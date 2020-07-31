Black Pound Day: Everything You Need To Know, Where to Shop And How To Show Support

From Esquire

The #BlackLivesMatter movement has called for all of us to rally in the fight against racial prejudice and inequality, with allyship and taking action coming in many different forms. One such movement is Black Pound Day — a national campaign that's designed to help support Black-owned businesses and the continual growth of the Black economy. It's a simple idea, with a real-world impact. Which is why we're on board.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

What Is Black Pound Day?

On just one day per month, the Black Pound Day campaign encourage shoppers and internet users to divert from their usual places of retail and invest in Black-owned businesses — both locally and online — to help make the retail economy fairer and more diverse.

"Black Pound Day is a solution-based approach set up to support the growth of the UK Black economy. Starting with one day per month, Black Pound Day encourages everyone to spend money with local and online UK Black-owned businesses," explains a statement on the official Black Pound Day website. "The day is also an opportunity to find out how everyone can support Black businesses over the long-term."

Story continues

At a Black Lives Matter protest in Watford, two-time unified heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua explained the importance of investing in Black-owned businesses. "We need to be united in non-violent demonstrations... invest in Black-owned businesses. That's for all communities if you want to uplift yourself. Invest in your own businesses."

When Is Black Pound Day?

Historically, the first Black Pound Day was on 27th June 2020 and, in the future, will be every first Saturday of the month going forward, with the next date set as 1st August 2020.

Using the Black Pound Day website, you can filter though businesses by location and product type to find what you're looking for using the BPD directory.



How Can I Support Black Pound Day?

It's easy. You can support the Black Pound Day campaign by shopping from a Black-owned businesses, recommend brands to your friends and share your purchases in your networks and across your various social media channels. By using the hashtag #BlackPoundDay, you can see the movement progress in real-time and see how other people are taking part in this historic movement.

Similarly, the #BlackPoundChallenge encourages everyone to post a short video of themselves saying how they will support the Black economy and boost Black-owned businesses in the UK and around the world. Currently, it's estimated that if everyone was to spend £10 a week on Black businesses in the UK, the Black community would receive an injection of approximately £1.9bn.

On the Black Pound Day website, users can upload receipts to the page to help calculate the total spending power of BPD. As Swiss, the founder of Black Pound Day and ex-So Solid Crew member explains, “It is a movement, not a moment." So make sure you do your bit this Black Pound Day.

You Might Also Like