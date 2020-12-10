Black Santas can be controversial — and that's because of white supremacy, expert explains

Kamilah Newton
·9 min read
Santa Larry, whose presence sparked controversy when he first appeared at the Mall of America's Santa Experience, is seen here speaking with a virtual visitor in November. (Photo: Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)
Santa Larry, whose presence sparked controversy when he first appeared at the Mall of America's Santa Experience in 2016, is seen here speaking with a virtual visitor in November. (Photo: Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

When the story of an Arkansas family and their Black Santa display went viral earlier this week, it did so for two reasons — first for the angry, anonymous racist note it inspired, and then, shortly thereafter, for the supportive displays of Black Santas it inspired in the neighborhood, turning a deeply upsetting experience into a “warm and fuzzy feeling” for the family.

The first part of that story, though — of the racist ire that began with “Please remove your negro Santa Claus yard decoration” — is, sadly, a familiar one. In 2016, when the Mall of America in Bloomington, Minn., upended a 24-year-old tradition by inviting a Black Santa to take part in its annual “Santa Experience,” both the mall and “Santa Larry” himself received tons of backlash. Years before that, in 2013, then-Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly hosted an entire, controversial segment to remind “kids watching at home” that “Santa just is white,” adding that Jesus was as well.

Regarding the Mall of America controversy, retired U.S. veteran and Black Santa Larry Jefferson-Gamble has said, “There needs to be more Santas of color, because this is America, and kids need to see a Santa that looks like them. … That helps kids to identify with the love and spirit of the holiday,” noting that he’s often explained to children that “Santa comes in many different colors.”

Another Black Santa, Kenny Green, agreed at the time, saying, “I would definitely take my children to go see an Hispanic Santa. I would definitely take my children to go see an Asian Santa. … Because that’s letting them know that Santa is a representation of all of us. That’s who we should be. We all should be Santas. We all should have Santa in our heart and in our spirit.”

So what is it about a Black — or Latinx or Asian or any other nonwhite — Santa that so triggers some of white America? To answer that, we spoke to the author of the popular White Fragility: Why It’s So Hard for White People to Talk About Racism, Robin DiAngelo. She tells Yahoo Life that the root of the backlash is many-layered, stemming largely from the idea that “within the context of white supremacy, anything that white people desire we see as belonging to us.”

Let’s start with history: Who was St. Nick?

According to numerous sources, the original St. Nicholas was a brown-skinned, third century inhabitant of what is present-day Turkey. He was born into wealth, ultimately known for both his fierce generosity and devotion to Christianity, and was eventually named Bishop of Myra, becoming widely recognized as the patron saint of children. Centuries after his death, his bones “were stolen by Italian sailors during the 11th century” who took them to Italy, when the related figure of “Sinterklaas” was born nearby, in the Netherlands.

Eventually, the Dutch colonized what is now known as New York City, bringing with them the idea of St. Nick, who received a makeover. As poet and novelist Ishmael Reed once put it: “Just as Nelson Mandela and Martin Luther King Jr. have been toned down for popular consumption, the smiling rosy-cheeked overweight white man in red suit is an American invention. Modifying Clement Moore’s rendition of a rotund Santa Claus, the great abolitionist illustrator Thomas Nast dressed him in a red suit for the 1863 Harper’s Weekly,” an image, Reed argued, that “covers up the real Nicholas.” The new image was further perpetuated — and solidified — when Coca-Cola commissioned illustrator Haddon Sundblom to paint Santa for Christmas advertisements in 1931, bringing the jolly, white, rotund Santa image to its most massive audience yet.

A Roma child stands in front of a shelter bearing an image of Santa Claus as advertised by Coca-Cola — which is largely credited with popularizing the modern-day image of him as a jolly white man, seen all over the world. (Photo: ARMEND NIMANI/AFP via Getty Images)
A Roma child stands in front of a shelter bearing an image of Santa Claus as advertised by Coca-Cola — which is largely credited with popularizing the modern-day image of him as a jolly white man, seen all over the world. (Photo: Armend Nimani/AFP via Getty Images)

DiAngelo explains this transformation again within the context of white supremacy, and the white impulse to want to own anything seen as desirable. That’s regarding not only icons such as Santa, but even public spaces, “such as Central Park, … neighborhoods, and certainly in cultural figures. Santa is a fictitious figure, but Jesus and Mary are actual historical figures — and they were not white. We rendered them in our own image as white [as a] stand-in for ‘ideal’ or ‘human,’ and everyone else is a deficient deviation from that ideal.”

