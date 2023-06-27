Black Panther's Chadwick Boseman to get posthumous Hollywood Walk of Fame star

Getty Images

Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman is set to be awarded a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The Marvel star passed away in 2020 aged 43 after a battle with colon cancer, leading to an outpouring of tributes from across the entertainment industry.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Boseman's honour on the Walk of Fame comes alongside a number of other big movie stars, including Marvel boss Kevin Feige, Wonder Woman's Gal Gadot and Chris Pine, Oscar-winner Michelle Yeoh, The Lost Daughter's Maggie Gyllenhaal, Despicable Me's Chris Meledandri and The Addams Family's Christina Ricci.

Dimitrios Kambouris - Getty Images

Related: Why Black Panther: Wakanda Forever didn't recast Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa

On the TV side of things, honourees include The Hangover's Ken Jeong, Schitt's Creek's Eugene Levy, The Good Place's Michael Schur, Scandal's Kerry Washington, Abbott Elementary's Sheryl Lee Ralph, TV host Mario Lopez, sportscaster Jim Nantz, and El Gordo y La Flaca's Raúl De Molina and Lili Estefan.

Other notable names set to receive a star include The Mandalorian's Carl Weathers, Gwen Stefani and 30 Rock's Jane Krakowski.

"The Selection Committee, which is made up of fellow Walk of Famers, carefully hand-picks a group of honorees each year that represent various genres of the entertainment world," said Ellen K, the Chair of the Walk of Fame Selection Panel.

PATRICK T. FALLON - Getty Images

Related: Black Panther's Letitia Wright doesn't know when Shuri will return

"The Committee did an amazing job choosing these very talented people. We can't wait to see each honoree's reaction as they realize that they are becoming a part of Hollywood's history with the unveiling of their star on the world's most famous walkway!"

Last year, Marvel released Black Panther sequel Wakanda Forever, which was originally set to be completely different before Boseman passed away.

Black Panther and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever are streaming on Disney+.

You Might Also Like