‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ is in theaters. Where to see the movie in Charlotte

The wait is over for Marvel fans — the sequel to “Black Panther” is finally in theaters.

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” which premiered Nov. 11, is being shown in nearly 5,000 theaters across the country and is projected to pull in between $175 million-$200 million opening weekend, Deadline reported.

The movie also represents more than 80% of ticket sales on Fandango, an online movie ticket retailer, according to Deadline.

Where to watch ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ in the Charlotte area