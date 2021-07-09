'Black Widow' is streaming now—here's how to watch it

Black Widow begins streaming on July 9, 2021.

After several delayed premiere dates and a long wait, Black Widow is finally showing on screens—and streaming services—near you. The mid-MCU prequel film starring Scarlett Johansson in the title role will give Marvel fans a new look into Black Widow’s life and family in a never-before-seen story that takes place between the events of Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War.

The film was originally slated to release in May 2020, but the pandemic delayed the release. The film debuted in theaters on July 9, 2021, but you can also find it on Disney+ with its Premier Access service.

Where can you watch Black Widow?

You can stream Black Widow along with other Marvel films and series on Disney+. The streaming service is available via internet connection if you live in Australia, Austria, Canada, the Channel Islands, France, Germany, India, Ireland, the Isle of Man, Italy, Monaco, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Puerto Rico, Spain, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, or the U.S. Disney’s direct-to-consumer streaming platform can be accessed from desktop browsers, mobile devices, game consoles, and more.

Disney+ is home to content from Marvel, Walt Disney Studios films, Disney Channel original series, Pixar films and shorts, Star Wars films and series, and National Geographic titles. The platform is constantly releasing new content, such as The Mandalorian, Raya and the Last Dragon, upcoming series like Star Wars: The Bad Batch, and more.

What is Black Widow about?

Black Widow explores the story of Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) in a prequel to the events of Avengers: Infinity War and follows the title character as she navigates the consequences of her past and her journey toward a heroic future. The film stars Johansson alongside Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, Rachel Weisz as Melina Vostokoff, and David Harbour as Alexei Shostakov (Red Guardian).

Black Widow’s solo film is long-awaited by MCU fans, and it’s possible that the events of the film may shed light on post-Endgame events throughout Phase Four of the MCU. During Avengers: Endgame, Natasha Romanoff's journey in the MCU (seemingly) comes to an end as the crew aims to defeat Thanos. It will be interesting to see Natasha’s earlier journey in that context, especially given that it looks like she (or someone that very much resembles her, possibly an alternate timeline version of the character) also appears in the trailer for the upcoming series Loki.

Black Widow is preceded by Marvel series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Loki. Black Widow is available through Premier Access for Disney+ subscribers for $29.99.

How to sign up for Disney+

To start watching on Disney+, you can subscribe to Disney+ today starting at $7.99 or $79.99 for a year’s subscription. Consider investing in a bundle with Hulu or ESPN+ to get the most out of your subscription, or even subscribing for a year to save a little extra money.

Disney+ is available on devices like Apple products, Roku streaming devices, Google Chromecast, Android phones and TV devices, XBOX One, PlayStation 4, LG TVs, Samsung products, Chrome OS, Mac OS, or Windows PC. If you’re worried about connecting to the service, check out their supported devices list.