Despite inspiring America’s version of Santa Claus, Sinterklaas has been the topic of much heated, ongoing debate, because instead of being assisted by elves, this version of the gift giver is equipped with “Black Petes” — what many have interpreted as slaves. It’s a common, modern tradition, in fact, for the Dutch to celebrate these assistants in full-on blackface, claiming to be covered in chimney soot (although their clothes remain clean), prompting Google and Facebook to take a stance against such imagery just a few months ago.

How does white supremacy play a role?

Notes DiAngelo, “White supremacy is a highly descriptive, sociological term for the society we live in, which certainly includes extremists that we would think of as wearing white hoods, but it also describes the norm — a culture that positions white people as the center and as the ultimate representation of what it means to be human.” She points to highly revered images, such as Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel painting, which depict angels as white and devils as Black, as further evidence.

“The irony,” she notes, is “on the one hand, white people insist that ‘we don't see color’ — and then we lose our minds when Santa is not the color that he’s ‘supposed’ to be.” Similar controversies have come about with announcements that remakes of children’s classics, like Annie and The Little Mermaid, would star Black girls.

“Given that most white people live segregated lives, I think it’s really important — not just for Black children to see themselves reflected in valuable symbols, but it's really important for white children to see it too,” says DiAngelo. Unfortunately, Black Santas are few and far between, making up just 3 percent of American professional Santas, according to a 2016 report, which is troubling, as “research shows that positive representation of role models — one kids can look at and relate to — can go a long way in helping children have a better self-image.”

The big picture

Attempting to understand how young children are psychologically affected by racism started in the 1940s, with Mamie and Kenneth Clark’s famous Doll Test, which found that Black children overwhelmingly “favored the white doll when asked which doll was the nice doll.” This experiment has since been re-created — with similar results and more recent studies showing that not much has changed.

Researchers have also found that by age 5, “Black and Hispanic children show no preference toward their own group,” while “white kids remain strongly biased in favor of whiteness.” Furthermore, “children have already learned to associate some groups with higher status, or more positive value, than others” by the start of kindergarten — and pushing white-only Santa imagery can only add fuel to that fire.

Pointing to such studies, DiAngelo says, “There is research that shows that as early as 3 and 4 years old, children understand that it’s better to be white in society. They don’t miss that message, so that’s another really important reason why all children should be exposed to a whole range of representations.” This lack of representation, she explains, causes issues on a global scale.

“We have exported ‘Christmas’ and ‘Santa’ worldwide,” she says, recalling a trip to Thailand a few years ago, where she noticed that “Christmas representations were everywhere,” but none that resembled the local people. No matter the location, “when the ideal is always represented as white, we have also exported the white supremacy worldwide,” says DiAngelo. “Our cultural icons are everywhere, and that has an impact there too.”

In order to prepare our children for the real world, DiAngelo says, parents need to get real about the world around them — whether it be by embracing inclusivity or historical accuracy. “I was raised Catholic, [and although] I can’t really use Catholic iconography anymore, I do look for Black Marys — the Black Madonna — and they exist. In Mexico and some other countries, you can find Black Madonnas, including nearly 500 depictions in Europe, which are probably more realistic at the same time,” she notes. “So we are capable of adjusting and accommodating for the reality of the world we live in.”

Read more from Yahoo Life:

Want lifestyle and wellness news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Life’s newsletter.

Latest Stories

  • Week 14 fantasy football rankings: Be weary of Christian McCaffrey as playoffs begin

    Entering the first week of the fantasy football playoffs, make sure to check these rankings before setting your lineup.

  • Former Whitecaps, Canadian women's soccer coach charged with sexual offences

    A former coach for the Vancouver Whitecaps and Canada Soccer's women's teams has been charged with sexual offences involving four people.  

  • Report: Paul George signs max contract extension with Clippers through 2024-25

    Previously carrying a player option to leave L.A. at the end of this season, George now stands to make $226 million through 2024-25.

  • Shane Wright among 7 cut from Canada's junior team

    Host Canada released seven players Thursday and named its three goaltenders for the upcoming world junior men's hockey championship.

  • Rockets star James Harden reportedly expands his list of preferred trade destinations

    Harden is under contract with the Rockets for at least two more years, including a $41 million salary this season.

  • LeBron James named Time's Athlete of the Year for his activism in NBA and beyond

    LeBron James' activism is what led Time to name him the Athlete of the Year.

  • U.S. Olympic Committee to IOC: 'end prohibition' of protests at Games

    In an unprecedented step, the USOPC publicly supported the rights of Team USA athletes to stage demonstrations at the Olympics.

  • Colin Kaepernick, Ben & Jerry's collaborate for new 'Change the Whirled' flavor

    The branding of the caramel, sunflower butter base dessert brings it all together.

  • Need a gift idea? These books are must-reads for any sports fan

    Looking for a gift idea for the sports fan in your life? We're here to help.

