‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ is in theaters. Where to see the movie in Charlotte
The wait is over for Marvel fans — the sequel to “Black Panther” is finally in theaters.
“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” which premiered Nov. 11, is being shown in nearly 5,000 theaters across the country and is projected to pull in between $175 million-$200 million opening weekend, Deadline reported.
The movie also represents more than 80% of ticket sales on Fandango, an online movie ticket retailer, according to Deadline.
Where to watch ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ in the Charlotte area
Accenture IMAX Dome Theater, 301 N. Tryon St., Charlotte, NC 28202: Buy tickets.
Ayrsley Grand Cinema, 9110 Kings Parade Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28273: Buy tickets.
AMC Carolina Pavilion, 9451 South Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28273: Buy tickets.
AMC Concord Mills 24, 8421 Concord Mills Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28027: Buy tickets.
AMC Northlake 14, 7325 Northlake Mall Dr., Charlotte, NC 28216: Buy tickets.
Carolina Mall Cinema, 120 Country Club Dr. NE, Concord, NC 28025: Buy tickets.
Cinemark Movie Bistro, 9630 Monroe Rd., Charlotte, NC 28270: Buy tickets.
Cinergy Dine-in Cinemas, 5336 Docia Crossing Rd., Charlotte, NC 28269: Buy tickets.
RedStone 14 Cinemas, 9650 Red Stone Dr, Indian Land, SC 29707: Buy tickets.
Regal Birkdale, 16950 Birkdale Commons Pkwy., Huntersville, NC 28078: Buy tickets.
Regal Franklin Square, 3778 E. Franklin Blvd., Gastonia, NC 28054: Buy tickets.
Regal Manchester-Rock Hill, 1935 Cinema Dr, Rock Hill, SC 29730: Buy tickets.
Regal Starlight Charlotte, 11240 N. Tryon St., Charlotte, NC 28262: Buy tickets.
Regal Stonecrest at Piper Glen, 7824 Rea Rd., Charlotte, NC 28277: Buy tickets.