Black screen during Super Bowl commercial break confuses viewers

It was the most talked-about black screen since “The Sopranos” finale.

And it also caused as much confusion.

Super Bowl viewers in some television markets were thrown for a loop midway through the second quarter when a black screen was shown for 30 seconds. Considering that NBC is charging in the neighborhood of $5 million a spot during Super Bowl LII, that’s some expensive empty space.

Dilly dilly? More like nilly nilly.

So what happened? NBC Sports issued a statement blaming a “brief equipment failure” and said that it wasn’t a commercial break that was affected.

From NBC Sports spokesperson: "We had a brief equipment failure that we quickly resolved. No game action or commercial time were missed." — NBC Sports PR (@NBCSportsPR) February 5, 2018





No commercial action may have been missed, nor did anyone pass up the opportunity to make a joke about the brief episode.

Uhhhh this isn’t good. Screen is black. ARE THERE ADS SOMEONE HELP TELL ME pic.twitter.com/0EbObZ6Vpz — David Griner (@griner) February 5, 2018





that was a GREAT ad for concussions. — Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) February 5, 2018





Everyone should buy whatever product purchased a $5 million dollar 30 second ad and played a black screen the entire time. That's what you call avant garde. — TBS Network (@TBSNetwork) February 5, 2018





The black screen with no sound is the best commercial bud light has run in a year — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) February 5, 2018





A black screen confused Super Bowl viewers on Sunday. (NBC screen shot) More

More Super Bowl coverage from Yahoo Sports:

• Grading the best and worst Super Bowl commercials

• Nick Foles steals Super Bowl show with historic TD catch

• Patriots’ trick play fails as Brady drops wide-open pass

• NFL raises eyebrows with Aaron Hernandez decision