  • Report: Duke canceling non-conference schedule after Mike Krzyzewski suggested delaying season

    Duke is reportedly planning to cancel its non-conference schedule.

  • Steelers rookie Highsmith not focused on being "Bud Light"

    PITTSBURGH — Alex Highsmith is not trying to imitate Bud Dupree. There's no point. The rookie Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker understands he doesn't have Dupree's mixture of experience, size and physicality.Yet Highsmith also knows he doesn't have to be “Bud Light" to be effective for the Steelers (11-1), who will try to bounce back from their first loss of the season on Sunday night in Buffalo.As long as Highsmith can keep opponents from focusing too much attention on T.J. Watt — whose 12 sacks lead the NFL — on the other side of the defensive front, Highsmith figures he's doing his job.“Just coming in, doing whatever they’re asking me to do,” Highsmith said Thursday. "Now I have to step up into a bigger role. ... I’m just taking the same mindset that I have when I wasn’t playing as much as I am right now.”It's one of the reasons the Steelers jumped at the opportunity to take Highsmith in the third round of the draft. Highsmith played defensive end at Charlotte, but Pittsburgh general manager Kevin Colbert and coach Mike Tomlin saw something in the way the 23-year-old went about his business that made them believe he could make the transition to outside linebacker.They just might not have envisioned Highsmith having to make it so quickly. Yet the Steelers were left with little choice when Dupree — playing under a one-year franchise tender and likely to become a free agent next spring — tore the ACL in his right knee late in a victory over Baltimore on Dec. 2. Highsmith showed flashes in limited snaps early in the season, including a game-changing interception of Lamar Jackson against the Ravens on Nov. 1 that set the stage for a second-half comeback win.There's a difference, a huge difference, between playing 15-20 snaps a game and nearly three times that. While Highsmith didn't exactly make a flashy impression in his first NFL start on Monday against Washington, finishing with five tackles on a season-high 60 snaps, he didn't embarrass himself either.“I’ve never worried about Alex because, like I said last week, you tell him one time and he’s got it,” defensive co-ordinator Keith Butler said.“You don’t have to worry about him making mental mistakes or missed tackles. Maybe more so just being an outside linebacker in this league makes it tougher in terms of taking on people and trying to lead tackles and stuff like that (but) he did a good job for us.”Butler has given Highsmith the freedom to figure things out as he goes along. That means turning each snap into a battle of wits between Highsmith and opposing offensive tackles as he toggles back and forth between standing up or getting down into a three-point stance, as he did in college. If anything, getting more playing time gives Highsmith more opportunities to experiment.“It’s easier to set up rushes, the more rushes that you have,” he said. "Really it’s a chess match.”One that will be particularly difficult against Bills quarterback Josh Allen. While not quite as dangerous as Jackson in the open field, Allen presents his own set of problems because he's an even more accomplished passer, capable of staying in the pocket and throwing the ball down the field or making things up on the fly when forced to scramble.Pittsburgh, whose streak of 69 straight games with at least one sack is tied for the NFL record originally set by Tampa Bay between 1999-2003, making Allen uncomfortable is a priority if it wants to leave Buffalo with the franchise's first playoff berth in three years.“It’s going to start with getting to him and rushing the passer,” Highsmith said. “That’s really what it’s all going to be about.”Allen's numbers were relatively pedestrian last December when he came to Pittsburgh and g uided the Bills to a 17-10 win. He threw for a touchdown and ran for another, but accounted for just 167 total yards. Allen has taken a significant step forward this season, look no further than his 375 yards passing, four-touchdown performance on Monday night against San Francisco as proof.“We know he's dangerous,” Highsmith said.Highsmith hopes he will be too. He's still searching for his first NFL sack after getting 15 in his senior year at Charlotte. He's not worried about it. At this point, he knows they'll come if he just goes out there and does his job.“The next-man up mentality is something that has always been (important here),” he said. “I just know I’m filling in right now and I want to be (successful).”NOTES: LB Robert Spillane (knee) and CB Joe Haden (concussion) did not practice on Thursday. ... WR Chase Claypool also sat with an undisclosed illness.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLWill Graves, The Associated Press

  • Rodgers-led Packers on brink of NFC North title, play Lions

    DETROIT — Aaron Rodgers had his 37th birthday recently and is showing no signs of slowing down.In fact, Rodgers is having one of his best seasons for the Green Bay Packers as they close in on winning the NFC North for a seventh time since 2011.The Packers (9-3) can repeat as division champions with a win on Sunday at Detroit (5-7) and a loss by Minnesota at Tampa Bay earlier in the day.Even if the Vikings beat the Buccaneers, Green Bay can earn a post-season bid with a win at Ford Field and some losses by other teams.With Rodgers under centre, the odds of winning are in Green Bay's favour against the Lions because he is 16-5 against them as a starter — and he's playing some of his best football. He has the second-highest quarterback rating of his career, just behind his numbers from his 2011 MVP season and ahead of his production from the 2014 MVP season.“No matter how old he is or what he’s accomplished, it’s all about competing and winning," Lions linebacker Jamie Collins said. “He’s definitely having an MVP season and that whole offence looks good. He’s not missing a beat."Rodgers is in a groove during his second season directing Matt LaFleur's offence, throwing seven touchdowns without an interception in his last two games. He has an NFL-high 36 touchdown passes, is completing 69% of his passes — his highest as a starter — and has been picked off on only 1% of his passes for a total of four times this season.Last year, Rodgers had a quarterback rating of less than 100 for a third straight season and had his second-lowest completion percentage as a starter.“Anytime that you’re in a system for as long as he has been prior to last year, there is a transition process," LaFleur said. “From a coaching staff standpoint, we’ve done a much better job just giving more opportunity and more freedom to him. He’s shown great ownership in what we’re asking him to do and he’s going out there and playing at a really high level."Rodgers shrugs and sheds praise as if it is a blitzing linebacker. He's quick to deflect credit to his offensive line, running back Aaron Jones, tight end Robert Tonyan and receiver Davante Adams.BEVELLE'S EDGEAdrian Peterson acknowledged the Lions are having fun playing for interim coach Darrell Bevell after reeling under Matt Patricia, who was fired two weeks ago.“Having the change, it shakes things up," the 35-year-old running back said.STREAKING ADAMSAdams has a touchdown reception in seven straight games, equaling the franchise record set by Hall of Famer Don Hutson, who had a pair of seven-game streaks in the 1940s.“He is as good as they come,” Rodgers said. “I wouldn’t want to throw to anybody else.”If Adams catches a touchdown pass against Detroit, he will have a career-high 14 TD receptions and his single-season streak will trail just the 12-game run Hall of Famer Jerry Rice had in 1987, and the nine-game stretch Cincinnati's A.J. Green had in 2012.THAT'S TIGHTThe matchup will feature two tight ends that could've been teammates.Green Bay's Robert Tonyan signed with the Lions as an undrafted rookie out of Indiana State in 2017, was cut after training camp and closed that season on the Packers' practice squad. After catching only one touchdown in 2018 and 2019, he has eight touchdowns to tie Kansas City’s Travis Kelce for the most among NFL players at the position.T.J. Hockenson, drafted by Detroit No. 8 overall last year, ranks third among tight ends with 52 receptions and 614 yards receiving and is tied for sixth at his position with five touchdowns.KEEPING UP WITH JONESDetroit’s chances of pulling off an upset after losing 42-21 at Green Bay might depend on whether it can slow down Jones.Jones rushed for a career-high 168 yards and two touchdowns and caught four passes for 68 yards and a touchdown in September against the Lions. He’s coming off a 130-yard rushing performance in a 30-16 victory over Philadelphia that he sealed with a career-long 77-yard touchdown run.TOUGH SLEDDINGDetroit is only one game behind a wild-card spot in the NFC, but it won't be easy to stay in contention because the next four opponents own .500 or better records: Green Bay, Tennessee, Tampa Bay and Minnesota___Follow Larry Lage at https://twitter.com/LarryLage___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLLarry Lage, The Associated Press

  • LeBron James and Anthony Davis to sit out Lakers' preseason opener vs. Clippers

    The Lakers are already feeling the effects of the short offseason.

  • Larry Fitzgerald lost 9 pounds, updated his will during bout with COVID-19

    Fitzgerald opened up about a difficult couple of weeks that included weight loss and dark thoughts.

