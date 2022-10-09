Black Women Gamers Are Winning Despite Facing Misogynoir On Twitch

Katherine Singh
·6 min read

ICYMI, Black women gamers are winning in the world of online streaming. Digital creator Katie “PikaChulita” Robinson and UK streamer  Danielle “Ebonix” Udogaranya are proof of that, breaking barriers and finding success in an industry initially built to keep them out. In 2020, Udogaranya, the co-founder of Black Twitch UK, became the first Black woman in the UK to be a Twitch partner. And this year, Robinson was one of four honoured in Doritos’ Solid Black Changemakers Initiative, which provides resources and a platform for Black changemakers using innovation to give back to their communities. She shared $200,000 (£180,000) with her fellow honourees and received $25,000 (£22,500) to donate to the charity of her choice, CodeCrew, a win that culminated in attending the BET Awards in June.

All of these flowers are in defiance of the barriers Black women face online. For many Black women gamers, some of their most formative gaming experiences were informed by a lack of resources, support, and accurate representation, both in the makeup of the industry — with the demographics of their fellow gamers and streamers — and in the actual games they loved so much. “I definitely felt like a fish out of water [when I started gaming in 2014],” Robinson said on Refinery29’s Twitch channel.

Speaking Thursday, both Robinson and Udogaranya shared their experiences facing misogynoir — “the specific hatred, dislike, distrust, and prejudice directed toward Black women” — in the world of gaming. Coined by academic Moya Bailey, this type of discrimination encompasses everything from hateful comments to not having shade representation and inclusivity in the makeup aisle. Or, in gaming, not being able to create a Sim that looks like you and your IRL family.

And in the world of gaming, a historically male-dominated space not welcoming to those outside those very narrow parameters, Robinson and Udogaranya, as well as other Black female gamers, have faced this head on — consistently. Gaming [has] historically been very toxic and very unwelcoming to people like us, to women, to people of colour, but especially women of colour,” Robinson said. “I’ve faced gender-based harassment, comments on my gaming skills, or sexual harassment; but then I have also dealt with race-based comments.”

Beyond the hurtful commentary from faceless trolls in stream chats, further discrimination has come from a dearth of relatable and representative avatars in games like The Sims and Grand Theft Auto. Or sometimes just straight up offensive depictions. Robinson recalled a recent example of this, when a friend and her were looking into a to-be-released game. It looked cool, she said, but then they looked closer at footage from the game, something else popped up. We were noticing there were characters that were clearly Black, Indigenous tribal characters, they had dreadlocks and dark skin, but their masks that they were wearing had that old caricature, stereotypical look with crude big red lips.”

Misrepresentations like these are the result of an all too common problem across many industries but especially in gaming, the fact that, “these games are oftentimes not made by people that look like us,” Robinson said. (In other words, it’s all cis, white men at the top).

Which is why gamers on the ground are leading the charge to make change. Frustrated with the lack of representation in The Sims, Udogaranya taught herself how to 3D model in order to bring more accurate representations of Black hair into the game (other creators like Xmiramira have combatted this by creating their own Melanin Pack for the game). “I [taught] myself how to make braids, locs, curls, and fros so that we would have those options. I was sick of the cauliflower fros, the locs that just look play-doh. I was like: nah, that’s not us.”

While admiral to take the lead, it can be difficult — and taxing — to get any real and effective change made. ​Oftentimes, Robinson noted, Black women are chastised for voicing concerns about representation or avatars who are offensive or not culturally correct, deemed “snowflakes” or thought of as “Black people always take issues with something.” Robinson recalled.

It’s like they [don’t] understand that we wouldn’t have so much stuff to take an issue with if people would just do things right and do what they need to do,” she said. “There’s so many things that people don’t do right by marginalised communities… that’s why we constantly have to say stuff. If they would get it right the first time, you wouldn’t hear a peep out of us.”

And also, it’s just kind of unfair, not to mention baffling that content creators like Udogaranya have to take on the jobs multi-million gaming companies should be doing from the onset. I was getting to the point, which is like if [companies are] not even going to care about the game as much as I’m caring about how much representation is needed in the game, then what is even the point of still doing it?Udogaranya said.

Despite this emotional toll, Udogaranya said the work is worth it, if for the community response. The content creator consistently refers back to the story of a woman who reached out asking her to make a specific hair pattern for her niece in The Sims, who, at the time, wasn’t making any Black families in the game.

“She asked me to make her niece’s hairstyle so that she could make herself as a Sim and she could see how beautiful she looked in the game and how beautiful melanin looks in the game.” Three weeks later, the aunt reached out again. “[She said] ‘you completely changed my niece’s perspective of herself and how she’s able to play the game. She’s been making Black families nonstop.’ That always takes me back to the reason why I do everything.”

