Black screen during Super Bowl commercial break confuses viewers
It was the most talked-about black screen since “The Sopranos” finale.
And it also caused as much confusion.
Super Bowl viewers in some television markets were thrown for a loop midway through the second quarter when a black screen was shown for 30 seconds. Considering that NBC is charging in the neighborhood of $5 million a spot during Super Bowl LII, that’s some expensive empty space.
Dilly dilly? More like nilly nilly.
So what happened? NBC Sports issued a statement blaming a “brief equipment failure” and said that it wasn’t a commercial break that was affected.
From NBC Sports spokesperson:
"We had a brief equipment failure that we quickly resolved. No game action or commercial time were missed."
— NBC Sports PR (@NBCSportsPR) February 5, 2018
No commercial action may have been missed, nor did anyone pass up the opportunity to make a joke about the brief episode.
Uhhhh this isn’t good. Screen is black. ARE THERE ADS SOMEONE HELP TELL ME pic.twitter.com/0EbObZ6Vpz
— David Griner (@griner) February 5, 2018
that was a GREAT ad for concussions.
— Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) February 5, 2018
Everyone should buy whatever product purchased a $5 million dollar 30 second ad and played a black screen the entire time. That's what you call avant garde.
— TBS Network (@TBSNetwork) February 5, 2018
The black screen with no sound is the best commercial bud light has run in a year
— CJ Fogler (@cjzero) February 5, 2018