  • Napoli, Real Sociedad, Young Boys advance in Europa League

    Napoli and Real Sociedad both advanced from a tightly contested Europa League group after a 1-1 draw on Thursday, with Willian José netting a crucial equalizer for the Spanish team in the 90th minute.The result meant Napoli finished top of Group F, while Sociedad edged ahead of AZ Alkmaar into second. Alkmaar would have advanced with a win but lost 2-1 at already eliminated Rijelka.Swiss club Young Boys also advanced with a 2-1 comeback win over Cluj after a wild finish that saw two goals and three red cards in injury time.Norway’s Molde also made the round of 32 after a 2-2 draw with Rapid Vienna in the final round of group-stage matches.Wolfsberg and Maccabi Tel-Aviv took the final two spots in the knockout rounds.Premier League leader Tottenham blanked Royal Antwerp 2-0 to finish top in its group.Already qualified with two games to spare, Arsenal made it six wins from six with a 4-2 away victory at Dundalk.The match between Group I winner Villarreal and last-place Qarabag was postponed after several players from the Kazakh club tested positive for the coronavirus. It was unclear whether the game would be rescheduled or whether UEFA would award a forfeit win to Villarreal.A total of 18 clubs were already through ahead of the final games while eight more teams, including Manchester United, dropped into the last 32 as third-place finishers in their Champions League groups.The draw for the round of 32 is scheduled for Monday.A minute of silence was observed at the stadiums to honour Italian soccer great Paolo Rossi, who died after a long illness at the age of 64.TIGHTEST GROUPNapoli only needed a draw at home against Sociedad and went 1-0 up after Piotr Zielinski netted from the edge of the area with a right-foot shot after the visitors failed to clear a corner kick.Sociedad looked to be going out but a cross into the area in injury time fell to Willian José, and he blasted a shot high into the net to send his team through.Napoli finished with 11 points, two more than Sociedad. Alkmaar had eight.HEATED FINISHCluj needed to beat Young Boys to overtake the Swiss team and advance and went ahead when substitute Gabriel Debeljuh scored in the 84th mCluj goalkeeper Cristian Balgradean was given a red card and conceded a penalty at the start of injury time, allowing Young Boys to equalize.Jean­ Pierre Nsame converted the spot kick — only to be sent off himself two minutes later for a reckless foul. But with Cluj throwing everything forward, substitute Gianluca Gaudino was able to net the winner in the 96th minute on a quick counterattack.Cluj's Damjan Dokovic then became the third player sent off for another poor foul.Roma remained top of Group A with 13 points despite its first defeat, 3-1, at CSKA Sofia. Young Boys was second with 10. Cluj and Sofia finished on five.TOTTENHAM TOPTottenham left it until the second half to secure top spot in its group.Gareth Bale's free kick from 30 years was tipped onto the post by goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand but Carlos Vinícius was on hand to tap in the rebound.It was the third goal for the Brazilian in the Europa League campaign.Tottenham’s striking duo of Harry Kane and Son Heung-min came on as substitutes on the stroke of the hour. The rejuvenated Spurs went 2-0 ahead when Kane freed Giovani Lo Celso on the right to beat Beiranvand one-on-one in the 71st.Tottenham finished with 13 points, one more than Antwerp.Austria’s LASK beat Ludogorets 3-1 away to finish third on 10.ARSENAL’S OTHER SIDEArsenal is only in 15th place in the Premier League but was the only team to finish with a perfect six wins in the Europa League group stage.Eddie Nketiah won the ball after putting the defence under pressure before scoring past goalkeeper Gary Rogers 12 minutes into the game. Mohamed Elneny doubled that advantage six minutes later with a fierce long-distance drive into the top corner.Jordan Flores pulled one back for Dundalk in the first half before Joe Willock restored a two-goal advantage in the second. Substitute Folarin Balogun finished the scoring for Arsenal 10 minutes from time. Sean Hoare headed home the second for the Irish club.Rapid Vienna needed a two-goal victory at home against Molde but the Norwegian side qualified after Magnus Wolff Eikrem scored twice in a 2-2 draw.Arsenal won Group B with 18 points, eight more than Molde. Rapid had seven and Dundalk was pointless.OTHER GROUPSMaccabi Tel-Aviv beat Sivasspor 1-0 to finish runner-up in Group I with 11 points, trailing Villarreal by two.Dejan Joveljic scored for Wolfsberg to secure a 1-0 victory over Feyenord and a spot in the next round.Group K winner Dinamo Zagreb conceded a goal for the first time in the group stage in a 3-1 victory against CSKA.Dinamo dominated Group K with 14 points. Wolfsberg was four behind.Leon Bailey scored his fourth and fifth goal of the campaign to lead Leverkusen to a 4-0 victory over Slavia Prague and top spot in Group C.The Bundesliga side topped the standings with 15 points, three more than its Czech opponent. Hapoel Beer-Sheva beat Nice 1-0 to finish third with six.Rangers clinched top spot in Group D with 14 points after winning 2-0 away at Poland’s Lech. Benfica settled for second after drawing 2-2 at Standard Liège.PSV blanked Omonoia 4-0 to finish atop Group E with 12 points. Granada was held 2-2 at PAOK to sit one point behind.Cengiz Ünder and Harvey Barnes scored two minutes apart early in the first half in Leicester’s 2-0 win against AEK Athens to complete its campaign atop Group G with 13 points. Braga also had 13 after a 2-0 victory over Zorya Luhansk.Jens Petter Hauge scored his fourth goal in 10 games in all competitions to secure AC Milan’s 1-0 win at 10-man Sparta Prague. Milan topped Group H with 13 points. Celtic beat Lille 3-2 to earn its first victory. Lille was second with 11.Hoffenheim cemented first place in Group L with 16 points after a 4-1 win over Gent. Already qualified Red Star Belgrade drew 0-0 at Liberec to finish five points back.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsKarel Janicek, The Associated Press

