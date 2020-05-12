Black Tusk Resources Inc. Receives Drill Permit for the Mckenzie East Gold Project, Val-D’or, Quebec

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 12, 2020 / Black Tusk Resources Inc. ("Black Tusk" or the "Company) (TUSK.CN)(OTC PINK:BTKRF)(0NB.F) is pleased to announce that the Company has received a permit to conduct diamond drilling on the McKenzie East Gold Project, located 30 kilometres north of Val d'Or, Quebec.

The McKenzie East drill permit will allow for the construction of 18 drill pads with supporting water supply stations and access trails. Black Tusk plans to conduct the drill program during the Summer 2020 exploration season.

Prior to conducting diamond drilling on the McKenzie Gold Property, Black Tusk plans to undertake surface prospecting, mapping, soil sampling and rock sampling. Black Tusk's exploration team, based in the Val d'Or area, is expected to begin that exploration work this month. Areas of interest were determined from the results of the company's drone-supported magnetic survey over the property completed earlier this year, combined with the results from historic exploration work.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Black Tusk Resources' McKenzie East gold project is located approximately two kilometres east of Monarch Gold's McKenzie Break Project. At the McKenzie break, gold mineralization is reported as visually distinctive white quartz-carbonate ribbon veins and sheeted veinlet complexes in places containing free gold. Shear zones hosting the veins range from two metres to 10 metres in thickness. A Monarch Gold news release dated Feb. 26, 2020, states that drill hole MK-18-205 returned 20.12 g/t Au over 2.6 metres, with the hole being extended in 2019. Hole extension MK-18-205ext continued to intersect mineralization at depth, returning 32.3 g/t Au over 7.1 metres, including 142.8 g/t Au over 1.2 metres, 26.97 g/t Au over 1.3 metres and 24.6 g/t Au over 0.7 metre. This high-grade intersection is considered one of the best on the property to date. The reader is cautioned that results obtained from McKenzie Break Gold Project is not necessarily indicative of potential on the Black Tusk-McKenzie East Gold Project.

Story continues

‘'Now that the Quebec Government has given the green light for exploration companies to go back to work, Black Tusk Resources is extremely excited to commence our exploration season at the McKenzie East Gold Project in Val-d'Or.'' Stated CEO, Richard Penn.

About Black Tusk Resources Inc.

Black Tusk Resources is gold-focused Canadian exploration company with operations primarily based in the world class Abitibi Greenstone-belt region of Quebec. Black Tusk currently holds 100% ownership in 5 separate Gold and Palladium projects in Canada.

Perry Grunenberg, P.Geo, a "Qualified Person" as that term is defined under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release. Mr. Grunenberg is also a director of the Company.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Richard Penn

CEO

(778) 384-8923

Forward-looking Information Cautionary Statement

Except for statements of historic fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to delays or uncertainties with regulatory approvals, including that of the CSE. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the business plans for the Company as described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results is contained in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which are available at www.sedar.com.

The CSE and Information Service Provider have not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release.

SOURCE: Black Tusk Resources Inc.





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/589443/Black-Tusk-Resources-Inc-Receives-Drill-Permit-for-the-Mckenzie-East-Gold-Project-Val-Dor-Quebec



