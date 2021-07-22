Black Panther 2 adds Michaela Coel, Vidyut Jammwal's Khuda Haafiz 2 begins shoot: A round-up of film and TV announcements

With the pandemic restrictions starting to ease at different parts of the country, the entertainment industry has started to roll out new films and TV shows. I May Destroy You actor Michaela Coel has joined the cast of Black Panther 2, while the team of The Kapil Sharma Show recently got vaccinated before kickstarting the shoot.

Here is a round-up of the latest announcements:

Marvel's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever adds Michaela Coel

Michaela Cole. YouTube

Michaela Coel, the star of BBC One/HBO series I May Destroy You, has boarded the cast of Marvel Studios' Black Panther sequel. According to Variety, Coel has joined director Ryan Coogler at Atlanta's Pinewood Studios, where production on the sequel, titled Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, began last month. Her character details have been kept under wraps.

Black Panther, which released in 2018, was the first superhero to feature a virtually all-black cast, led by Chadwick Boseman.

The sequel was expected to start production last year but after the sudden death of Boseman in August 2020 due to colon cancer, the studio had to alter its plan. Much of the cast of Marvel's first Black Panther film, which includes Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright, Daniel Kaluuya, and Winston Duke, is returning for the much-awaited follow-up movie.

The sequel will not recast Boseman's role of T'Challa aka superhero Black Panther.

Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2: Agni Pariksha goes on floors

VIDYUT JAMMWAL: 'KHUDA HAAFIZ' CHAPTER 2 STARTS... #KhudaHaafiz Chapter II: Agni Pariksha - starring #VidyutJammwal and #ShivaleekaOberoi - begins filming in #Mumbai... Directed by Faruk Kabir... Produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak. #KhudaHaafizChapterIIpic.twitter.com/StrJOgDfMh " taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 22, 2021

The sequel to action thriller Khuda Haafiz, fronted by actor Vidyut Jammwal has begun production in Mumbai. Shivaleeka Oberoi will be returning opposite Jammwal in the film directed by Faruk Kabir. Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak are attached as producers.

Khuda Haafiz was inspired from real-life incident from 2008, when a man went out to rescue his wife, abducted and forced into human trafficking in the UAE. The second chapter will take the love story of the lead characters Sameer (Jammwal) and Nargis (Oberoi) forward. Sameer getting his wife back is not the perfect ending of their story, said Jammwal.

"To adjust and successfully live in the society after the woman has gone through this turmoil is the real beginning of the love story. That's what we're planning to showcase in the second chapter," the actor had previously said in a statement.

The Kapil Sharma Show team gets vaccinated

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kapil Sharma (@kapilsharma)

The Kapil Sharma Show's team recently got vaccinated, the host shared recently on Instagram. Accompanying Sharma in the picture are Krushna Abhishek, Sudesh Lehri, Bharti Singh, Kiku Sharda and Chandan Prabhakar. NDTV writes that Sharma had announced his television comeback this week with a photo with the cast that also included Archana Puran Singh.

America Ferrera joins Apple series WeCrashed

America Ferrera. Twitter @trashleelong

America Ferrera will feature alongside Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto in Apple's scripted series WeCrashed. According to Variety, the limited series is based on the Wondery podcast of the same name.

The show is described as following the greed-filled rise and inevitable fall of WeWork, one of the world''s most valuable startups, and the narcissists whose chaotic love made it all possible.

Leto will play WeWork founder Adam Neumann, with Hathaway set to essay the role of his wife and co-founder Rebekah Newmann. Both stars will also serve as executive producers on the show. Ferrera will play the role of Elishia Kennedy, a brilliant young entrepreneur seduced into joining WeWork whose life is turned upside down as a result.

The show will also star actor Kyle Marvin as Miguel McKelvey, the co-founder of WeWork. Lee Eisenberg and Drew Crevello are on board as creators, while This Is Us duo John Requa and Glenn Ficarra will direct and executive produce.

HBO to halt production of Westworld S4 due to COVID-19

HBO will pause production on the fourth season of sci-fi series Westworld following a positive coronavirus test result.

According to Deadline, the positive COVID-19 test appeared from someone on the production team as part of the show's rigorous testing scheme. The team has been testing diligently throughout this process and will start a two-day pause period next week.

Westworld, based on the eponymous film written by Michael Crichton, has been created by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy.

It features an ensemble cast that includes Evan Rachel Wood, Jeffrey Wright, Thandiwe Newton, Aaron Paul, Jimmi Simpson, Katja Herbers, Ed Harris, Tessa Thompson, Luke Hemsworth, Simon Quarterman and Rodrigo Santoro.

The show is exec produced by Jonathan Nolan & Lisa Joy, Denise The, JJ Abrams, Athena Wickham, Richard J. Lewis and Ben Stephenson.

