‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Sets Disney+ Streaming Date

Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” will premiere on Disney+ on Feb. 1, Disney announced on Wednesday.

The Marvel sequel hit theaters in November, making $820 worldwide to date. Over the holiday, the “Black Panther” sequel was third on the U.S. box office charts with $6.5 million grossed over the 4-day weekend, and now stands at $440 domestic through Monday.

The first “Black Panther” made over $1 billion in 2018 and was nominated for seven Academy Awards, including Best Picture (so far the only Marvel movie to accomplish such a feat), ultimately winning three. It’s also the 30th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the capstone to its wobbly Phase 4.

In Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba) fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda.

The film introduces Tenoch Huerta Mejía as Namor, ruler of a hidden undersea nation, and also stars Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livinalli. “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” was directed by Ryan Coogler and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore.