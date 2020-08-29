Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman dies at 43

Chadwick Boseman has died at 43 after a battle with colon cancer.

The Black Panther star died at home in Los Angeles on Friday, his publicist confirmed to The Associated Press. He was diagnosed with cancer in 2016, his family said.

"A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much," Boseman's family said in a statement. "From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T'Challa to life in Black Panther."

Boseman received international acclaim for his performance in the Marvel superhero blockbuster Black Panther, reprising the central character of T'Challa in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. He was expected to return as T'Challa in future films in the Marvel universe, including a Black Panther sequel. Prior to Black Panther, Boseman rose to fame after starring as Jackie Robinson in 42, and he also played James Brown in Get on Up and Thurgood Marshall in Marshall. Earlier this year, he impressed critics with a supporting performance in Spike Lee's Da 5 Bloods. Boseman's cancer diagnosis was not previously known.

"The family thanks you for your love and prayers," a statement on Friday said, "and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time."