And why she’s succeeding. As R29 Twitch host and Entertainment Director Melissah Yang said during the stream, regardless of the obstacles Black female gamers continue to face: “Black women are here on Twitch and they’re winning.” And they’re not stopping there. “A mantra that [Danielle and I] practice is not doing this sort of stuff alone,” Robinson said. “I don’t think it’s going to be worth anything to be ‘top’ whatever that may look like without bringing people along with us. We don’t want just a couple of us up there. You got to bring all the rest of us. We’re doing it for us.”

Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?

Twitch Is For Makeup Too

Streamer PikaChulita Doesn't Just Talk The Talk

Her Melanin Pack Changed The Sims. What's Next?

Latest Stories

  • Injuries hit Toronto FC hard ahead of MLS regular-season finale in Philadelphia

    Toronto FC will be without at least four starters, including Italians Lorenzo Insigne and Domenico Criscito, for Sunday's MLS regular-season finale at the Philadelphia Union. Insigne and Criscito are both out with lower body injuries, according to the team's injury report released Saturday. Midfielder Jonathan Osorio (neurological dysfunction) and suspended fullback Richie Laryea are also unavailable. Italian winger Federico Bernardeschi (lower body) is listed as questionable. Midfielder Kosi Th

  • Bethel-Thompson's late touchdown pass earns Argos home win over Lions

    TORONTO — Tommy Nield's first CFL touchdown catch was certainly a dramatic one. The 23-year-old Guelph, Ont., native hauled in McLeod Bethel-Thompson's 37-yard scoring strike at 12:10 of the fourth quarter to rally the Toronto Argonauts to a wild 23-20 home win over the B.C. Lions on Saturday. It was the only catch of the game for the six-foot-three, 203-pound Nield, a 2021 fourth-round CFL draft pick from McMaster. "I won't lie, when I saw it coming it felt like it was forever before it got int

  • 10 juicy NHL storylines to follow this hockey season

    Where will Patrick Kane end up? Will Torts work out in Philly? Can Jack Campbell save the Oilers? As a new NHL season looms, we're about to find out.

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — When Darryl Sutter accepted the head coaching job with the Calgary Flames in March 2021, it came with a promise to straighten out the team for the long run. The reigning Jack Adams Award winner signed a multi-year contract extension with the team on Saturday just days before the start of the regular season. After missing the playoffs in 2020-2021, Sutter led the Flames to a 50-21-11 season and the Pacific Division title last year before getting bounced in the second round of the post-s

  • Shapovalov falls out of Japan Open in three-set semifinal loss to Fritz

    TOKYO (AP) — Denis Shapovalov's run at the Japan Open came to a close Saturday after a 3-6, 7-6 (5), 3-6 semifinal loss at the hands of Taylor Fritz. Fritz, who spent a week in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 in Seoul last week, fought back in the decisive set after trailing 3-1 to earn the victory. Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., fired eight aces to Fritz's six but only broke on two out of seven opportunities. The American was 4-of-6 on break point chances. In the other semifi

  • Twillingate kicks off its Hockeyville celebration with a visit from the Stanley Cup

    More than two years after its win was announced, Twillingate is finally in the throes of NHL hockeymania. In August 2020, the central Newfoundland town was named the Kraft Hockeyville 2020 champion. The win came with $250,000 for upgrades to George Hawkins Memorial Arena and $10,000 in hockey equipment donated by the NHL players' union. It also came from a visit from the Stanley Cup and an NHL exhibition game, which will take place between the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators in Gander on

  • Schneider has impressed since being named Blue Jays interim manager last July

    TORONTO — Three months into the job as interim manager of the Toronto Blue Jays and John Schneider appears to have settled into the job quite nicely. Winning games out of the gate helped with the transition. Earning a playoff berth didn't hurt either. It has all been part of Schneider's long journey with the organization that drafted him in 2002. "I try to take a step back every now and then and realize how fortunate I am and (that) basically I couldn't ask for a better group to work with," Schn

  • Canada blends experience and youth in roster for Americas Rugby Trophy competition

    Toronto Arrows flanker Lucas Rumball leads Canada's 32-man roster for the new Americas Rugby Trophy competition scheduled for later this month in Brazil. The three-country developmental tournament, whose matches are not considered to have full test status, also features Brazil and Chile. Canada opens against Chile on Oct. 21 before facing Brazil on Oct. 26, with both matches in Mogi das Cruzes, some 65 kilometres east of Sao Paulo. At test level, the Canadians are ranked 23rd in the world while

  • Canadian Maggie Cogger-Orr to referee Rugby World Cup opener in New Zealand

    When South Africa and France kick off the Women's Rugby World Cup in New Zealand on Saturday, a Canadian will blow the whistle to get the party started. Transplanted Canuck Maggie Cogger-Orr will referee the opening game at Eden Park in her adopted Auckland home. The 12-country competition was originally slated to start in September 2021 but was postponed due to the pandemic. "I think it's a really cool opportunity to sort of kick off a tournament that's been a long time coming, with COVID and a

