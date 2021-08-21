Black Widow: Scarlett Johansson’s Marvel Film Skips Theatrical Release in India; To Premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on September 3!
Looking at the not-so-great box office scenario in India, the makers of Black Widow have decided to skip the theatrical release in the country. Now, the Marvel film will premire on Disney+ Hotstar on September 3, 2021. The actioner stars Scarlett Johansson as the lead.
Black Widow on Disney+ Hotstar:
#BlackWidow is skipping theatrical release in India premiering on Disney+ Hotstar in all regional languages- SEPTEMBER 3. pic.twitter.com/MhiNm5VmnE
— LetsOTT GLOBAL (@LetsOTT) August 21, 2021
Also Read | Shang-Chi: Post-Credit Scenes Details of Simu Liu's Marvel Film Leaked on Reddit? (Possible SPOILERS)