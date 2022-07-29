What’s black and white and cool all over? Tesla vehicles join Leawood police fleet

The Leawood Police Department has added a Tesla Model Y electric vehicle to its fleet of black-and-white patrol cars.

The department began researching electric vehicles last year after finding unfavorable reviews of the hybrid patrol cars that were available then.

An early cost comparison — done more than a year ago when the city could buy gasoline for $1.75 a gallon — put energy costs for the city’s current Ford Explorer Patrol SUV at roughly $4,500 a year.

A Tesla, based on the 2021 price per kilowatt hour, was much cheaper: $648 a year in energy costs.

When the City Council agreed to move forward last August, officials said Tesla’s base cost was just over $52,000, compared to just under $40,000 for the Ford Explorer. But the maintenance costs were significantly higher for the Explorer. The Tesla’s service life is expected to be four years, a year longer than the Explorer.

“I think electric vehicles are going to be the future and this is going to be a good foundation for us,” Capt. Kirt Yoder, the agency’s project manager, said in a news release. “Some officers have concerns because this is a smaller vehicle and the extra equipment (of a patrol car) eats into their work space, but others are excited for the new technology.”

New leaders for JoCo schools

As the 2022-23 academic year is about to begin, new superintendents are leading two of Johnson County’s six public school districts.

In Gardner Edgerton, the new leader is Brian Huff, who previously was associate superintendent for curriculum, instruction and assessment in the Raytown School District.

In a message to the community, Huff said a new strategic plan will be developed during the upcoming school year, but the district meanwhile will make decisions according to three guiding principles:

▪ Every decision made will be with student success and support in mind.

▪ Student achievement and post-graduation success for all students is the only option.

▪ We will embrace a culture that values students, staff, parents and community partners.

Gardner Edgerton began looking for a new leader after Superintendent Pam Stranathan resigned in January, just before the installation of new school board members who wanted to fire her. The school board tapped James Sutton to step in as interim superintendent.

The other new superintendent is Link Luttrell, who joined the Spring Hill School District after leading the Festus district in eastern Missouri. He succeeds Wayne Burke, who retired.

In late June, Luttrell presented his 100-day entry plan to the Spring Hill school board.

From July to October, he is listening and learning about the district: its values, strengths, challenges and priorities, as well as its current operations, initiatives and communication methods.

From October onward comes the “leading” phase, in which he will develop or refine a plan to address the district’s needs and challenges. He will also “create a transparent and reciprocal process” internally and with the community to move the district forward, “based on mutual trust and commitment.”

Trail will go under, not over, busy roadway

To anyone using the Little Mill Creek Trail in Lenexa, 87th Street Parkway has posed a formidable barrier.

The trail has stopped there, forcing walkers and cyclists to climb four flights of stairs to reach the roadway 20 feet above. Only after crossing the busy thoroughfare could they continue south into Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park.

But that’s about to change with a new precast pedestrian tunnel that will take trail users under 87th Street Parkway near the park entrance.

Supply chain issues pushed construction back from mid-July to early August, the city said, but when it’s finished, the tunnel will allow pedestrians and cyclists to safely reach businesses on both sides of 87th, and give residents easier access to nearby pools and other parts of the Johnson County trail network.

The city planned to close 87th just east of Greenway Lane starting Aug. 1 so crews could dig a trench across 87th and lower the tunnel into place. The closure is expected to last about 10 days, but the contractor will receive bonuses for opening the roadway earlier and penalties if the 10-day deadline is exceeded.

Olathe tech teacher honored

Kevin Hulsen, Olathe West High School technology education teacher, has been named the Technology Student Association’s (TSA) Advisor of the Year for the 2021-22 school year.

Kevin Hulsen

TSA is a national organization of students engaged in STEM (science, technology, engineering and math). Hulsen was honored at the TSA’s national conference, held in late June in Dallas.

To young artists: Why do you love JoCo?

Johnson County officials are encouraging students in the first through 12th grades to enter the 2022 “I Love My County Because” art contest hosted by the National Association of Counties. The contest runs through Oct. 7.

The National Association of Counties will select 13 submissions and award $100 to each winning artist. The art will be featured in a 2023 calendar distributed to association members nationwide.

“Johnson County is a wonderful place to live, work and play, and we’re excited to see how our youngest residents will turn those great experiences into art,” Sarah VanLanduyt, executive director of the Arts Council of Johnson County, said in a news release.

Find details and rules through a link in the news at jocogov.org, where a template for submission also is posted.