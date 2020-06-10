Black Women Activists and Stars to Run White Stars’ Instragram Accounts for #ShareTheMicNow Campaign

All day Wednesday, dozens of prominent Black women in Hollywood, fashion, business, literature and political activism will be taking over the Instagram accounts of white women including Julia Roberts and Elizabeth Warren, as part of the #ShareTheMicNow campaign, which aims to amplify the voices and stories of Black women.

Created by Bozoma Saint John, CMO at Endeavor, fashion designer Stacey Bende, and bestselling writers Luvvie Ajayi Jones and Glennon Doyle, the campaign will see 46 Black women run the accounts of 46 white women. “When the world listens to women, it listens to white women. For far too long, Black women’s voices have gone unheard, even though they’ve been using their voices loudly for centuries to enact change,” #ShareTheMicNow said in a press release. “Today, more than ever, it is NECESSARY that we create a unifying action to center Black women’s lives, stories, and calls to action. We need to listen to Black women.”

Among the participants, acting Planned Parenthood president Alexis McGill Johnson will take over Warren’s account, beauty entrepenuer Kahlana Barfield Brown will take over Roberts’ account, photographer Eunique Jones Gibson will take over Katie Couric’s account, while author Latham Thomas will run Gwyneth Paltrow’s account.

See the full list of participants below, and check out the #ShareTheMicNow Instagram page for more.

Alencia Johnson, Alexa Idama, Angelica Ross, Austin Channing Brown, Bozoma Saint John, Brittney Cooper, Candace Marie, Cari Champion, Christina Rice, Deesha Dyer, Devi Brown, Elaine Welteroth, Elle Hearns, Eunique Jones Gibson, Fresco Steez, Gia Peppers, Ibtihaj Muhammad, Jessica O. Matthews, Jovian Zayne, Julee Wilson, Justina Omokhua, Kahlana Barfield Brown, Keah Brown, Kimberly Blackwell, Latham Thomas, Lauren Wesley Wilson, Lindsay Peoples Wagner, Luvvie Ajayi Jones, Melina Abdullah, Miatta Johnson, Monique Melton, Myleik Teele, Naima Cochrane, Nikki Ogunnaike, Nimotalai Ganiyu, Opal Tometi, Rachel Cargle, Activist, Seun Adigun, Stephanie Thomas, Stephanie Young, Tai Beauchamp, Tarana Burke, Thasunda Brown Duckett, Tiffany Aliche, Yaba Blay, Yvette Noel Schure.

Abby Wambach, Ali Krieger, Arianna Huffington, Ashley Graham, Ashley Judd, Ashlyn Harris, Barb Schmidt, Brandi Carlile, Brené Brown, Busy Philipps, Cameron Esposito, Chelsea Handler, Cheryl Strayed, Chrissy Metz, Debra Messing, Diane von Furstenberg, Elizabeth Gilbert, Esther Perel, Glennon Doyle, Gwyneth Paltrow, Hilary Swank, Jen Hatmaker, Jenny Mollen, Jessica Seinfeld, Julia Roberts, Julianne Hough, Kathryn Budig, Katie Couric, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Kourtney Kardashian, Liz Plank, Mandy Moore, Megan Rapinoe, Melissa Urban, Michelle Monaghan, Nina Tame, Sara Bareilles, Sarah McBride, Sarah Paulson, Sarah Sophie Flicker, Seane Corn, Selma Blair, Sophia Bush, Stacey Bendet, Sue Birda.

