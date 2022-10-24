Black Thursdays: Bitcoin's Five Worst Crashes

Helene Braun
·5 min read

Only a few people are old enough to remember what happened on exactly this day almost a century ago. Those who do likely wish they didn’t.

It was Oct. 24, 1929, better known as “Black Thursday,” after a financially booming decade came to an end when Wall Street traders woke up to a stock market that suddenly tumbled 11% from the night before. Larger falls continued for the next two years and eventually the country went into a decade-long economic depression.

In observance of the occasion – and, oh yeah, it’s Trading Week at CoinDesk – we decided to look back at some spectacular crypto crashes.

June 2011: 'Hey guys it's Nick.'

If you’re what people would call an OG cryptocurrency investor, you probably either made the best or worst decision of your life in June 2011.

“Hey guys, it’s Nick. I just witnessed a very dramatic price crash in bitcoin,” a YouTuber with the handle BookofNick told his followers in a video. Bitcoin (BTC), the only cryptocurrency that was circulating back then, had crashed from $17.50 to 1 cent.

“That’s right, people, we’re buying bitcoin at one penny,” Nick said.

The crash occurred when an exchange called Mt. Gox, which in the early years of crypto was handling over 70% of all bitcoin transactions, got hacked. Mt. Gox eventually filed for bankruptcy in 2014 after losing almost 750,000 of its customers’ bitcoins.

On other exchanges, bitcoin’s low that year was around $2, and the cryptocurrency ended the year at around just under $5.

December 2013: China FUD

Two years later, more people outside the narrow crypto spectrum had started paying attention to the latest “internet currency.” The entrepreneur-turned-TV-personality Kevin O’Leary, for example, explained that bitcoin was a safe haven for people who don’t trust any other currency, and that it was “here to stay.”

Michael Saylor, the MicroStrategy executive chairman, tweeted on Dec. 13, 2013: “#Bitcoin days are numbered. It seems like just a matter of time before it suffers the same fate as online gambling.”

Bitcoin maximalist Michael Saylor tweeting about the cryptocurrency in December 2013 (Source: Twitter)
Bitcoin maximalist Michael Saylor tweeting about the cryptocurrency in December 2013 (Source: Twitter)

(Yes, this is the same Michael Saylor who’s now one of bitcoin’s biggest evangelists.)

The year 2013 was also when China made its first mark on bitcoin: The Chinese central bank issued a warning against using bitcoin as legal tender. The price of bitcoin dropped over 50%, from a then-all-time high of $1,200 to less than $600.

Edward Moya, senior analyst at Oanda, says he started hearing about bitcoin in 2014, when it was trading around that range.

“I was like, it’s basically lost half its value and there’s these people saying it’s going to $100,000 and it’s even going higher because global central banks are being reckless, and this is how I'm taking control of what I own,” he said. “I was stunned.”

The fact that the bitcoin price was constantly crashing just added to the fascination. “Just seeing which type of investors were supporting this movement” kept him interested, he says, even though he wouldn’t buy in just yet.

December 2017: Just before crypto winter

If you look at the current price of bitcoin ($19,592 as of press time) and its price five years ago, some skeptics might argue that no progress has been made.

But back in December 2017, when bitcoin’s value topped $20,000 for the first time, traders were astounded – and many early buyers of the original cryptocurrency were suddenly very rich.

But what goes up must come down. Just 12 days later, the crypto asset crashed to $12,840.

And this time, it wasn’t just bitcoin that was hit by the crash. Other established crypto assets, such as Ethereum’s ether (ETH) and Bitcoin Cash’s BCH, lost value, too.

Many crypto assets dropped sharply during the December 2017 crash (Twitter)
Many crypto assets dropped sharply during the December 2017 crash (Twitter)

March 2020: The pandemic shock

It’s hard to forget March 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic hit the U.S., a life-altering event in just about every way imaginable.

As a result, the stock market lost 13% on March 16, nicknamed ‘Black Monday,’ as the pandemic’s potentially devastating impact on the economy suddenly became undeniable. The growing uncertainty caused a crash in crypto assets, considered among the riskiest assets of all.

Bitcoin fell by 57% to lows of $3,867 after having traded near the $10,000 level in the month prior. Ether, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market value after bitcoin, fell 46% that week.

“Since I knew stocks would recover eventually, I kept what I had already accumulated and added to it,” said Bob Iaccino, Path Trading Partners co-founder and chief market strategist.

In a strange epilogue, the pandemic ultimately helped crypto gain more mainstream attention. Over the next several months, Wall Street banks and investment firms including BlackRock, AllianceBernstein, Morgan Stanley and Tudor Investment started buying billions of dollars worth of bitcoin. PayPal announced it would allow 346 million customers to hold bitcoin. JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon, a longtime bitcoin naysayer, said that cryptocurrency had "considerable" price upside.

Eventually, on Dec. 16, bitcoin pushed past $20,000, eclipsing the previous all-time-high and reaching $29,374 by the end of 2020. What started as a crash ended in a rally.

