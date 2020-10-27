Black Widow release date, cast, trailer, and everything else you need to know about the new MCU movie

Black Widow is set to kick off Marvel Phase 4 – at least on the big screen. On the face of it, it seems an odd choice: a prequel with a character that won’t be involved in the MCU moving forward. But, much like the Red Room itself, there are secrets upon secrets hiding just below the surface.

Not least of those is Black Widow villain Taskmaster. While we have the full cast list below, we don’t know just yet who’s playing the Avengers-mimicking baddie. What we do know, however, is pretty much everything else.

So, if you want to catch up on Black Widow before next year’s big release, you’re in the right place: every trailer, where the film fits on the MCU timeline, and even some juicy cameo rumours are all down below.

Black Widow movie release date: more delays

It's all change on the schedule front. Originally touted for May 1, cinemas closing due to COVID-19 forced Marvel's hand on more than one occasion. The Black Widow release date was pushed back to November 6, 2020 but it's now set for May 7, 2021.

Black Widow movie cast

Scarlett Johansson, inevitably, is back at Natasha Romanoff. After all, how could it be a Black Widow movie without her? But she isn’t coming alone.

Joining her in the Black Widow movie cast is Midsommar lead Florence Pugh as Yelena, another member of the Black Widow training program. Pugh describes her character as “like a sister” to Natasha, though, as we’ll soon discover, there’s plenty of bad blood between the two.

Rachel Weisz, meanwhile, is yet another new Black Widow on the block, playing Melina Vostokoff. Possible spoilers here, but that's not all she's known as in the comics. There, she goes under the guise of the villainous Iron Maiden, who unleashed a lot of pent-up anger at Nat.

Perhaps the hottest commodity joining the cast is Stranger Things’ David Harbour. Here, though, he’s switching his police hat for a big-ass shield as he’ll be playing Alexi, otherwise known in the comics as the Red Guardian. As shown by the trailer, he even gets an ill-fitting suit to squeeze into and even throws hands at few masked enemies.

As for the main villain of the piece: Taskmaster is in the movie, and they're revealed to be in control of the Red Room, the birthplace of the Black Widows. No word on casting yet, though it’s been revealed that Natasha will be facing off against the villain who recently made an (irritating) series of appearances in the Spider-Man PS4 game.

Elsewhere, British acting legend Ray Winstone has signed on to play an unnamed role in the movie, while THR says O.T. Fagbenle, of The Handmaid’s Tale fame, is also appearing in Black Widow. Except no one knows who he's playing. Hmm...

More recently, however, there have been rumblings about two MCU actors who are making their presence felt as part of the Black Widow movie cast.

First up is a big one: Robert Downey Jr. Yup. Tony Stark may be returning nearly two years after his supposed departure in Avengers: Endgame. There's a bit of a twist, though. Reports suggest his cameo will actually be ripped straight from a Captain America: Civil War unreleased deteled scene, showing Stark telling Nat to make a run for it. That also fits in nicely with the Black Widow timeline fitting snugly in-between Infinity War and Endgame.

Also intriguing is the apparent inclusion of General Ross, who was last seen in Endgame but is best known for his antagonistic role in 2008's The Incredible Hulk. He was spotted in the latest trailer. Could he be setting up The Thunderbolts, the nefarious Marvel team-for-hire?

