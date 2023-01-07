Black Star Line: 50,000 descend on Ghana for diaspora festival
Markush Wilberforce - BBC News in Accra
·3 min read
Tens of thousands of people have poured into Ghana's iconic Black Star Square of Independence to witness the maiden edition of the Black Star Line Festival.
The event - which took place in the heart of the Ghanaian capital Accra - was founded by Chicago-born Ghanaian Vic Mensa and featured a host A-list acts from both sides of the Atlantic in a bid to unite the country and its diaspora.
International stars, including multiple Grammy award winners Erykah Badu, T-Pain and Chance The Rapper, were joined by Ghanaian legends like Sarkodie, Manifest and The Asakaa Boys at a festival to mark the event, which has also seen a weeklong series of events and panels.
Fluffy snowflakes fell as a line of snow and rain moved across Massachusetts on Friday, January 6, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).The NWS reported up to four inches of snowfall in some areas.Video posted by Twitter user @BradyBGWX on Friday, which he said was filmed in Grafton, shows large flurries falling as snow accumulates on the ground. Credit: @BradyBGWX via Storyful
CHICAGO (AP) — Eric Hosmer agreed to a $720,000, one-year contract with the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday, giving the team another option at first base and designated hitter. A person familiar with the negotiations confirmed the deal to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because it was pending a successful physical. Hosmer's contract is for the major league minimum while the San Diego Padres are on the hook for the last part of a $144 million, eight-year deal that was finalized in Februa
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jack Eichel had a goal and two assists in his return from a lower-body injury and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-2 on Thursday night. Vegas leads the Western Conference and is tied for second in the NHL at its midway point of the season. Pittsburgh, a 2-1 loser in Boston on Monday in the Winter Classic, has lost six straight, going 0-4-2 since Dec. 27. After giving the Knights a 2-0 lead early in the first period, Eichel — back after missing 11 games — a
ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic beat Canada's Denis Shapovalov 6-3, 6-4 at the Adelaide International on Friday to set up a semifinal with Daniil Medvedev. The combined ATP-WTA event is a warmup for this year’s Australian Open, which the top-seeded Djokovic missed last year after being barred from the country because he was not vaccinated against COVID-19. Medvedev, the runner-up last year to Rafael Nadal in the Australian Open, defeated fellow Russian Karen Khachanov 6-3, 6-3 on Frida
CLEVELAND (AP) — Jadeveon Clowney's season is officially over — not that there was much of a question. The Cleveland Browns did not bring Clowney on their trip to Pittsburgh for the season finale after the defensive end was sent home from practice Friday for biting remarks he made about the organization and coaching staff. Before departing Saturday, the Browns officially downgraded Clowney to out. Coach Kevin Stefanski was intentionally vague Friday about Clowney's standing, but intimated the Br
WINTERBERG, Germany (AP) — Kaillie Humphries of the U.S. remained in the World Cup monobob season points lead Saturday, after finishing second to Germany's Laura Nolte in the first race of 2023. Nolte got her second consecutive win, both times with Humphries finishing second. Humphries is the only woman who has medalled in all four monobob races this season, and she has an 845-810 lead over Nolte in the season standings. Nolte trailed by 50 points entering Saturday. She finished two runs in 1 mi
Happy New Year, friends! Many folks have gone back to work already and I'm one of them. But it is a wonderful thing to bookmark the week with a fresh dose of happiness with our fun notebook entry. I begin this week's offering of jubilation with the big win for the Canadian men's junior hockey team to make them back-to-back champions. I didn't follow the tournament closely this year, but heard all about Connor Bedard's OT goal in the quarter-finals. Canada went on to beat the Czech Republic 3-2,
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady doesn’t sound like he’s looking for rest, and coach Todd Bowles isn’t inclined to sit other key players, either, when the playoff-bound Tampa Bay Buccaneers close the regular season against the Atlanta Falcons. The Bucs (8-8) clinched their second straight NFC South championship last weekend and have little to play for next Sunday except the prospect of taking a winning record into the postseason. Bowles said Monday, however, that he doesn’t plan to sit healthy regul
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Paolo Banchero had 25 points, eight rebounds and seven assists, and the Orlando Magic beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 126-115 on Wednesday night. Orlando, playing without four suspended players, broke a three-game losing streak. Gary Harris and Terrence Ross each scored 18 points for the Magic. Wendell Carter Jr. added 13 points and 13 rebounds in his first start since Nov. 18. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, back in the lineup after missing Tuesday’s 150-117 win at Boston due to a
