‘Black Panther 2’ might have to change cinematographer because of COVID-19

Black Panther cinematographer Rachel Morrison was just two days into production on her debut film when Covid struck (Image by Marvel Studios)

Black Panther cinematographer Rachel Morrison was just two days into production on her directorial debut Flint Strong when the coronavirus pandemic shut down shooting.

The impact of the quarantine is set to have a drastic effect on her career. That’s because, when filming is eventually allowed to happen again, Morrison’s return to Flint Strong will probably clash with the planned start for Black Panther 2, which she was supposed to be the cinematographer on again.

“I was supposed to deliver my movie and then a few months later hop on to Black Panther 2,” Morrison told Indiewire. “Now, there might be some issue of those overlapping.”

Morrison and Black Panther director Ryan Coogler have been in constant discussions over their schedules. However, Coogler recently recalled a dream to Morrison that made her think that she might not be involved in the Marvel blockbuster after all.

“He called me up cause he had a dream a few days ago that he was three weeks into production and this male DP comes out holding a camera and he’s like, ‘That’s not my DP. Where the f*** is Rachel?’”

Morrison had originally planned for production on Flint Strong to restart in September. However, the fact that it’s a boxing movie that requires huge crowds, as well as a teen film with various scenes of dancing, means that she only has three scenes she can film right now.

“If we had gone back in September, I think we could make it, but now it’s a bit of a moment of truth for everyone to realise if my movie is definitely going back in January that I probably won’t be able to do Panther, which is devastating to me. If we can’t go back in January and we get pushed into fall of next year, maybe I can do Panther.”

At the moment, Black Panther 2 is still currently scheduled for release on May 6, 2022.