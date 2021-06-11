‘Black Widow’ Advance Tickets Go On Sale; New Clip From Marvel Movie Drops
Tickets are now on sale for the July 9 theatrical release of Disney/Marvel’s Black Widow.
Despite the movie’s simultaneous availability on Disney+ Premier for $29.99 with its theatrical release, box office sources still believe the pic has a chance to open to $70M+. The question becomes how its legs will hold up as those who relish in the film the first time, can just go buy it on Disney+ when they get home to watch it a second time (that is if they’re a subscriber).
Black Widow was voted the top film to see in a recent Fandango poll of must-see movies this summer.
Fandango social media channels posted this new clips from the film. Watch:
