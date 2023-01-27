Black Panther: Wakanda Forever to Pamela, a Love Story – the seven best films to watch on TV this week

Simon Wardell
·4 min read

Pick of the week

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

The death of Chadwick Boseman could have put paid to this sequel, but director Ryan Coogler has braved it out by making grief the driving force of a film that sidles between sadness and splendour. It brings out the best from Angela Bassett, as the late T’Challa’s mother Ramonda, and Letitia Wright, as his troubled sister Shuri, but it’s the baddies who give the tale vim. The Talokanil are a superhuman underwater Mayan race who also have vibranium – the metal that gives Wakanda its superiority – and a history of resisting oppression. Their aquatic realm is sumptuously realised, its Mesoamerican designs complementing the African imagery that makes this corner of the MCU so distinctive.
Wednesday 1 February, Disney+

***

Hustlers

Jennifer Lopez as Ramona in Hustlers.
Jennifer Lopez as Ramona in Hustlers. Photograph: Landmark Media/Alamy

Don’t be misled by the setup of a stripclub dancer making her way in the business – Lorene Scafaria’s fact-based tale has several stiletto-heeled twists in it. Constance Wu plays Destiny, the new girl at a high-end joint that serves the Wall Street crowd, while Jennifer Lopez stands out as queen bee Ramona, who takes Destiny under her wing. “This game is rigged,” says Ramona of their hustling but – as the 2008 financial crash hits, and their way of surviving edges into criminality – she could also be talking about the banking industry, or US capitalism itself.
Saturday 28 January, 9pm, Channel 4

***

The Swimmer

Burt Lancaster and Janet Landgard in The Swimmer.
Burt Lancaster and Janet Landgard in The Swimmer. Photograph: Moviestore/REX/Shutterstock

Probably the oddest film starring Burt Lancaster you’re likely to see, Frank and Eleanor Perry’s drama has his Ned appear at a friend’s pool party in leafy suburbia, dressed only in his trunks. He then decides to swim home via the neighbourhood’s other pools. As he passes through more residences and meets people he knows – welcoming or not – the reasons for his weird behaviour become apparent. It’s a film of contrasts, between sun-dappled comfort and dark mystery, and Lancaster’s athletic persona and his character’s unsettling actions.
Monday 30 January, 2.10pm, Film4

***

Pamela, a Love Story

What a smart move by Ryan White to base his documentary about Pamela Anderson round her home movies. It simultaneously shows the Playboy model turned Baywatch actor as a loved-up partner and devoted mother, and mitigates the effect of the sex tape that nearly destroyed her life. In interviews, Anderson comes across as personable and funny, all while candidly discussing her childhood abuse, serial marriages to “bad boys” and how, despite him being jailed for spousal abuse, Tommy Lee is still the love of her life. An indomitable spirit.
Tuesday 31 January, Netflix

***

Servants

Samuel Skyva as Juraj and Samuel Polakovič as Michal in Servants.
Samuel Skyva as Juraj and Samuel Polakovič as Michal in Servants. Photograph: Everett Collection Inc/Alamy

The square screen ratio and black-and-white camerawork give this tale set in communist Czechoslovakia an impressively boxed-in, oppressive feel. At a Catholic seminary in Bratislava, two new students discover their institution is both a hotbed of anti-state resistance and collaboration with the regime. From sending news reports to Radio Free Europe to presiding over secret religious gatherings, pupils and priests experience shadowy danger and whispered defiance.
Tuesday 31 January, 2.15am, Film4

***

The Levelling

Hope Dickson Leach’s 2016 debut is a moving, lucid drama about the financial knife-edge that farmers in the UK exist on, as well as the bonds that can bind or break families. Ellie Kendrick’s veterinary student Clover returns to her father’s dairy farm on the Somerset Levels after her brother Harry’s suicide. As she tries to uncover why he killed himself, she works through long-held antagonisms with dad Aubrey (a superbly nuanced David Troughton) about her childhood and leaving home. The always believable Kendrick does the heavy emotional lifting in a film suffused with loss and desperation.
Thursday 2 February, 1.15am, BBC Two

***

Vice

Adam McKay’s brand of pointed political satire is brought to bear on Dick Cheney, the ghost president during George W Bush’s time in office. It’s a measure of the film-maker’s skill that you root for the whip-smart operator as he slides up the slippery pole of power – from drunken ne’er-do-well to a US vice-president who redefined torture, ripped up privacy laws and initiated a spurious war in Iraq. Christian Bale inhabits the part with admirable perspicacity, while Steve Carell is terrifically obnoxious as fellow traveller Donald Rumsfeld.
Friday 3 February, 11.05pm, BBC Two

