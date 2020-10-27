Black Widow release date, cast, trailer, and everything else you need to know about the new MCU movie

Black Widow is set to kick off Marvel Phase 4 – at least on the big screen. On the face of it, it seems an odd choice: a prequel with a character that won’t be involved in the MCU moving forward. But, much like the Red Room itself, there are secrets upon secrets hiding just below the surface.
Not least of those is Black Widow villain Taskmaster. While we have the full cast list below, we don’t know just yet who’s playing the Avengers-mimicking baddie. What we do know, however, is pretty much everything else.
So, if you want to catch up on Black Widow before next year’s big release, you’re in the right place: every trailer, where the film fits on the MCU timeline, and even some juicy cameo rumours are all down below.
Black Widow movie release date: more delays
It's all change on the schedule front. Originally touted for May 1, cinemas closing due to COVID-19 forced Marvel's hand on more than one occasion. The Black Widow release date was pushed back to November 6, 2020 but it's now set for May 7, 2021.
Black Widow movie cast
Scarlett Johansson, inevitably, is back at Natasha Romanoff. After all, how could it be a Black Widow movie without her? But she isn’t coming alone.
Joining her in the Black Widow movie cast is Midsommar lead Florence Pugh as Yelena, another member of the Black Widow training program. Pugh describes her character as “like a sister” to Natasha, though, as we’ll soon discover, there’s plenty of bad blood between the two.
Rachel Weisz, meanwhile, is yet another new Black Widow on the block, playing Melina Vostokoff. Possible spoilers here, but that's not all she's known as in the comics. There, she goes under the guise of the villainous Iron Maiden, who unleashed a lot of pent-up anger at Nat.
Perhaps the hottest commodity joining the cast is Stranger Things’ David Harbour. Here, though, he’s switching his police hat for a big-ass shield as he’ll be playing Alexi, otherwise known in the comics as the Red Guardian. As shown by the trailer, he even gets an ill-fitting suit to squeeze into and even throws hands at few masked enemies.
As for the main villain of the piece: Taskmaster is in the movie, and they're revealed to be in control of the Red Room, the birthplace of the Black Widows. No word on casting yet, though it’s been revealed that Natasha will be facing off against the villain who recently made an (irritating) series of appearances in the Spider-Man PS4 game.
Elsewhere, British acting legend Ray Winstone has signed on to play an unnamed role in the movie, while THR says O.T. Fagbenle, of The Handmaid’s Tale fame, is also appearing in Black Widow. Except no one knows who he's playing. Hmm...
More recently, however, there have been rumblings about two MCU actors who are making their presence felt as part of the Black Widow movie cast.
First up is a big one: Robert Downey Jr. Yup. Tony Stark may be returning nearly two years after his supposed departure in Avengers: Endgame. There's a bit of a twist, though. Reports suggest his cameo will actually be ripped straight from a Captain America: Civil War unreleased deteled scene, showing Stark telling Nat to make a run for it. That also fits in nicely with the Black Widow timeline fitting snugly in-between Infinity War and Endgame.
Also intriguing is the apparent inclusion of General Ross, who was last seen in Endgame but is best known for his antagonistic role in 2008's The Incredible Hulk. He was spotted in the latest trailer. Could he be setting up The Thunderbolts, the nefarious Marvel team-for-hire?
Black Widow movie trailers: watch every teaser now
Not one, not two, but three Black Widow trailers are here, plus the Black Widow Super Bowl teaser! You can watch the first one above, but let's break down the essential takeaways, just in case you missed anything.
Taking place before Infinity War, Natasha returns to what looks like her 'family' of Black Widows, including Yelana, Rachel Weisz's unnamed character, and the father figure: David Harbour's Red Guardian. They look to be battling Taskmaster in one scene, though the key motif running through the Black Widow trailer is that Natasha will stop running away from her past. What she hopes to find when tracing the murky history of her formative years is anyone's guess, but at least this is one chapter she can finally close, especially after we know what's to come in Avengers: Endgame.
Nat also has a new look: a white suit. Upcoming Metal Gear Solid movie director Jordan Vogt-Roberts even likens it to The Boss' own get-up in Snake Eater.
Nat also has a new look: a white suit. Upcoming Metal Gear Solid movie director Jordan Vogt-Roberts even likens it to The Boss' own get-up in Snake Eater.
There's also a really cool Easter egg tucked away in the Black Widow trailer. Yelena is wearing a jacket that her "sis" Nat would later go on to wear in Infinity War. Whether it's a tribute or just a keepsake, however, remains to be seen.