  • Buffalo Bills sign GM Beane to 4-year contract extension

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills signed general manager Brandon Beane to a four-year contract extension on Thursday, locking up the architect of a team in position to secure its third playoff berth in four years.The Bills announced the signing, and a person familiar with the deal provided The Associated Press the length of Beane's new contract. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the team did not release the terms of the extension.Beane had one season left on his current deal, and is now under contract through 2025. His contract coincides with coach Sean McDermott, who signed to a four-year extension in August.“Brandon is an outstanding leader, and he has brought a great level of stability through our organization,” Bills owners Terry and Kim Pegula said in a statement released by the team. “We appreciate his strong communication skills, and he works extremely well with us, with Sean and with all levels of the organization. We are happy to extend his contract and to have Brandon and Sean leading our football team for many years to come.”Beane and McDermott landed in Buffalo separately in 2017 after previously working together with the Carolina Panthers. McDermott spent six seasons as the Panthers defensive co-ordinator.Beane broke in with the Panthers' communication department in 1998 and gradually worked his way up the team's ranks to be their assistant GM while also serving a stint as interim GM.He was hired by Buffalo in May 2017 after Doug Whaley was fired a day after the draft, and five months after McDermott was hired as coach.Beane and McDermott have overseen a renaissance in Buffalo that continues this season, the Bills (9-3) are leading the AFC East and have a chance to win their first division title since 1995.Buffalo made the playoffs in both of their first seasons to end a 17-year post-season drought that stood as the longest active streak in North America’s four major professional sports.While McDermott placed his attention on building a winning culture, Beane focused on rebuilding what had been an over-priced and under-performing roster.Only two players — defensive end Jerry Hughes and long-snapper Reid Ferguson — remain on the team since before Beane and McDermott took over.After spending his first season clearing the team’s payroll to free up room under the salary cap, Beane then proceeded to rebuild the roster through the draft, free agency and trades.His most notable draft came in 2018, when Buffalo twice moved up in the first round to select quarterback Josh Allen at No. 7 and middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds at No. 16.Beane then spent 2019 upgrading Buffalo’s offence by signing receivers John Brown and Cole Beasley, as well as overhauling the entire line.Citing a need for Buffalo to score more points, Beane delivered by giving up a first-round draft pick to acquire receiver Stefon Diggs in a trade with Minnesota in March.The moves led to Buffalo having one of the NFL's top-scoring offences and Allen developing into one of the NFL’s top young quarterbacks this season.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLJohn Wawrow, The Associated Press

