'Black people are hurting': British rugby league's inclusivity crisis

Few sports are as proud of its history and heritage as rugby league. Last month marked its 125th anniversary and one of league’s core strengths for decades has been its proud record of racial diversity and contributions from great black players.

In Black History Month, it is apt to remember that Clive Sullivan became the first black captain of any British national sporting side when he led Great Britain to the World Cup in 1972. Jason Robinson – a product of league’s Wigan and a union World Cup winner in 2003 – was the first black player to captain England’s rugby union side.

Related: Jermaine Coleman calls on rugby league to do more to support BAME players

Billy Boston, Des Drummond, Ellery Hanley and Martin Offiah have not only left an indelible mark on league, but have inspired generations to pick up a ball. However, the numbers at all levels of the sport indicate something has changed. In 2000, there were 21 black, British-born players who played in Super League. Fast forward to 2010 and that number had risen to 25. But this season, only 11 black players who were born in Britain have featured.

In last season’s Premier League, that figure was almost seven times higher. So what has gone wrong? “It is absolutely clear, when you consider those numbers, that more needs to be done,” Robinson says. “I grew up in Harehills, a stone’s throw from Headingley where Leeds play, and you see very few black people watching rugby league games.

View photos Jason Robinson represented Great Britain in rugby league and was the first black player to captain England’s rugby union side. Photograph: Jamie McDonald/Getty Images More

“When I went along, I wanted to see some black people on the field. I identified with Ellery Hanley. I felt like there was someone for me to look up to and if the numbers aren’t there at the top, that creates a problem for young kids who want someone to be inspired by. That’s just part of the issue.”

Robinson is trying to correct the problem in his home town. Leeds has one of the strongest black communities in the north of England and has produced great players such as Robinson, Hanley and Jamie Jones-Buchanan. But the cross-code legend, who is working with the Jamaican national side to try to entice more young black children to try playing, believes the sport is failing on many levels.

View photos Ellery Hanley, a former Great Britain captain and coach, is a legend of the game. Photograph: Sean Dempsey/PA Images More

“At grassroots level and in schools, more needs to be done. There’s a bottom-up approach and a top-down approach to consider and there isn’t as much being done as there should be. You’ve got to go into the area with a pathway and a clear idea of what you want to achieve. The time for talking has stopped.”

Less than 8% of players in the community game identify as black, Asian or minority ethnic, according to the Rugby Football League’s latest figures. When you count solely black players, the number is even lower.

Alex Simmons, who is working alongside Robinson with Jamaica, says: “We have to look in the mirror as a sport, be honest and set some ambitious targets surrounding equality, diversity and inclusion.

Story continues