Black Professionals In Tech Network (BPTN) launched its Global 3D immersive Virtual Summit, BFUTR 2020: Build. Back. Better.

TORONTO, July 6, 2020 /CNW/ - Black Professionals In Tech Network (BPTN) is beyond excited to bring to you the largest ever virtual 3D tech summit for Black professionals worldwide! Join us on October 22nd and 23th, 2020, for BFUTR 2020 , the ultimate Global Tech Summit where we have the chance to Build Back Better!

The impact of COVID 19 is disproportionately affecting the Black community, and the current awakening of the world to the existence of systemic anti-black racism, has made being a Black tech professional especially challenging. We have a first ever opportunity to build back better. All of us together, showcasing our black excellence, alongside our allies, coming together to build back better so we can reimagine our workplace, build an ecosystem free of racism, and rethink the future of tech post Covid.

BFUTR 2020 will bring together 10,000+ Black tech professionals and allies from around the world, with talks from global tech leaders, a networking lounge, demos from leading companies, private job interviews and more. The event will showcase world-class speakers from leading tech companies who will shed light on the future of Tech and how they are leading the rebuild! This is our opportunity to celebrate our togetherness and progress with you no matter where you are in the world, virtually at www.bfutr.com on October 22nd and 23th, 2020. "BPTN is excited to host the largest global gathering of Black tech professionals. Coming into our second year of the summit, and in the context of the global health and racial pandemic, we wanted to bring an event together that helps tech professionals build and grow their network and career. We are excited to partner with leading tech companies to help Black tech transform their career and connect to a global audience," said Lekan Olawoye, Founder and CEO of BPTN

Speakers include:

Riaz Ahmed - Group Head and Chief Financial Officer, TD Bank Group

Omo Akitan - Chief People Officer, City of Toronto

Sabry Tozin - Vice President of Enterprise Productivity Engineering, LinkedIn

Tim Clark - Chief Information Officer, Business Segment Technology, TD

Dean A. Connor - President & CEO, Sun Life

and many more… Check out: https://www.bptn.ca/summit2020/speakers/ for more

Leading BFUTR 2020 Tech partners:

Title Sponsor: TD

Founding Sponsor: Salesforce

Leadership Sponsors: SAP, Shopify, Fasken

Collaborator Sponsors: LinkedIn, RBC, City of Toronto

Supporter Sponsors: SunLife, Uber, #paid, goeasy, Interac, Deloitte, Hydro One, Opencare, Vena, Fiix, Wealthsimple, Hootsuite

BFUTR 2020 presented by TD - the largest virtual 3D gathering of Black tech professionals ever. We're Building Back Better!

About Black Professionals in Tech Network

Black Professionals in Tech Network (BPTN) is the largest network of Black tech in Canada, with over 10,000 members, and top 3 in the US. We bridge the "Network gap" in the tech industry by providing Black technical and business professionals with access to senior executive sponsorship, skills building and a strong peer network to support professional growth and career development. We facilitate exposure for tech companies to hire and promote Black tech talent through pipeline building, internal culture development and becoming an "Employer of Choice"!