May 2022: The Terra meltdown

After a 2021 that was arguably the most successful year for the crypto industry, the reckoning came swiftly.

First came the crash of Terra, a blockchain with its own dollar-linked stablecoin, UST. The UST token was supposed to retain a value of $1, but the price came unpegged – and soon traders also lost confidence in the blockchain’s native cryptocurrency, LUNA, whose price eventually would tumble 99%.

The implosion dragged digital-asset markets lower, including bitcoin’s price. It didn’t help that the U.S. Federal Reserve was rapidly raising interest rates to slow the pace of inflation – putting downward pressure on prices for all assets considered to be risky, from stocks to cryptocurrencies.

Casualties of the rapid market sell-off included Three Arrows Capital, once considered one of the savviest crypto hedge funds.

Then, on June 12, Celsius Network, one of the biggest and most successful crypto lenders, informed users that it had frozen their assets due to “extreme market conditions.”

Bitcoin lost nearly 37% in June alone, dropping from $32,000 to below $18,000. Ether dropped 44%.

Latest Stories

  • NHL botched its season-opening festivities

    With the NHL season in full swing, we look at some under-the-radar players, good and bad marketing and much more.

  • Taylor Hall scores in overtime as Bruins beat Wild 4-3

    BOSTON (AP) — Taylor Hall scored a power-play goal 4:49 into overtime, and the Boston Bruins beat the Minnesota Wild 4-3 on Saturday. Hall, who also had two assists, took a crossing pass from David Pastrnak and one-timed a shot past Marc-Andre Fleury, who had stopped eight shots in OT with the Wild playing most of the extra period short-handed. Pastrnak scored his fourth goal of the season and Nick Foligno and Hampus Lindholm also scored for the Bruins, who improved to 5-1-0 under new coach Jim

  • Ranking the NHL's new 'Reverse Retro' sweaters

    The best thing to happen aesthetically to the sport of hockey is back for another season.

  • Rory McIlroy back on top of the world by winning CJ Cup

    RIDGELAND, S.C. (AP) — Rory McIlroy capped off his steady march back to No. 1 in the world on Sunday with an explosive burst of three birdies late in the round to hold off Kurt Kitayama and win the CJ Cup in South Carolina. Tied with Kitayama with five holes to go at Congaree, McIlroy ran off three straight birdies to seize control and finished with two bogeys, hardly enough to ruin the moment. He closed with a 4-under 67 for a one-shot victory. McIlroy, who finished at 17-under 267, won for the

  • NBA suspends Heat's Martin, Jovic for 1 game

    MIAMI (AP) — Caleb Martin's scuffle with Christian Koloko will keep him out of the Miami-Toronto rematch on Monday night. Martin has been suspended for one game by the NBA, after the league determined he was the instigator in a scuffle with Koloko that spilled into the baseline seats near the Miami bench during a Heat-Raptors game on Saturday. Also suspended: Heat rookie Nikola Jovic, who was found to have left the bench area during the incident. Koloko was fined $15,000 for grabbing Martin duri

  • Calgary Flames sign goalie Dan Vladar to two-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed goaltender Dan Vladar to a two-year, $4.4-million contract extension. The extension kicks in for the 2023-24 season. Vladar is playing his second season in Calgary after he was acquired from the Boston Bruins in the summer of 2021 for a third-round pick in the 2022 entry draft. Jacob Markstrom's backup went 13-6-2 with two shutouts, a 2.75 goals-against average and a save percentage of .906 last season. Vladar had 26 saves Saturday in a 4-3 win over the h

  • Nunavik's 1st permanent skate park provides tumbles, laughs, outlet for kids

    Around 4 p.m. every day in Inukjuak, Que., there is a mad rush toward a shipping container in town. Precious cargo is inside: skateboards, roller blades and protective equipment. Kids of all ages scamper inside as the doors are unlocked, to be the first of the day to roll down the smooth concrete of the Inuit village's brand new skate park. "I knew it was going to be used a lot but it's being used even more than I thought," said Caroline Gleason, the teacher who led the project to get a skate pa

  • Leafs launch road trip by grounding Jets 4-1

    WINNIPEG — John Tavares liked how the Toronto Maple Leafs stuck up for each other and kept their cool in a physical 4-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday. With just under four minutes left in the second period and Toronto holding a 2-1 lead, Jets defenceman Josh Morrissey laid a hit on Leafs forward Nick Robertson. It sparked Leafs blueliner Morgan Rielly to come to his defence and tangle with Morrissey. “Obviously, it speaks a lot of (Rielly's) character. Not surprising,” Tavares said.

  • Simona Halep, 2-time major champ, gets provisional drug ban

    Two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep was provisionally suspended by the International Tennis Integrity Agency after failing a drug test during the U.S. Open in August. The ITIA announced the punishment Friday for Halep, a former No. 1 player who is currently No. 9 in the WTA rankings. She won Wimbledon in 2019, beating 23-time major champion Serena Williams in the final, and the French Open in 2018. In a social media post, Halep called the news of her positive test “the biggest shock of my

  • What's next for Canucks after disastrous start?

