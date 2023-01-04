BLACK-OWNED NON-PROFIT FOODPRENEUR LAB’S COHORT TWO PARTICIPANTS COMPLETE THEIR PATH WITH VITAL SKILLS FOR THE FOOD ECOSYSTEM

Foodpreneur Lab

TORONTO, Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foodpreneur Lab is a Black woman-founded and led Canadian non-profit striving to make a difference by addressing systemic barriers in the food ecosystem. The non-profit was awarded funding to support Black food entrepreneurs Start and Scale their consumer packaged goods businesses. Their second cohort is reaching an exciting milestone as they complete their path in the project on January 31st, 2023, and will take with them vital skills needed to move forward in an industry that doesn’t always give access to BIPOC communities.

“‘Cohort Two Start participants have rounded out business fundamentals with product launch knowledge,’ says Executive Director Janice Bartley. ‘Scale participants have had the chance to level up and work through challenges in their business from manufacturing to co-packing and distribution.’”

Two participants in the current cohort have already made waves: Eight50 Coffee was recognized by the Wall Street Journal, and Caribbean restaurant Baccanalle was featured on The Food Network Canada as one of the Top 10 Black-Owned Canadian Restaurants You Need to Try ASAP.

Applications for cohort three are set to open for all of Southern Ontario by February 2023, with information available at www.foodpreneurlab.com. This project is funded by the Government of Canada through the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario.

The project began on November 1st, 2021, and will continue for four years until it closes on December 31st, 2024. At the end of the four years, Foodpreneur Lab will have helped 200 Black food entrepreneurs either bring a new product to market or reach the next level of growth for an existing product.

ABOUT FOODPRENEUR LAB

Established in 2019, Foodpreneur Lab is the only Canadian Black woman-founded and led nonprofit with a fierce national mandate to advance racial and gender equity in the food sector. Its mission is to level the playing field for underserved communities and forge Paths where Black foodpreneurs can leverage their cultural insight and lived experiences in food product innovation. We don't want to just break beyond the grocery store’s ‘ethnic food aisle’; we want to celebrate new food products that connect with a community’s sense of belonging. Find out more at foodpreneurlab.com.

