Black screen during Super Bowl commercial break confuses viewers

Kevin Kaduk

It was the most talked-about black screen since “The Sopranos” finale.

And it also caused as much confusion.

Super Bowl viewers in some television markets were thrown for a loop midway through the second quarter when a black screen was shown for 30 seconds. Considering that NBC is charging in the neighborhood of $5 million a spot during Super Bowl LII, that’s some expensive empty space.

Dilly dilly? More like nilly nilly.

So what happened? NBC Sports issued a statement blaming a “brief equipment failure” and said that it wasn’t a commercial break that was affected.


No commercial action may have been missed, nor did anyone pass up the opportunity to make a joke about the brief episode.





 

A black screen confused Super Bowl viewers on Sunday. (NBC screen shot)

