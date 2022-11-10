Black Panther: Wakanda Forever succeeds by moving forward and saying farewell

·4 min read
Letitia Wright plays Shuri, mourning her lost brother T'Challa in a scene from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. (Marvel Studios - image credit)
Letitia Wright plays Shuri, mourning her lost brother T'Challa in a scene from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. (Marvel Studios - image credit)

In comics, no one every really dies.

Death is a sales strategy.  A way to renew a property, gin up some headlines.  You hit pause on a character, reset the numbers on the book and return with a renewed mission (and maybe a costume change).

But the death of Chadwick Boseman, the actor who inhabited the role of Black Panther, left an aching wound in his place. 2018's Black Panther was more than a movie, it was a box-office-breaking, critical and crowd-pleasing triumph that cemented the Black superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe pantheon.

What the world didn't know, including Black Panther's on-screen family, is that Boseman had been fighting colon cancer since 2016. Even during the filming of the original Black Panther film no one suspected.

After the film's success, director Ryan Coogler wrote a 300-page script for a sequel and sent it to Boseman. Little did he know the actor was too weak to read it.  As reported in Variety, when the news of Boseman's death broke in August 2020, Letitia Wright was so shocked she texted the actor she saw as her surrogate brother in disbelief.

Flash forward two years and Ryan Coogler has done it — delivered a sequel missing the very star whose shoulders carried the franchise. Boseman is gone, but his presence, especially in the opening moments of the film, is palpable.

WATCH the trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever:

 

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is a return to the old Marvel magic filled with spectacle and superheroes but more than that, what Coogler and his co-writer Joe Robert Cole have created is a gift. A chance for Boseman's castmates and the characters they played to say goodbye — and move the story forward.

The film opens with a surprising illness claiming T'Challa, the king of Wakanda. There is anger and confusion mirroring how the world learned of his secret battle. On screen Black Panther gets a solemn send-off, a coffin with his iconic mask ascending into the sky as the nation stands in stark white garments. Expect theaters filled with sobbing.

Marvel Studios
Marvel Studios

Time passes but for T'Challa's surviving family it stands still. As Queen Ramonda, Angela Bassett vibrates with fury as a mother without her son. Shuri, T'Challa's sister played by Letitia Wright, buries herself in her work.

New faces surface

Every Marvel movie needs a maguffin; for Wakanda Forever it's the vibranium, the extraterrestrial mineral which is the source of the nation's wealth and technology. Since the events of Black Panther and Endgame, the African nation has been revealed, creating a new rush for the magical mineral.

That contest that awakens the anger of a previously hidden undersea empire.

When Ryan Coogler first introduced the world to Wakanda it was as an Afrofuturistic utopia, bursting with all the pride and potential of the continent. Wakanda Forever alters the geopolitical landscape again with the introduction the undersea kingdom of Talokan and their leader Namor.

In the comics Namor the Sub-Mariner was one of Marvel's classic villains — the arrogant, "Imperius Rex" shouting King of Atlantis clothed in little more than a scaly speedo and winged feet. With a 21st-century update, Namor (pronounced NAH-mor) is now "Ku'ku'lkán, the leader of the Talokanil people.

Just as Wakanda drew on a wealth of African cultures, Talokan takes inspiration from Mayan civilizations of the Yucantan region.  The Mesoamerican references give the water breathers an air of authenticity, especially when led by Mexican actor Tenoch Huerta Mejía as Namor.

Eli Adé
Eli Adé

The moment Huerta strides out of the water to confront Queen Ramonda you can feel the power dynamic shifting. The undersea mutant has amazing strength and speed but he doesn't spit his words at his opponents like his comic counterpart. This Namor is quiet and confident. But beneath his Mayan jewels there are fathoms of resentment. Huerta does such a fine job imbuing Namor with humanity, the shift to aggression seems forced, but this is a Marvel movie and chaos must come.

WATCH | Meet Namor, leader of the Talokan people in Wakanda Forever:

 

The race for more vibranium also brings another character into the mix.

Riri Williams is a 19-year-old genius inventor who finds herself in the middle of the warring nations. While this is convenient plug for the upcoming Ironheart series (produced by Ryan Coogler) Dominique Thorne brings a much-needed vibe check to the high and mighty royal family of Wakanda as the young, gifted and Black inventor.

Wakanda's real battle

Soon enough battle breaks out, Ludwig Göransson's glorious music score soars and action threatens to overwhelm the story.

It's worth remembering what set the first Black Panther apart wasn't the fighting, the armor-clad animals or super suits. It was Michael B. Jordan as Killmonger, one of the most vital villains in Marvel cinematic history. For the sequel the focus shifts to Shuri, the little sister of T'Challa.