Latest Stories

  • Paul beats Shelton in all-US quarterfinal at Australian Open

    MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Tommy Paul reached his first Grand Slam semifinal and ended the surprising run of Ben Shelton by winning their all-American matchup at the Australian Open 7-6 (6), 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 on Wednesday. Paul, a 25-year-old from New Jersey, is the first man from his country to make it to the final four at Melbourne Park since Andy Roddick in 2009. Roddick was also the last man from the U.S. to win a Grand Slam singles championship, at the U.S. Open 20 years ago. The 35th-ranked P

  • Precious Achiuwa is showing he's improved his court awareness

    Amit Mann and Asad Alvi discuss what Precious Achiuwa has shown since he's returned from injury and the improvements he's made in his court awareness. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Herro scores 26, Heat come from 16 down, top Pelicans 100-96

    MIAMI (AP) — Tyler Herro scored 26 points, Kyle Lowry had nine straight for Miami in the final moments and the Heat rallied to beat the New Orleans Pelicans 100-96 on Sunday. Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler each scored 18 for Miami, which trailed by 16 in the first half. Lowry scored 17 for the Heat, the last nine of those coming in a span of 1:42 down the stretch. Trey Murphy III had 17 for New Orleans, which got 14 points and 16 rebounds from Jonas Valanciunas. CJ McCollum scored 13 and Larry Nan

  • Cardinals' Nootbaar, Boston's Yoshida in Japan's WBC team

    TOKYO (AP) — Japan completed naming its 30-man roster on Thursday for the World Baseball Classic, which includes outfielders Lars Nootbaar of the St. Louis Cardinals and Masataka Yoshida of the Boston Red Sox. Nootbaar has a Japanese mother but grew up in California and does not speak Japanese. He is the first to play for Japan in the WBC who qualifies because of his ancestry. Japan announced its first 12 members last month. They include MLB players such as Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani, San

  • Blue Jackets snap Oilers' six-game win streak with 3-2 victory in OT

    EDMONTON — Kent Johnson scored the overtime winner as the Columbus Blue Jackets came away with a surprise 3-2 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday. Johnson’s shot from the top of the circle went in off Oilers’ goalie Stuart Skinner’s glove and into the net 2:29 into the extra session. Boone Jenner and Kirill Marchenko also scored for the Blue Jackets (15-30-3) who have managed to win two of their last three and get five points out of their last possible six. Derek Ryan and Zach Hyman re

  • CF Montreal begin week three of training camp as trade rumours swirl

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal's roster remains in a state of flux to start the third week of training camp thanks to a tumultuous off-season. While Major League Soccer clubs usually try to sort their business before the start of camp, Montreal’s attack could look extremely different with both arrivals and departures potentially affecting the club's front line. A big source of the uncertainty comes from the Kei Kamara trade speculation, which has not stopped since the striker's public request to be move

  • Ovechkin scores, Capitals beat Penguins 3-2 in shootout

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Nicklas Backstrom was grumpier than his usual self the morning before he and the Washington Capitals faced the Pittsburgh Penguins. “It happens sometimes when you’ve lost two in a row," he said. By the end of the night, Backstrom flipped the mood by scoring the shootout winner in a 3-2 victory Thursday that ended the Capitals' two-game skid and kept them ahead of their archrivals in the Eastern Conference playoff race. “It’s always good to get a chance to do the shootout and ob

  • Brewers' Anderson hopeful improved shoulder sparks rebound

    MILWAUKEE (AP) — Now that his shoulder isn’t bothering him anymore, new Milwaukee Brewers acquisition Brian Anderson is hoping he can recapture the hitting success he enjoyed earlier in his career. The Brewers announced the signing of Anderson on Monday, though the deal was initially reported Wednesday. Terms weren’t revealed, but a person close to the situation said the former Miami Marlins third baseman/right fielder received a one-year, $3.5 million contract and could earn an additional $2 mi

  • Nick Nurse begrudgingly reveals details of latest film session

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse discusses details of the team's latest film session, how lengthy road trips can help a team find their footing and more.

  • Carnegie Initiative shines light on programs attempting to make hockey more inclusive

    Here are some of the key learnings and takeaways from the Carnegie Initiative's second annual summit.