  • Jalen Hurts gets first start vs. Saints, NFL's No. 1 defence

    PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Eagles picked the toughest spot to give Jalen Hurts his first career start.Hurts, the 2019 Heisman Trophy runner-up, takes over for Carson Wentz and leads the Eagles (3-8-1) against the New Orleans Saints (10-2) on Sunday. The Saints have the NFL’s No. 1 ranked defence.Welcome to the league, rook.“We are playing against a great defence so we have to do what we can to control the controllable, control our effort, control our execution, control our mindset and go out there and play a hard-fought game,” Hurts said.Hurts replaced Wentz in a loss at Green Bay last week and completed 5 of 12 passes for 109 yards, one touchdown, one interception and took three sacks.Wentz is struggling through the worst season of his five-year career, but he’s not the only reason Philadelphia’s offence has played so poorly.“You feel bad he’s the sole one taken the hit right now,” three-time All-Pro centre Jason Kelce said. “Obviously, the entire offence has been terrible: offensive line, running backs, receivers, coaches. You aren’t this bad unless everybody shares blame in this whole thing.”The Saints have won nine straight, including three in a row with Taysom Hill as their starting quarterback. Drew Brees is eligible to return this week but his status won’t be determined until closer to game time.GROUND GAINSWith Hill under centre, the Saints’ offence has increasingly taken on the personality of a hard-nose running attack. New Orleans has eclipsed 200 yards rushing in each of the past two games.Hill is adept at QB power runs. Dynamic and shifty running back Alvin Kamara and bruising runner Latavius Murray, have flourished recently as well.“The run game has been the emphasis for us the last couple weeks,” right tackle Ryan Ramczyk said. “When you can run the ball at will and just keep hammering the ball, it definitely wears on a defence. We know that if we can do that, we can have a lot of success.”MALCOLM’S RETURNSaints safety Malcolm Jenkins spent six seasons in Philadelphia, helping the Eagles win the Super Bowl in 2017. But the Eagles released him this year in a cost-cutting move. Eagles defensive co-ordinator Jim Schwartz had high praise for Jenkins.“He’s probably the smartest player I ever coached,” Schwartz said in a 415-word response about Jenkins.Jenkins said he still calls Philadelphia home.“I love that city,” Jenkins said. “Given myself, everything I’ve got into that community, invested a lot into that community. And it’s given the same love back to me. So, that city holds a special place in my heart."NEW QB, NEW OFFFENSEWith Hurts running the offence, the Eagles may emphasize the run game far more than they ever did with Wentz. Miles Sanders is averaging 5.3 yards per carry but only has 16 rushes in the past two games.“I think in order to get (Hurts) success, you’ve got to attempt and try to establish a little bit of the run game,” coach Doug Pederson said. “Then he can be a part of that, I think, and just go out and maybe try to find some easy completions. The quick game or a screen here and there, something that can just kind of get him into the flow of the game. This is the No. 1 defence, it’s no easy task.”DEEP LINEThe Saints have won their past two games without left tackle Terron Armstead in what has been the latest example of steady play by New Orleans’ offensive front despite seemingly constant personnel shuffles.Two weeks ago, left guard Andrus Peat was out with a concussion.But reserve tackle James Hurst and two interior linemen, veteran Nick Easton and 2020 first-round draft choice Cesar Ruiz, have played well.“We’ve got guys that can go play on Sundays and do a really good job. I think we all mesh well. I think we all communicate well up front,” Ramczyk said. “We’ve had to do some shuffling, but overall I think everyone’s on the same page.”TIGHTENING UPThe Saints have climbed to the top of the NFL in total defence while giving up just two touchdowns in their past five games. Defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins, who returned from an injury last week, said the unit always had confidence in its talent level and needed a few games earlier this season to develop cohesion.“We’re just finally hitting that level of consistency where the preparation and the mental aspect is meeting the physical tools and the physical abilities that we know the players on this defence have,” Rankins said. “You’re just seeing guys going out and playing the right way, playing with effort, playing with energy. Guys know their assignments. And guys are just flying around. There’s no thinking. There’s no hesitating. Guys are just playing ball the right way and you see the results.”___AP Sports Writer Brett Martel contributed to this report.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLRob Maaddi, The Associated Press

  • Hometown hurdle? Henry has been quiet in games at Jaguars

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Some of Derrick Henry’s biggest plays and most productive games have come against the Jaguars.Just not in Jacksonville, which is about 25 miles south of Henry’s hometown.The Jaguars have an impressive streak going against the NFL’s leading rusher this season and last. They haven’t allowed Henry to reach 100 yards rushing in any of his four trips home. He managed just 13 yards on the ground as a rookie in 2016, followed by outings of 92, 57 and 44 yards in front of friends and family at TIAA Bank Field.Jacksonville (1-11) might need to contain Henry again if it's going to have a chance Sunday against the AFC South-leading Tennessee Titans (8-4), who can clinch their fifth consecutive winning season and move a step closer to securing a post-season berth for the third time in four years.“We know this guy. We know this guy’s going to get the football and he’s coming downhill,” Jaguars safety Jarrod Wilson said. “We know he’s getting the ball, so it’s really just man on man and trying to match up and do our job.”Even then, there’s no guarantee defenders won’t end up on Henry’s growing highlight reel. The Jaguars already have secured plenty of appearances, all of them in Nashville, where Henry had a 66-yard touchdown reception in 2017 and a 99-yard run in 2018 that was part of a 238-yard, four-score day.“He’s coming around the edge at 250 pounds and 6-4, so he’s already got that length advantage,” Wilson said. “Not trying to be on that tape. Try to cut his legs down, get him down the best way I can. Definitely not trying to be on no stiff-arm tape.”Jacksonville spent entire portions of practice this week working on defending Henry’s trademark stiff-arm, which the Jags see up close twice a year. Defensive line coach Jason Rebrovich uses oversized yellow pads to poke and pound defenders at the line of scrimmage.“His stiff-arm is vicious, so we’ve got to be prepared to stop that,” defensive end Dawuane Smoot said. “Like two years ago, I almost got a (tackle for loss) on him and he hit me with one of those stiff-arms. I’ve learned from that.”The Jags, who tied an NFL single-season record by allowing at least 30 points in six consecutive games, have steadily improved on defence in recent weeks despite losing several starters to injuries. They still rank last in the NFL in total defence (416.0 yards a game) and 30th against the run (136.9 yards a game).They held Henry to 84 yards on 25 carries in a Week 2 road matchup.“I think they play hard,” Henry said. “That’s what they’ve always done. That’s what they continue to do with different personnel groups in there, guys that are new to the defence, but they play hard. It’s something they’ve always done.”TARGETING 1,000Titans receiver Corey Davis is putting together the best season of his career, and at an opportune time. The fifth overall pick in the 2017 draft is in the final year of his contract with Tennessee. Davis already has four 100-yard performances this season after having two in his first three years. He leads the Titans with 801 yards receiving. Teammate A.J. Brown isn’t far behind with 725 yards receiving. The duo could give the Titans two 1,000-yard receivers this season.“It would say a lot about him, about me and about this entire team,” Davis said. “So we’ve got a lot of weapons and to be able to spread the ball out like we do ... So I know it would mean a lot to both of us.”ROOKIE RECORDJacksonville's James Robinson leads all rookies in rushing and yards from scrimmage (1,278), and he ranks second in total touchdowns (9). He needs 32 yards against the Titans to become the first undrafted rookie in NFL history to reach 1,000 yards rushing through the first 14 weeks of a season.Only three previous undrafted rookies have surpassed 1,000 yards rushing: Indianapolis’ Dominic Rhodes (1,104 in 2001), Denver’s Phillip Lindsay (1,037 in 2018) and Tampa Bay’s LeGarrette Blount (1,007 in 2010).Robinson has a shot at topping the list.TANNEHILL'S TIMETennessee's Ryan Tannehill has thrown at least one touchdown pass in nine straight games, and the veteran quarterback now is one away from matching his career high set in 2014 with Miami. He is tied for sixth in the NFL with 26 TD passes, trailing Aaron Rodgers (36), Russell Wilson (32), Patrick Mahomes (31), Tom Brady (28) and Ben Roethlisberger (27).___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLMark Long, The Associated Press

