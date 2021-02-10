5 Black-owned interior design brands to shop
February marks the beginning of Black History Month, where we set aside a few weeks to celebrate and bring awareness to the achievements and contributions made by Black people. It’s an opportune time to read up on Black heroes, support inspiring coalitions and shop Black-owned brands.
Given how much time we’re spending indoors, we’ve highlighted our list of Black-owned interior design brands to support.
These stunning works are all made by accomplished Black designers and creators that will instantly set the stage for an impressive abode. Because the right piece can transform a space from a bare-wall snore to a stylish sanctuary. From colourful rugs to furnishings and bedding, add these impressive home décor elements to instantly elevate your home.
Scroll down and turn up the volume in your very own abode with these gorgeous home décor additions from Black-owned brands!
Jungalow
Our pick: Silvia Teal & Berry Rug by Justina Blakeney® X Loloi
Justina Blakeney boasts an impressive resume. As a designer, author and founder and creative director of Jungalow she’s a multidisciplinary artist sure to energize your space. Known for her signature pops of colour and plenty of pattern, Jungalow’s impressive assortment of pillows, planters, trays, rugs, wall décor and bedding is sure to spark joy and good vibes into your own abode.
SHOP IT: Jungalow, $139
Lolly Lolly Ceramics
Our pick: Speckled Mug
The mastermind behind Lolly Lolly Ceramics is ceramist and founder, Lalese Stamps. Her collection of mugs are unique and wonderfully whimsical. Each design plays with interesting proportions, capable of injecting a bit of personality into any dining situation. But buyer beware, these highly coveted mugs often sell out right after they drop so plan accordingly!
SHOP IT: Lolly Lolly, $38
Goodee
Our pick: Alfi Chair High Back by Emeco
The Canadian duo responsible for the genius that is Goodee—a curated space of homeware and lifestyle products—are designers and creative director twins, Byron and Dexter Peart. Leaders in championing community, transparency, and sustainability through their thoughtful array of chairs, kitchenware, throws and so much more, the brothers are big on quality designs made by talented artisans to elevate any space.
SHOP IT: Goodee, $350
Estelle
Our pick: Coloured Wine Stemless Set of 6
Founder Stephanie Summerson Hall actually dedicated the company to her grandmother, Estelle. The luxe line is filled with hand-blown glassware and cake stands in gorgeous jewel tones and soft hues—all made by glass artisans in Poland. Her pieces are a welcome addition to a festive soiree full of libations and sweets!
SHOP IT: Estelle, $175
Bolé Road
Our pick: Coordinated Pillows
An expert in graphic patterns and vibrant colours, New York based designer Hana Getachew founded Bolé Road as an ode to her love for Ethiopian fabrics and interior design. The line is host to a stunning collection of textiles inspired by traditional Ethiopian pieces to decorate your home with. Add one of their gorgeous throw pillows sets to a sofa or bed for refreshing sophistication.
SHOP IT: Bolé Road, $850
