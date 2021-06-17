Black Widow: Early reviews praise Marvel film starring Scarlett Johansson and ‘ instant MCU icon’ Florence Pugh

Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh in ‘Black Widow' (YouTube/Marvel Entertainment)

Black Widow has received rave early reviews praising Florence Pugh as an “instant MCU icon”.

The film will be released next month in the UK and in the US, but critics have just shared their impressions after early screenings.

They have praised Scarlett Johansson for her performance in the first standalone film dedicated to her Marvel character, as well as Pugh for her inaugural role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Director Cate Shortland and actor David Harbour have also earned shout-outs.

“Marvel movies are back!” journalist Erik Davis tweeted. “BlackWidow is a tense, action-packed spy thriller that truly completes Natasha’s story in a visceral & emotional way.

“Florence Pugh CRUSHES it & is an instant MCU icon. This is like the MCU's Bond movie w/ shades of MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE & THELMA & LOUISE.”

#BlackWidow is excellent. An exhilarating shot of adrenaline. Scarlett Johansson & Florence Pugh nail the banter & ballet-like stunts. David Harbour is absolutely terrific. Big action set pieces are thrilling, propulsive & capably constructed. Multi-layered thematic resonance. pic.twitter.com/ew9r1NXvfL — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) June 17, 2021

#BlackWidow was better than I thought it would be!



Although there’s some excellent action, what pulled me in was the really powerful themes & character moments the film presented.



Easily Scarlett’s best performance as Nat, and Florence Pugh is brilliant as Yelena. pic.twitter.com/CDjKJm4nVq — Jacob (@JacobDFilm) June 17, 2021

#BlackWidow pays a beautiful and long overdue tribute to Natasha Romanoff. It’s also the spy thriller fans of the character have been asking for all these years. It’s funny, thrilling and very emotional. Florence Pugh is fantastic as Yelena Belova, who is definitely here to stay. pic.twitter.com/i0jimxIJG0 — Lando (@orlandoenelcine) June 17, 2021

#BlackWidow is one of Marvel's best solo films.



Start to finish, the movie is great. Excellent surprises, emotional character moments, bad-ass action, and Scarlett Johansson finally gets to pour everything into the role.



Director Cate Shortland nailed it. Bravo. pic.twitter.com/sgEkUW63cT — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) June 17, 2021

Marvel movies are back! #BlackWidow is a tense, action-packed spy thriller that truly completes Natasha’s story in a visceral & emotional way. Florence Pugh CRUSHES it & is an instant MCU icon. This is like the MCU's Bond movie w/ shades of MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE & THELMA & LOUISE. pic.twitter.com/bauc2XVQlF — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) June 17, 2021

Brandon Davis deemed Black Widow “one of Marvel’s best solo films”, adding: “Start to finish, the movie is great. Excellent surprises, emotional character moments, bad-ass action, and Scarlett Johansson finally gets to pour everything into the role. Director Cate Shortland nailed it. Bravo.”

Story continues

“BlackWidow is excellent,” Courtney Howard shared. “An exhilarating shot of adrenaline. Scarlett Johansson & Florence Pugh nail the banter & ballet-like stunts. David Harbour is absolutely terrific. Big action set pieces are thrilling, propulsive & capably constructed. Multi-layered thematic resonance.”

Black Widow will be released on 7 July 2021 in the UK and 9 July 2021 in the US.

Read More

Watch live as Joe Biden signs Juneteenth National Independence Day Act

Scarlett Johansson speaks out over ‘sexualised’ Black Widow

Pig trailer: Fans rejoice as first look unveiled for Nicolas Cage thriller about stolen truffle-hunting animal