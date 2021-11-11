‘Black in Sac’ 11/11/21: Here’s your weekly list of events created by Black Sacramentans

It’s hard to believe we’ve been doing this for 10 weeks, straight. Thank you for your continued support, DMs, emails, and especially Google Form submissions for our weekly “Black in Sac” event list.

We love to continually include recurring events, so be sure to reach out to The Equity Lab via email or social media to inquire about the weekly, biweekly and even monthly events that you, or your favorite organization, have going on.

The “Black in Sac” event list was created to continue to shed light on the city’s Black creators, owners, organizers and their events throughout the city of Sacramento, which include their involvement in shaping the identity of the “city of trees.”

Whether the events are created and curated by Black creators, or simply you believe a venue is a nice hangout enriched with culture, please submit the event and details in the Google Form, here.

We are always looking forward to featuring the events and happening around Sacramento each week. Here are some events and activities in the city to attend this weekend on this week’s “Black in Sac” for Nov. 11 through Nov. 17.

Heal and Rebuild Collective presents: Teen Summit

Heal and Rebuild Collective’s Teen Summit continues to gather teenagers at 7000 Franklin Blvd., suite 1000.

They meet with the youths, ages 13 to 19, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. every Thursday.

The Heal and Rebuild Collective is determined to bring teenagers together through food, music, fun and topical discussions. Their goal is for teens to get into a space that is engaging and empowering.

This event is also sponsored by nonprofit organization, Hooked on Fishing, Not To Violence.

Colour of Music Festival’s West Coast Debut

For the first time, the Colour of Music Festival is bringing its showcase to the West Coast and Sacramento was selected as the lead destination for its debut from Nov. 10 through Nov. 13.

Purchase your tickets here.

The Colour of Music Festival was established in 2013, originating from Charleston, South Carolina. The festival has been held in cities such as Houston, Atlanta, Washington D.C., Pittsburgh, Nashville, Richmond, and of course Charleston and Columbia, South Carolina.

It is a composition of classical masterpieces being performed by an all-Black cast of professional classical musicians, composers and performers presenting classical masterworks, chamber, vocal, piano performances and a literary presentation.

The Social Programs of the Black Panther Party

The Neighbor Program and It’s About Time Black Panther Party Alumni & Legacy present “The Social Programs of the Black Panther Party” from Nov. 12 through Nov. 14 at The Brickhouse Art Gallery, 2837 36th St.

This is a celebration in honor of the 55th anniversary of the Black Panther Party. For more information and registration, visit the Eventbrite link.

Families are invited to learn more about The Social Programs that were organized by the Black Panther Party and had an economic influence that uplifted Black communities.

HBCU Recruitment Faire & ‘HBCU Alumni Round Up’

The Southern University Alumni Federation (SUAF), Sacramento Chapter will host its first Historical Black College and University (HBCU) Round Up where it will gather HBCU alumni living in Sacramento to encourage high school students to consider an HBCU as an option when contemplating their decision for post-secondary education.

SUAF, Sacramento Chapter will be hosting this fundraising kickoff event with a goal of helping future students attend and understand the importance of attending an HBCU.

This two-part event is geared toward high school students, but also open to all students with interest in attending an HBCU. It is scheduled for 2 p.m to 10 p.m. Saturday, November 13, 2021, at The Officers Club, or Club Ballroom B, on 3410 Westover St.

“We just really try to encourage a lot of people to look into HBCUs, to go and not be afraid to leave California,” said Essence Graves-Webb, “HBCU Alumni Round Up” Event Planning Team Member and SUAF recording secretary.

Eighty-Eleven Bar and Grill

Eighty-Eleven Bar and Grill is at 8011 Florin Road.

Stop by and celebrate Scorpio season with owner Robert Logan.

They will have food prepared by “The Oxtail King” Mr. Gravy or “thekitchen916” on Instagram. He will be on site from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Friday and Saturday. On Sunday, he will be on site from noon to 8 p.m.

On Sundays they have free entry, no cover for their “$7 Dollar Sundays,” when guests can enjoy the Sunday NFL games with premium drinks for $7.

Happy hour is from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Please be sure to drink responsibly.

Naija Boy Taco Tuesday at Ro Sham Beaux

The Naija Boy Taco Tuesday is a weekly event at Ro Sham Beaux, located at 2413 J St.

Rasheed Amedu is bringing West African flavor to Mexican cuisine from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. every Tuesday.

There he will provide Naija vibes and natty wine when you dine with him on Tuesday, Nov. 16.

Spectra karaoke on Wednesdays at Streets Pub

Spectra is a musician, artist and an avid fan of karaoke.

On Wednesdays, you can find her at Streets Pub, a Black-owned bar at 1804 J St.

She also hosts karaoke at Faces Nightclub, 2000 K St., on Thursdays and Lighthouse Bar and Grill, on west Capitol Avenue in West Sacramento, on Fridays and Saturdays.