    The Vancouver Canucks have stumbled out of the gate and it could lead to change sooner rather than later.

  • Nichushkin scores winner, Avalanche beat Golden Knights 3-2

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Valeri Nichushkin’s third-period goal held up as the winner for the Colorado Avalanche in a 3-2 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday night. Shortly after Nichushkin pushed Colorado’s lead to two goals, Vegas’ Chandler Stephenson cut the deficit to one. But Colorado goaltender Alexandar Georgiev was clutch down the stretch to help the Avalanche bounce back from a home loss to Seattle the night before. Georgiev finished with 34 saves, and Nathan MacKinnon and Evan Rod

  • Jack Eichel scores twice, Golden Knights top Winnipeg 5-2

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jack Eichel scored twice, Adin Hill made 26 saves and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Winnipeg Jets 5-2 on Thursday night. Eichel had his third multi-goal game in 39 contests since joining Vegas last season. It was the 32nd time in his career he’s scored two or more goals. Vegas continued its impressive start under first-year coach Bruce Cassidy with the Knights improving to 4-1-0 while outscoring their opponents by a combined score of 17-10. William Karlsson had a goal and an

  • Struggling Canucks remain winless after 'embarrassing' 5-1 loss to Sabres

    VANCOUVER — Boos rained down on the Vancouver Canucks as they left the ice on Saturday. Hopes had been high for the team's first home game of the season, but with just minutes left on the clock and the Buffalo Sabres up, three jerseys were tossed on the ice and others in the disgruntled crowd expressed their displeasure with jeers. “It was the first time I've ever been involved with that," head coach Bruce Boudreau said after the Sabres handed his Canucks a 5-1 loss. "And obviously I hope the pl

  • Why the Blue Jays should take a run at Shohei Ohtani this winter

    Shohei Ohtani might be on the move this offseason, and the Blue Jays could very well be a frontrunner to land the two-way superstar.

  • Argos clinch first in East with 24-23 win over Alouettes

    MONTREAL — A single point following a missed field goal was enough to give the Toronto Argonauts a 24-23 win over the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday in CFL action at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium. The result means the Argonauts have clinched first place in the East Division and home field advantage in the playoffs. “Now we can get healthy. We needed that bye and get some guys back,” said Argonauts head coach Ryan Dinwiddie. “We wanted to win the East obviously, but it was essential to get it

  • Malinin's quad axel lifts 17-year-old to Skate America title, Canadians get silver in pairs

    NORWOOD, Mass. — Ilia Malinin wasn't sure whether he would unveil his quad axel, the hardest jump in figure skating that only he had landed in competition, after a fourth-place short program left him playing catchup at Skate America. Not only did he try it, the 17-year-old American phenom landed it nearly perfectly. Malinin's brilliant quad axel, along with four more quads packed into a dynamic free skate Saturday night, was enough to lift him past Kao Miura and to the top step of the podium in

  • Durant breaks late tie with 3, Nets top Raptors 109-105

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant broke a tie with a 3-pointer with 56 seconds left and had 27 points to help the Brooklyn Nets beat the Toronto Raptors 109-105 on Friday night. Durant’s 3 gave Brooklyn a 105-102 lead. “It’s a game of runs. I like how we stayed with it, the resiliency that we showed,” Durant said. “We were up double-digits and we let them come back twice. It was an up and down game, but we just kept fighting.” Kyrie Irving led the Nets with 30 points. Pascal Siakam led the Raptors wi

  • Argos clinch first in East with 24-23 win over Alouettes

    MONTREAL — A single point following a missed field goal was enough to give the Toronto Argonauts a 24-23 win over the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday in CFL action at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium. The result means the Argonauts have clinched first place in the East Division and home field advantage in the playoffs. “Now we can get healthy. We needed that bye and get some guys back,” said Argonauts head coach Ryan Dinwiddie. “We wanted to win the East obviously, but it was essential to get it

  • CF Montreal suffers 3-1 loss to defending champ New York City FC in MLS Cup playoffs

    MONTREAL — Defending MLS Cup champion New York City FC used experience and pressure to keep their run at another title alive. NYCFC built off its early momentum to halt CF Montreal's playoff run with a 3-1 win in the Eastern Conference semifinals on Sunday. Maximiliano Moralez, Héber and Talles Magno all scored for the visitors, who took a 3-0 lead before the home team could get on the board. Djordje Mihailovic scored the lone goal for Montreal. Montreal got off to a nervy start, unable to keep

  • Juraj Slafkovsky scores first career goal as Canadiens rout Coyotes 6-2

    MONTREAL — It took five games and a little more tape on his stick but Juraj Salfkovsky finally scored his first National Hockey League goal. The Canadiens used a three-goal first period to cruise to a 6-2 win over the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday. The Bell Centre crowd gave the first overall pick a standing ovation as the PA announcer called his name and kept it going by chanting Slafkovsky's name after the second-period marker. "It’s amazing. To score my first goal in this building, it’s a dream