Black Panther star Andy Serkis confirms return for Marvel's What If...? on Disney+

Marvel's What If...? spoilers follow.

One of the villains from Black Panther has confirmed he will return in Disney's new Marvel animated series What If...?

The show is based on the Marvel Comics anthology of the same name, where each issue is a twist on an established hero, villain or team by asking a question fans have long wondered.

Marvel's What If...? is set to feature the voices of many MCU actors reprising their famous characters – including Sebastian Stan as Bucky, Hayley Atwell as Peggy Carter, Chris Hemsworth and Tom Hiddleston as Thor and Loki, and Samuel L Jackson as Nick Fury.

Another MCU actor to confirm their involvement now is Andy Serkis, reprising his role as the evil arms trader Ulysses Klaue from Avengers: Age of Ultron and Black Panther.

He wrote on Instagram on Sunday (July 11): "GUESS WHO'S BACK?!? 😉 One question changes everything."

Two episodes of Marvel's What If...? are confirmed to be focused on characters from Wakanda. The late Chadwick Boseman gives his final MCU performance for an adventure sending T'Challa into space.

This episode will imagine an alternate world where Ravagers member Yondu (Michael Rooker) picked up T'Challa from earth instead of Peter Quill.

Michael B Jordan also returns as Killmonger, giving the Black Panther villain a heroic twist when he comes to the aid of Tony Stark during the events from 2008's Iron Man.

Other topics viewers can expect include a take on the dark Marvel Zombies story arc from the comics, as well as Peggy Carter taking Captain America's supersoldier serum and The Vision collecting all of the Infinity Stones.

The Batman star Jeffrey Wright debuts as all-seeing Watcher to guide viewers through all of these corners of the multiverse throughout the series.

Marvel's What If…? will premiere on Disney+ on August 11, 2021.

