adjusted operating income
51
58
Amortization
52
33
Acquired intangibles amortization
(35)
(18)
Adjusted EBITDA
$
68
$
73
Adjusted revenue (per above)
$
291
$
257
Adjusted operating income margin % (1)
18
%
23
%
Adjusted EBITDA margin % (2)
23
%
28
%
(1) Adjusted operating income margin % is calculated by dividing adjusted operating income by adjusted revenue
(2) Adjusted EBITDA margin % is calculated by dividing adjusted EBITDA by adjusted revenue
Adjusted operating income, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted operating income margin percentage and adjusted EBITDA margin percentage for the fiscal years ended February 29, 2020 and February 28, 2019 are reflected in the table below.
For the Fiscal Years Ended (in millions) (unaudited)
February 29, 2020
February 28, 2019
Operating income (loss)
$
(149)
$
60
Non-GAAP adjustments to operating income (loss)
Software deferred revenue acquired
59
12
Restructuring charges
10
11
Stock compensation expense
63
68
Debenture fair value adjustment
(66)
(117)
Software deferred commission expense acquired
(16)
—
Acquired intangibles amortization
141
82
Business acquisition and integration costs
4
12
Goodwill impairment charge
22
—
LLA impairment charge
10
—
Arbitration awards and settlements, net
—
(9)
Total non-GAAP adjustments to operating income
227
59
Adjusted operating income
78
119
Amortization
212
149
Acquired intangibles amortization
(141)
(82)
Adjusted EBITDA
$
149
$
186
Adjusted revenue (per above)
$
1,099
$
916
Adjusted operating income margin % (1)
7
%
13
%
Adjusted EBITDA margin % (2)
14
%
20
%
(1) Adjusted operating income margin % is calculated by dividing adjusted operating income by adjusted revenue
(2) Adjusted EBITDA margin % is calculated by dividing adjusted EBITDA by adjusted revenue
