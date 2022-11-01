Black Panther 's Lupita Nyong'o to star in A Quiet Place spin-off

Nick Romano
·2 min read
Black Panther 's Lupita Nyong'o to star in A Quiet Place spin-off

Oscar winner Lupita Nyong'o is ready to make some noise in the universe of A Quiet Place.

The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever actress is starring in the upcoming spin-off film, titled A Quiet Place: Day One, EW has confirmed. A rep for Nyong'o did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

We don't know who Nyong'o will be playing, nor do we know much about what the movie is about. Though, the title gives us a big hint at what audiences can expect. Part of A Quiet Place Part II was visiting the events of when monstrous aliens that hunt by sound first arrived on earth, as told by the Abbott family's perspective.

Lupita Nyong'o and Emily Blunt in A Quiet Place Part II
Lupita Nyong'o and Emily Blunt in A Quiet Place Part II

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic; Jonny Cournoyer/Paramount Lupita Nyong'o will star in 'A Quiet Place: Day One.' Emily Blunt starred in the first two films of the franchise

We do know that Day One is based on an original idea by John Krasinski, who directed and co-wrote the first two movies, as well as playing father Lee Abbott opposite the actor's wife Emily Blunt.

The goal is to expand the franchise even further to pave the way for future spin-offs, sequels, and the like. A separate film to follow the storyline of 2018's A Quiet Place and 2020's A Quiet Place Part II is also in development for sometime in 2025.

A Quiet Place: Day One is currently set for March 8, 2024. Michael Sarnoski (Pig) will direct.

Michael Bay, Andrew Form, and Brad Fuller will produce the film through their Platinum Dunes banner, while Krasinski will be involved as a producer through his Sunday Night banner with partner, executive producer Allyson Seeger.

Deadline was the first to report the news.

