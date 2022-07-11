Black Women-Led Brand Bephie's Beauty Supply Does the Air Jordan 7

Beth Gibbs, co-owner of UNION LOS ANGELES, brings her design aesthetic to a reimagined Air Jordan 7 under her Bephie's Beauty Supply brand.

BBS is a rare women's streetwear label that encapsulates the Black woman's experience in both fashion and beauty. The brand's aesthetic often includes hair care items and accessories synonymous with neighborhood beauty supply stores from hot comb graphic prints to door knocker earring graphic tees.

For the Bephie's Beauty Supply x Air Jordan 7 SP, the sneaker arrives in an earthy makeup featuring Sanddrift/Malt/Turf Orange/Peach Cream hues. A mesh bootie with a toggle closure elevates the silhouette while the BBS Bantu knot stamp graphic lands on the heel.

Take a closer look at the forthcoming model in the gallery above and stay tuned for official release details.

In other footwear news, take an official look at the sacai x Nike Cortez 4.0.