BlackBerry Government Mobility Suite Achieves FedRAMP Authorization

WASHINGTON, May 14, 2020 /CNW/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced that its BlackBerry® Government Mobility Suite has achieved Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) authorization. BlackBerry Government Mobility Suite, a cloud-based endpoint management solution developed specifically for U.S. government agencies, protects sensitive data, whether stored or in transit, and allows secure browsing and access to applications behind government agency firewalls.

"BlackBerry is extremely proud to offer our Federal customers the BlackBerry Government Mobility Suite FedRAMP-authorized cloud service. A FedRAMP authorization provides Federal agencies and contractors the peace of mind that a cloud solution can be trusted to meet the stringent cybersecurity capabilities and processes required to handle federal data," said Rear Admiral Bob Day, U.S. Coast Guard (ret), President of BlackBerry Government Solutions. "This means employees can work efficiently, as well as communicate and collaborate securely, to conduct the business of the U.S. government from anywhere and on any device."

BlackBerry Government Mobility Suite eliminates the need for Federal agencies to own, operate, and constantly recapitalize on on-premises equipment. Additionally, the BlackBerry Government Solutions U.S.-based and U.S. citizen-staffed Security Operations and Compliance teams will manage the FedRAMP continuous monitoring and remediation program, reducing the amount of time that Agencies spend to ensure their mobility program meets Federal cybersecurity requirements. The FedRAMP-authorized endpoint management cloud solution is now listed on FedRAMP's Marketplace.

BlackBerry's portfolio of FedRAMP-authorized cloud products also includes BlackBerry® AtHoc® crisis communication and BlackBerry® Protect AI-based endpoint security solutions. To date, BlackBerry has received 14 Authorities to Operate (ATOs) from Federal agencies including Department of Energy, Department of Homeland Security, Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, National Science Foundation and Office of Personnel Management.

To learn more about BlackBerry Government Mobility Suite and the company's work to secure government agencies around the world, please visit https://blogs.blackberry.com/en/2020/05/fedramp-a-game-changer-for-cloud-computing and https://www.blackberry.com/us/en/solutions/fedramp.

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company secures more than 500M endpoints including 150M cars on the road today. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems. BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