  • Reports: Phillies hire Dave Dombrowski as new president of baseball operations

    Dombrowski is a proven winner and big spender, so how will that work if the Phillies want to cut costs?

  • Gilgeous-Alexander, Dort, Bazley lead young Thunder core

    OKLAHOMA CITY — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is the man for Oklahoma City in just his third year in the NBA.The Thunder surprised the league last season by making the playoffs, but veterans Chris Paul, Danilo Gallinari, Dennis Schroder and Steven Adams are no longer with the team. Even with all of those established players on the roster, Gilgeous-Alexander was the team’s leading scorer. He averaged 19.0 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game.Now, the franchise expects the 22-year-old swingman to carry more of the load.“It’s something I’m excited about,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “I think I’ve worked hard enough to deserve that responsibility and trust from Sam (Presti) and the rest of the front office and the rest of the coaching staff. But really, I’m just ready to take advantage of the opportunity I’ve been given.”Gilgeous-Alexander joins Lu Dort and Darius Bazley as the key holdovers from a young core that helped push Houston to seven games in the playoffs last season. Dort and Bazley were rookies who quickly proved themselves ready for the NBA.“I think all those guys have been pushed to limits in which they’re uncomfortable,” said Presti, the Thunder general manager. “They’ve shown the ability to bounce back from setbacks. That’s a big part of our organization. It’s the reason why I think we’ve had success with some younger players over time, the resiliency they’ve shown.”Gilgeous-Alexander went into the summer knowing his role likely would change.“My biggest thing was getting my body ready for the bigger task at hand in terms of loads and things like that,” he said. “So I put on a little bit of weight, I got in better shape, I played a little bit more. Just being ready for the opportunity.”Dort, 21, was on a two-way contract when he worked his way into the starting lineup. The 6-foot-3 guard averaged 6.8 points per game and started 28 of the 36 regular-season NBA games he played in. He gained visibility by using his defensive intensity and solid frame to make things difficult for Houston’s James Harden in the playoffs. He scored 30 points in Game 7 against the Rockets, and now, he's on a full NBA contract.“He was playing because we had some injuries and we didn’t have anybody really to play in that position without really I guess jumbling up the rotation,” Presti said. “He got thrown out there and didn’t fail. Next thing you know, he’s Lu Dort.”Bazley started nine games last season as a backup to Gallinari. He was especially good in the regular-season bubble games. In one three-game stretch, he averaged 22 points and 8.7 rebounds on 56% shooting.Now just 20, the 6-foot-8 forward compared the new situation to graduating from high school. He said he put in the work during the shortened off-season to take the next step.“There’s been plenty of time to do much of everything,” Bazley said. “For the whole off-season, I worked, I lifted. I got on the court and worked on my game. It wasn’t as short as some people may think it is or what it may have seemed.”Presti said the three have the right mental tools to handle the challenge.“I hope they recognize that we’re putting some faith in them both on and off the court,” he said. “There’s a lot of responsibility that comes with that. As a young player, I think you want that, you want that challenge, the opportunity to prove yourself. They’re going to get that opportunity.”___Follow Cliff Brunt on Twitter at https://twitter.com/CliffBruntAP.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports.Cliff Brunt, The Associated Press