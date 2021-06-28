'Black rainstorm' warning suspends Hong Kong trading

A woman carries an umbrella as she crosses a street during a rain storm in Hong Kong.

The Hong Kong Stock Exchange cancelled its morning trading session on Monday due to extreme weather.

The decision by Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing comes after the government issued a so-called "black rainstorm" warning.

Hong Kong has three levels of rainstorm warning, with black being the highest after amber and red.

It is the city's first black rainstorm warning his year, with than 70mm of rain forecast for several districts.

Trading of both securities ands derivatives markets were cancelled in the Asian financial hub.

If the black rainstorm warning is cancelled before midday Hong Kong time trading will resume in the afternoon.

Classes at schools and Covid-19 vaccination services were also suspended due to safety concerns.