The second trailer, meanwhile, features a lot of the footage found in the first preview, but also includes a greater look at Taskmaster, the villain of the piece. The masked man (or woman, I'm looking at you Rachel Weisz) carries on the theme of copying the Avengers' fighting styles. In the first trailer, it was Hawkeye. Here, it's Cap and even Black Widow herself. But is the Taskmaster with or agains the new "wave of Widows" that have emerged?
The Big Game Spot may not be as fleshed-out as the two trailers that preceded it, but it certainly adds enough to the malestrom of hype building before May's release. In it, Black Widow introduces us to her pre-Avengers family, while Taskmaster also takes another page out of the book of Captain America with his trademark shield stomp being replicated by the mysterious masked villain.
The third (and possibly final) Black Widow movie trailer diverts attention from Nat and her clan and towards the villainous Taskmaster. They're once again shown to be aping the Avengers' tactics, including showing off some Black Panther-style claws.
With November's release date closing in (or late October, if you're in the UK), it's no real surprise that we're bound to see more of Natasha before she swoops in for one final rodeo.
The British Board of Film Classification's recent rating of a two-minute, 38 seconds long trailer suggests that a fourth major Black Widow trailer is imminent, though it could be a recut of a trailer we've already seen.
Black Widow movie plot: is it a prequel?
First thing’s first: the Black Widow movie is a prequel. Yes, it had been rumoured for some time – including a rogue piece of product placement helping piece together the clues – but now it’s official thanks to David Harbour’s interview with IGN. He told the publication that it’s being set in the gap between Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War on the Marvel timeline.
So, what can we expect from the Black Widow movie plot? Exact story details haven’t been revealed, with the trailers understandably not giving too much away. We can glean some story details, such as Nat working alongside previous Black Widows against a new threat led by Taskmaster, but that's about it so far. In terms of character details, we’ve got a few choice quotes about Natasha Romanoff’s arc in the movie.
Director Cate Shortland says that “[Black Widow] gets to put all the pieces of herself back together,” while Scarlett Johansson says she’s going to play “Natasha as a fully-realised woman… and I’m excited for fans to see the flawed side of her.”
As revealed in a THR profile of Johansson, the actress says that "The movie packs a big punch." She's also involved in tweaking the script in her role as executive producer, revealing that it makes her feel as if she's "in control of the destiny of this film" which gives her "a lot more peace of mind."
Interestingly enough, the Marvel timeline won't be affected by a Black Widow delay, with one insider telling Variety it's business as usual. Whether that means the story won't affect things in the MCU current-day of 2023 or not is open for debate, but it's certainly an interesting aspect to cling to in the coming months.
The Black Widow movie posters have been revealed
The very first Black Widow movie poster was revealed back in August. Post-D23, Marvel Studios' director of visual development, Andy Park, unveiled the artwork, showcasing a look not only at the titular agent, but also her supporting cast.
The very first Black Widow movie poster was revealed back in August. Post-D23, Marvel Studios' director of visual development, Andy Park, unveiled the artwork, showcasing a look not only at the titular agent, but also her supporting cast.
Fusing together the character's two characters black (of course) and red (still on her ledger, lest we forget), the Black Widow posters shows Natasha Romanoff clad in a slightly new suit to the one we're accustomed to seeing from her. The yellow trim and belt looks, if anything, a little too flamboyant for the punch first, ask questions later Black Widow.
There's also a look at the designs of David Harbour's Red Guardian, as well as showcasing Rachel Weisz's Black Widow character, plus Florence Pugh's Yelena. Take a look at it above in more detail.
The latest Black Widow poster arrived in March, with the very first look at O-T Fagbenle's unnamed character.
The latest Black Widow poster arrived in March, with the very first look at O-T Fagbenle's unnamed character.
...which has since been replaced by an identical poster, save for the shiny new November 6 tag.
...which has since been replaced by an identical poster, save for the shiny new November 6 tag.
Black Widow movie director: who is Cate Shortland?
Despite being officially revealed at SDCC, the Black Widow movie director has been known for a while. THR reported studio executives met with more than 70 potential directors for the flick, with Cate Shortland ultimately getting the big gig – the first woman to helm a Marvel movie solo, after Anna Boden directed Captain Marvel with Ryan Fleck.
Shortland made her name with a succession of short films in her homeland of Australia before the 2004 release of Somersault, her first feature. She’s best known for Lore, a 2012 historical drama where a Nazi family seek to evade Allied forces at the end of World War 2.
Potential directors who lost out to Shortland include Amma Asante (Belle, A United Kingdom), Kimberly Peirce (Boys Don’t Cry, Carrie) and Maggie Betts (Novitiate).
Meanwhile, Collider reports that the Black Widow movie writer is Ned Benson, most famous for his work on The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby. The role originally went to Jac Schaeffer (The Hustle), but apparently Benson has been commissioned for a significant rewrite of Schaeffer’s script.