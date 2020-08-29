BlackBerry Announces Redemption of Existing Convertible Debentures and Provides Update on Issuance of New Convertible Debentures

WATERLOO, Canada, Aug. 28, 2020 /CNW/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced the amendment of the indenture governing its outstanding 3.75% unsecured convertible debentures (TSX: BB.DB.V) (the "3.75% Debentures") to permit the optional redemption of the 3.75% Debentures prior to November 13, 2020. Additionally, a notice of redemption has been issued to holders of the 3.75% Debentures pursuant to which BlackBerry will redeem the entire outstanding principal amount of the 3.75% Debentures on September 1, 2020 (the "Redemption Date"). The outstanding principal amount of the 3.75% Debentures is US$605 million.

The 3.75% Debentures will be redeemed on the Redemption Date at a redemption price of 101.6854508% of the outstanding principal amount of the 3.75% Debentures. The redemption price includes all of BlackBerry's obligations in respect of principal and interest, and no additional amounts will be payable under the 3.75% Debentures. Given that the redemption of the 3.75% Debentures approximately two months prior to their scheduled maturity will not impact the economic returns to holders, the company does not consider the indenture amendment providing for the redemption to represent a material amendment to the 3.75% Debentures.

BlackBerry also provided an update on its proposed private placement of 1.75% unsecured convertible debentures (the "1.75% Debentures") with Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited ("Fairfax") and another institutional investor. As discussed further below, BlackBerry and Fairfax have agreed that Fairfax will subscribe for US$330 million of 1.75% Debentures, reducing the aggregate subscription price in the private placement from US$535 million, as previously announced on July 22, 2020, to US$365 million. The proposed maturity date, conversion price and other terms of the 1.75% Debentures, including the "blocker" provision agreed in the original negotiations, remain as previously described the company's press releases on July 22 and August 21, 2020. The previously disclosed "standstill" provision agreed with Fairfax also remains applicable. Based on the number of common shares of the company ("Common Shares") currently outstanding, if all US$365 million of the 1.75% Debentures were converted, the Common Shares issued upon conversion would represent approximately 9.86% of the Common Shares outstanding after giving effect to the conversion.

BlackBerry currently has 556,413,305 Common Shares issued and outstanding. The Company understands that Fairfax and certain of its wholly-owned or controlled subsidiaries, including Hamblin Watsa Investment Counsel Ltd. (collectively, the "Fairfax Group"), beneficially own or exercise control or direction over approximately 46,724,700 Common Shares representing approximately 8.4% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a non-diluted basis, or 96,724,700 Common Shares representing approximately 16.0% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares assuming conversion of all 3.75% Debentures that the Fairfax Group beneficially owns, controls or directs. After giving effect to the acquisition of US$330 million of 1.75% Debentures, the Fairfax Group will beneficially own, or exercise control or direction over the same number of Common Shares on a non-diluted basis, or 101,724,700 Common Shares, or 16.6% of 611,351,418 Common Shares issued and outstanding on a partially diluted basis.