As Shuri, Letitia Wright gives us a warrior fighting her own demons. Eyes burning with anger, consumed by guilt and grief, rage is a seductive replacement.

Ultimately Wakanda Forever is a film about the battle for acceptance. A fitting tribute to the talent we lost that offers closure and catharsis.

Marvel Studios
Marvel Studios

 

Latest Stories

  • Red-hot Devils work overtime to burn Flames 4-3

    CALGARY — Fabian Zetterlund scored twice including the overtime winner on Saturday to lead the New Jersey Devils to a sixth straight NHL victory, winning 4-3 over the Calgary Flames. Nathan Bastian, Fabian Zetterlund and Miles Wood also scored for New Jersey (9-3-0), which has won nine of its last 10. Jesper Bratt was held off the scoresheet, snapping his franchise-record point streak to open the season at 11 games. Nazem Kadri, Elias Lindholm and Nikita Zadorov scored for Calgary (5-4-1), which

  • Weather could be a major factor in Canada West football semi-finals

    Saskatchewan's two university football teams are both playing host to Hardy Cup semi-final games Saturday with an eye on playing each other the following week if they both win. The University of Regina Rams take on the UBC Thunderbirds, while the University of Saskatchewan Huskies are at home against the Manitoba Bisons. Besides their opponents, they'll also be combating a less than ideal weather forecast. Huskies vs. Bisons In Saskatoon the forecast is snow and 0 C at kickoff. In Regina the for

  • Bayern says Davies' World Cup for Canada 'not at risk'

    MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich says Alphonso Davies’ injury is not as bad as initially feared and that his participation in the World Cup for Canada is “not at risk.” The 22-year-old Davies suffered what Bayern said Sunday was a “hamstring strain” in the team’s 3-2 win at Hertha Berlin in the Bundesliga on Saturday. He’ll miss Bayern’s last two remaining games before the winter break but should return in time for Qatar. Bayern said its medical department confirmed the diagnosis and “the Canada inte

  • Canadian goalie Maxime Crépeau carted off with scary injury in MLS Cup

    Maxime Crépeau was expected to serve as Canada’s second keeper at the World Cup later this month.

  • Canada's Stellato-Dudek becomes oldest skater to win an ISU Grand Prix event

    ANGERS, France — Canada's Deanna Stellato-Dudek made history at the Grand Prix de France on Saturday, becoming the oldest athlete to win a Grand Prix figure skating event. The 39-year-old Stellato-Dudek and partner Maxime Deschamps won the pairs event, two weeks after they captured silver at Skate America. The Montreal duo scored 185.84 total points to beat French team Camille and Pavel Kovalev (179.85). Germany's Annika Hocke and Robert Kunkel finished third (179.73). Canada's Laurence Fournier

  • Oilers forward Evander Kane out 3-4 months after wrist cut by skate

    Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane will miss three to four months after being cut on the left wrist by a skate blade. The injury occurred during Edmonton's 3-2 win at Tampa Bay on Tuesday. Kane got tangled with Lightning defenceman Philippe Myers just inside the Edmonton defensive zone and while on the ice was cut by Tampa Bay forward Pat Maroon's skate blade 3:27 into the second period. Kane was transported to a hospital and underwent a procedure Tuesday night. The 31-year-old Kane, who signe

  • Ovechkin scores again, Capitals beat Oilers 5-4 to end skid

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored for a third consecutive game, Evgeny Kuznetsov had two goals and two assists and the Washington Capitals beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 Monday night to snap a four-game losing streak. Ovechkin beat Stuart Skinner on the power play, making him the 163rd different NHL goaltender he has scored against. It's also the third game in a row he has scored on a new goalie after Detroit's Ville Husso and Arizona's Karel Vejmelka became Nos. 161 and 162. Goal No. 788 of

  • 10 best Canadian soccer players of all time

    From legends like Christine Sinclair to up-and-coming champions like Alphonso Davies, Canada has produced many outstanding soccer stars over the years.

  • Predators complete comeback with 4-3 shootout win over Canucks

    VANCOUVER — Another third-period meltdown cost the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday. Up 3-1 heading into the final frame, the team had to settle for a single point in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Nashville Predators. “We sat back instead of went after them and then the next thing you know, they've got two goals," said Canucks head coach Bruce Boudreau. "I think that sometimes it's like you're afraid to win. And we righted the ship after that, and they didn't have a lot but it was too little too late.