  • NHL trade deadline: 20 players who could be on the move

    The NHL trade deadline is just over a month away, but talks involving some of the bigger names on the market are already heating up.

  • How the Raptors stifled Domantas Sabonis in win over Kings

    On the latest episode of "Strictly Hoops", C.J. Miles and Amit Mann discuss the schemes and strategy behind the Raptors limiting Kings center Domantas Sabonis to 9 points while forcing a career-high 9 turnovers. Full episode is on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed.

  • James Harden, Tyrese Maxey lead 76ers past Nets, 137-133

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — James Harden hit two 3-pointers and had a driving layup in the final four minutes against his former Brooklyn teammates and the Philadelphia 76ers stretched their winning streak to six games, outscoring the Nets 137-133 on Wednesday night. Tyrese Maxey led the 76ers with 27 points, and Joel Embiid had 26. Harden added 23, and Philadelphia was 35 of 36 from the foul line. Seth Curry had a season-high 32 points for Brooklyn. Kyrie Irving had 30 for the Nets, who have lost five

  • Analysis: Defense still wins in the NFL playoffs

    Defense stills wins in the playoffs. The San Francisco 49ers and Cincinnati Bengals advanced to the conference championship games with excellent defensive performances on Sunday. The Philadelphia Eagles also had a standout defensive effort Saturday night. While high-flying offenses led by star quarterbacks get most of the attention, defense matters. It was evident in the NFL divisional round this weekend. Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo’s aggressive unit forced two turnovers in the

  • Canada's Devin Gibson looking to make mark in Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship

    Hurt hands are nothing new to Devin Gibson. It comes with the territory for a bare-knuckle fighter. "Fourth and fifth round, it's just really tough to want to punch the head," said the 28-year-old from Sarnia, Ont., known as The Canadian Assassin. Gibson (2-0-0) takes on American Albert Inclan (0-1-0) on Friday at BKFC 35 in Myrtle Beach, S.C. While the five-foot-six Gibson normally competes at the flyweight non-title weight of 126 pounds -- cutting down from around 145 pounds -- the fight will

  • Rookie goalie Jaxson Stauber in form as Blackhawks dump Flames 5-1

    CALGARY — Chicago Blackhawks rookie goalie Jaxson Stauber is playing like a veteran even though he's just two games into his NHL career. Stauber made 34 stops for his second straight win and 13 different players contributed a point as the Blackhawks beat the Calgary Flames 5-1 on Thursday. "Looks really solid and calm in there,” said Chicago coach Luke Richardson. “They're a big team and they get to the net and they're trying to get secondary chances. He just makes a save and even if there's som

  • Garland scores 26 as Cavaliers race past Rockets 113-95

    HOUSTON (AP) — Darius Garland scored 26 points and Evan Mobley added 21 as the Cleveland Cavaliers routed the short-handed Houston Rockets 113-95 Thursday night despite missing Donovan Mitchell. Garland, the fifth overall pick in the 2019 draft who turned 23 on Thursday, also had nine assists and four rebounds for the Cavs. The Cavaliers led by 26 at halftime after scoring 74 points in the first two periods. The Rockets cut it to 22 on a basket by rookie Jabari Smith Jr. with 9 1/2 minutes left

  • International sledge hockey teams reunite in London, Ont. for tournament

    More than 30 teams from as far as the United Kingdom were in London,Ont., over the weekend to compete in a tournament hosted by the London Blizzard Sledge Hockey Club. The annual event, held at the Western Fair Sports Centre, had been on a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, said organizer Todd Sargeant. It's one of the largest of its kind to take place in the world, he added, where disabled and able-bodied athletes alike have gathered to compete for 17 years. "It's really nice to have everybod

  • 3 forwards Maple Leafs should target at NHL trade deadline

    The Maple Leafs don't have much cap space, but they still have options to improve their roster by the NHL trade deadline.

  • Damian Lillard scores 60 points, helps Blazers beat Jazz

    PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Damian Lillard scored a season-high 60 points, hitting nine 3-pointers, and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Utah Jazz 134-124 on Wednesday night. Lillard tied for second-most in the NBA this season. Donovan Mitchell had 71 in an overtime game for Cleveland against Chicago on Jan. 3, and Luka Doncic scored 60 in Dallas’ OT victory over New York on Dec. 27. Jerami Grant added 19 points to help Portland win its second straight game. Lauri Markkanen led the Jazz with 24 poi