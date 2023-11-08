'Black water' at Havelet being investigated

Those who have seen the water described it as cloudy and smelly

Water samples are being tested after 'black water' was spotted coming from beneath Havelet sea wall.

Islanders raised concerns about the issue after the discoloured water was first spotted last month.

Guernsey's Office of Environmental Health and Pollution Regulation said it was "investigating this matter and have taken water samples".

It said: "We are awaiting the results and will continue to investigate as necessary."