  • Toronto Maple Leafs sign goaltender Keith Petruzzelli to two-year contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs signed goaltender Keith Petruzzelli to a two-year entry-level contract on Sunday. The 23-year-old netminder posted a 6-0-0 record and .922 save percentage with the AHL's Toronto Marlies this season. Petruzzelli gives the Maple Leafs some much-needed depth in the crease as Toronto has had several goaltender injuries this season. Regular starter Ilya Samsonov did not play the third period of Saturday's 2-1 win over the Boston Bruins due to a knee injury. He was re

  • Worst expansion seasons in NHL history

    The Seattle Kraken are the NHL's newest franchise, but where do they rank among the worst expansion teams in league history?

  • Jamie Benn powers Stars past Oilers 6-2; Dallas wins third straight

    EDMONTON — The Dallas Stars were clicking on all cylinders Saturday afternoon in Edmonton. Jamie Benn had a hat trick and Jason Robertson had a goal and two assists as the Stars rolled past the Edmonton Oilers 6-2. “It's nice to see one of the leaders here for the last couple of years put up three goals on the road, in a big game. It created a lot of emotion for us,” Robertson said of Benn’s hat trick. “We're playing faster, the power play is really clicking really good right now. We’re getting

  • NHL best and worst: Karlsson rolling back the years

    Erik Karlsson's resurgence leads this week's edition of the NHL's Best and Worst.

  • Judge, Díaz, Turner among 131 free agents after Series ends

    HOUSTON (AP) — Aaron Judge, Edwin Díaz, Trea Turner, Dansby Swanson and Xander Bogaerts were among 131 players who became free agents on Sunday as baseball's business season began just hours after the final out of the World Series. Justin Verlander, Jacob deGrom and Carlos Rodón are set to join them in the next few days, among 56 players whose contracts have options that must be decided within five days of the World Series' end. All three pitchers are expected to decline player options, as is sh

  • Canada's Gushue dominates en route to first men's Pan Continental curling crown

    CALGARY — Brad Gushue put a flourish on his team's dominant curling to become the first men's Pan Continental champion on Sunday. To inject levity in a lopsided 11-3 win over South Korea in the final, Canada's skip weaved his final stone of the eighth end under his front leg and delivered it outside of his knee for a trick shot. "I've done it a lot in clinics and stuff like that and shown kids," Gushue said. "Usually I can hit the rings, but I'm a little disappointed it went through there. Epic

  • Vilardi, Kings strike late to knock off Panthers 5-4

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gabe Vilardi scored late in the third period and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Florida Panthers 5-4 on Saturday night. Trevor Moore and Viktor Arvidsson each had a goal and an assist, Rasmus Kupari and Blake Lizotte also scored and the Kings won for the third time in five games. Jonathan Quick made 32 saves. Carter Verhaeghe scored twice, Ryan Lomberg and Eetu Luostarinen each had a goal and the Panthers lost in regulation for the fourth time in their past six games. Serg

  • Jets soar past Stars 5-1 to keep point streak intact

    WINNIPEG — Mark Scheifele scored two of the Winnipeg Jets' four unanswered second-period goals in a 5-1 victory over the Dallas Stars on Tuesday. Three Winnipeg goals were scored in a span of 2:45 in the middle period, leading to the 13,847 fans at Canada Life Centre giving the players rousing cheers as the period ended. Pierre-Luc Dubois, Saku Maenalanen and Mason Appleton, with an empty-netter, also had goals for the Jets. Appleton added a pair of assists and Kyle Connor collected three helper

  • Canada Ravens women look to end Rugby League World Cup campaign on a winning note

    The Canada Ravens look to end their Rugby League World Cup campaign on a winning note Wednesday against tournament debutant Brazil in Leeds, England. Having lost to Papua New Guinea (34-12) and England (54-4), the Canadian women cannot advance to the semifinals. Pride and third place in Group A are on the line Wednesday at Headlingley Stadium. Brazil is also winless, having lost 72-4 to England and 70-0 to Papua New Guinea. For Canada captain Gabrielle Hindley, the tournament has been positive.

  • 7 best cameos NHL players have made in TV, film

    From playing vikings, to late night television, to simply being themselves, NHL players have a long history of cameos on TV and movies.

  • Calgary Stampeders look to 2023 with Maier as Mitchell quarterbacking era likely over

    CALGARY — Jake Maier took his job. What was likely Bo Levi Mitchell's parting message as a Calgary Stampeder quarterback was believe Maier deserves it. "If you're questioning anything, I can tell you don't, because that guy is going to be very special," Mitchell said Monday as the Stampeders closed the book on their 2022 CFL season. "Jake's got a good head on his shoulders and a damn good arm as well." Maier, 25, went 6-3 in starts after replacing Mitchell in August. Maier's two-year contract ex