  • Stars sign 41-goal scorer Robertson to $31M, 4-year deal

    FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Jason Robertson has signed a $31 million, four-year contract with the Dallas Stars after the young 40-goal scorer missed the first two weeks of training camp. The Stars announced the deal late Wednesday night, after their exhibition game in Denver, only a week before the regular season opener Oct. 13 at Nashville. Robertson turned 23 soon after the end of last season, when the left wing had 41 goals and 38 assists for 79 points in his 74 games. His 13 power-play goals led th

  • Raptors get going early in overtime to take 125-119 win over Celtics

    BOSTON (AP) — Pascal Siakam and Precious Achiuwa scored 13 points apiece and Toronto used an early burst in overtime to beat Boston 125-119 on Wednesday night. Josh Jackson also had 13 points for the Raptors. Siakam recorded six rebounds and Achiuwa seven boards as the Raptors improved to 2-0 in the preseason. Jaylen Brown led the Celtics with 23 points and Sam Hauser had 22, connecting on 8 of 12 shots, including 5 of 8 from outside the arc. Jayson Tatum finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds

  • Blackhawks assign prospect Lukas Reichel to Rockford

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks assigned forward prospect Lukas Reichel to the minors on Tuesday. The 20-year-old was selected by Chicago with the No. 17 pick in the 2020 draft. He made his NHL debut last season and recorded an assist in 11 games. Sending Reichel back to Rockford puts him in position to play major minutes with the AHL team, instead of a smaller role with the rebuilding Blackhawks. Forwards Mike Hardman, Cole Guttman, Michal Teply and Josiah Slavin and defensemen Isaak Phil

  • Vancouver Whitecaps continue improbable quest for playoff position

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps know onlookers have counted them out for weeks. Losses to Nashville and San Jose and Colorado appeared to snuff out the club's playoff hopes last month. Heading into the final game of the regular season, though, the 'Caps (12-14-7) are still alive — a win on the on the road against Minnesota United (13-14-6) Sunday and they clinch a post-season berth. “We worked hard to get to this point," said defender Jake Nerwinski. "We put ourselves in a great position, an

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed head coach Darryl Sutter to a multi-year contract extension, the team announced Saturday. Sutter, the reigning Jack Adams Award winner, led the team to a 50-21-11 season and a Pacific Division title last year. The Flames fell in the second round of the post-season. The 64-year-old has a 65-36-11 overall record since being hired in March 2021 following the dismissal of Geoff Ward. Sutter coached the team to its last Stanley Cup final appearance in the 2003

  • Predators beat Sharks 3-2 to sweep 2-game series in Prague

    PRAGUE (AP) — Nino Niederreiter scored two goals and the Nashville Predators rallied to beat the San Jose Sharks 3-2 on Saturday for a sweep of their two NHL regular- season opening games in the Czech capital. Niederreiter completed a rally for the Predators just 12 seconds after he returned to the ice from the penalty box with 7:47 to go in the second period in front of a crowd of 17,023 at Prague’s O2 Arena. He wristed a shot past Sharks goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen from the right circle after re

  • Fantasy hockey: 5 takeaways for your mock drafts

    Fantasy hockey mock drafts are a great way to experiment and prepare for when the real thing rolls around. Here's what we've learned from ours.

  • Winnipeg Blue Bombers re-acquire Darby Jr. from Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    WINNIPEG — Alden Darby Jr. is back with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. The Bombers acquired Darby from the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Tuesday for defensive end Cedric Wilcots II. This marks the second time in as many years Winnipeg has traded for Darby. The Bombers acquired him from Toronto on July 21, 2021 from Toronto. Darby appeared in 11 regular-season games with Winnipeg and helped the club win a second straight Grey Cup title. He signed with Hamilton in the off-season as a free agent. Darby had 23

  • Michael Bublé takes jab at Johnny Gaudreau, pokes fun at Flames' arena

    Michael Bublé knew exactly how to get the Calgary crowd fired up.

  • B.C. Hockey 'closely monitoring' after Quebec and Ontario associations cut funds to Hockey Canada

    Leaders at B.C. Hockey aren't saying if they will follow in the footsteps of other provincial associations in cutting funds to Hockey Canada. Both Hockey Québec and the Ontario Hockey Federation announced Tuesday they will no longer collect player fees on behalf of the national federation in the wake of revelations about a second multi-million dollar slush fund to deal with sexual abuse allegations and a widely-panned appearance by Hockey Canada interim board chair Andrea Skinner in front of a p

  • 3 Blue Jays X-factors in wild-card series vs. Mariners

    These three players could hold the key to success for the Blue Jays in their series with the Mariners.