Black Women Talk Tech Announces Return of In-Person Roadmap to Billions Conference

The 6th Annual Conference Takes Place June 15 to 17 in Brooklyn, New York

Featured Image for Black Women Talk Tech

Featured Image for Black Women Talk Tech

NEW YORK, April 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Women Talk Tech, a collective of Black women tech founders identifying, supporting and encouraging Black women to build the next billion-dollar business, officially announces its 6th Annual Roadmap to Billions conference. The conference will be held June 15-17 before Juneteenth Weekend at the Brooklyn Navy Yard in Brooklyn, New York. The event will be hybrid, offering virtual activations and livestream content for the online audience.

This is the largest tech gathering for Black women in the World. 2,000 founders will be in attendance for the only annual tech conference created exclusively by Black women tech founders for Black female and non-binary founders and allies. The conference is built from the perspective of women and the goal is to showcase the brilliance of Black women in tech, create a stage for their experiences, foster deep connections, and create real funding opportunities. Attendees will gain insight and valuable lessons to inspire and guide them on their entrepreneurial and executive journey through the tech landscape. There are four different programming tracks this year: Culture + Marketing, Finance + Operations, Leadership, and Product + Technology.

Activations this year include an Opening Night Pajama Jammy Jam, live crowdfunding, and an NFT + Crypto Corner. Tickets for this year's Roadmap to Billions conference are available at the following link. Early bird pricing is available now and prices will increase closer to the conference: https://bit.ly/3xagTiT

Confirmed speakers so far include Carla Harris, Vice Chairman and Managing Director at Morgan Stanley; Dee Tuck, CTO at ARRAY; Janis Bowdler, Counselor for Racial Equity at the US Department of Treasury; Kelly Ifill, Founder and CEO at Guava; David Williams, Assistant Vice President- Automation at AT&T; and Kenneth Ebie, Executive Director & Chief Development Officer, Black Entrepreneurs NYC.

Story continues

"We are thrilled to be back in person for our sixth annual Roadmap to Billions conference," says Esosa Ighodaro-Johnson, Co-founder of Black Women Talk Tech. "There have been many success stories from this event, but there is much more work to be done to enrich the Black community and build for the culture."

Regina Gwynn, Co-founder of Black Women Talk Tech adds, "The 6th year of the Roadmap to Billions conference will provide something for everyone at every level in their career whether investor, entrepreneur, student or professional. We are helping people create their own seat at the table where people of color often get ostracized."

This year's sponsors include Brooklyn Navy Yard, Intuit, Bloomberg, Dell for Startups, Citi, Balsamiq, Lowenstein Sandler, First Round Capital, American Family Insurance, Morgan Stanley, and JustWorks.

The Black Women Talk Tech community includes entrepreneurs, professionals, professionals with side hustles, engineers, product development executives and UX/UI designers. Industries their members operate in include fashionTech, medTech, edTech, finTech and entertainment.

About Black Women Talk Tech:

Black Women Talk Tech (BWTT) is a worldwide collective of black women tech founders who have a unique understanding of the challenges Black women startup owners face in the industry. The organization seeks to identify, support, and encourage Black women to build the next billion-dollar business. To learn more, please visit www.blackwomentalktech.com. Follow BWTT on social media pages on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Media Contacts:

Demetria@PressPassLA.com

Tiffany@PressPassLA.com

Related Images













Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment