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Boston Bruins forward Jake DeBrusk is expected to miss a month because of hand and lower-body injuries he sustained in the Winter Classic on Monday. DeBrusk, who is second on the Bruins with 16 goals, was put on injured reserve Thursday. He did not travel with the team for a three-game California trip that starts Thursday at Los Angeles. DeBrusk scored twice in the third period of Boston’s 2-1 win over Pittsburgh at Fenway Park — both goals coming after he apparently sustained
TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed guard/forward Joe Wieskamp to a 10-day contract. The team did not disclose financial details when it announced the move Saturday. Wieskamp comes to Toronto from the NBA G League's Wisconsin Herd, where he's averaged 17 points, 16 rebounds and 29.4 minutes in 13 games this season. The six-foot-six, 205-pound native of Muscatine, Iowa, played 29 games for the San Antonio Spurs last season, averaging 2.1 points and 7.1 minutes. Wieskamp previously played th
VANCOUVER — After another string of ugly losses, the Vancouver Canucks knew they had to respond. On Thursday they did, beating the defending Stanley Cup-champion Colorado Avalanche 4-2. "We've proven that this group can do it," said J.T. Miller, who sealed the score with an empty-net strike late in the third period. "It's just about doing it on a regular basis and that being in our DNA as a team and obviously we did it tonight, so felt good." The result snapped a three-game skid for the Canucks
CHICAGO (AP) — When Pedro Grifol was preparing for his first interview for the manager job with the Chicago White Sox, he identified Andrew Benintendi as a perfect fit for the team. When Benintendi's name was brought up during his second interview, Grifol knew he was on to something. “He’s exactly what we were looking for this offseason,” Grifol said. With Grifol on hand, Benintendi pulled on his new No. 23 White Sox jersey on Wednesday — a day after finalizing a $75 million, five-year deal. It'
TORONTO — Nathan MacKinnon and the Stanley Cup-champion Colorado Avalanche gave Ontario sports bettors plenty of bang for their buck in 2022. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, MacKinnon and the Avs made Ontario sports bettors the most money overall last year. The province's sports-betting industry opened fully April 4. Colorado defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning in six games in last year's Stanley Cup final. After registering 88 points (32 goals, 56 assists) in 65 regular-season games, MacKinnon
It was a scene that shocked players and fans, when 24-year-old Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin collapsed in the first quarter of a game in Cincinnati on Monday. Something was very wrong with his heart. Medical personnel reportedly used CPR and a defibrillator to restore his heartbeat, before transferring him to a local hospital, where he remains sedated and in critical condition, fighting for his life. Cardiac specialists say it's too soon to know what went wrong, but a rare type of tr
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Damon Severson scored with 2:13 left in overtime and the New Jersey Devils rallied from a two-goal deficit in the third period to beat the New York Rangers 4-3 on Saturday. Jack Hughes scored twice to extend his goal-scoring streak to five games and got an assist on Jesper Bratt’s power-play goal as the Devils snapped an 0-7-1 losing streak at home. Severson's first overtime goal came on a 2-on-1 odd man rush after a Rangers player was knocked down in a collision with a New J
PITTSBURGH (AP) — When November began, the Pittsburgh Steelers were lifeless and listless at 2-6, searching for a chance to get back to “respectability,” as longtime coach Mike Tomlin put it. The Steelers did more than that over the following two months. They've entered the final week of what once appeared to be a lost season with an outside chance at making the playoffs. The only people not stunned by a second-half surge that seemed unlikely at Halloween might be the guys in black and gold who
HALIFAX — Brandt Clarke was a month short of his sixth birthday. The moment, however, remains etched in his memory. John Tavares scored a dramatic hat trick for Canada against the United States in a wild 7-4 victory on New Year's Eve at the 2009 world junior hockey championship in Ottawa. Clarke and his family were in the building — hanging off every shot, save and hit from the stands. "The electricity in the building," he said of what still resonates some 14 years later. "The red jerseys all th
Thomas Milic is the only player on Canada's roster passed over at the NHL draft. An incredible performance Wednesday has his country one step from its 20th gold medal at the world junior hockey championship. Milic was outstanding in making 43 saves as the tournament hosts fought back from an early 2-0 semifinal deficit in Halifax to defeat the United States 6-2 in another emotional matchup between the bitter international rivals. "Definitely the best moment of my hockey career and maybe my life,
PHOENIX (AP) — Victor Oladipo scored a season-high 26 points, Bam Adebayo added 21 points and 11 rebounds and the Miami Heat beat the Phoenix Suns 104-96 on Friday night. The Heat and Suns entered the game with the same record, but are heading in opposite directions. Miami has won nine of its last 13. Phoenix dropped to .500 for the season and has lost five in a row, eight of nine and 13 of 17. The Heat led for the majority of the game and never trailed in the second half, though it stayed fairl