As a Black nurse practitioner and a mom, I see a gaping hole in mental health care in NC

Minorities and mental health

As a nurse practitioner and a Black female living in America, raising three black boys, mental health has been at the forefront of my focus, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic and with the rise in racism.

During the pandemic, kids were forced to home-school, sporting activities were canceled, and no time was spent with extended family or friends. My sons began to suffer. I saw their grades drop and noticed changes in their behavior. One son required treatment for a mental health issue.

In 2019, approximately 51 million adults in the U.S. reported experiencing mental health issues. But the pandemic disproportionately affected communities of color.

Adults in the Black community are 20% more likely to experience mental health problems, such as anxiety and depression. Psychological difficulties in the Black and Brown community are related to many issues, including: a lack of appropriate access to culturally responsive mental healthcare providers, racism and prejudice in our daily environments, a lack of trust in the medical system due to historical abuse of Black people, inadequate insurance, discrimination, and financial burdens.

Mental health is essential to our physical health. According to the Centers for Disease Control, 14.8% of non-Hispanic Blacks received mental health treatment in 2021. Our healthcare system needs more culturally aware and responsive medical providers in the mental health workforce who can recognize and understand the concerns and stigma in our Black and Brown communities and adapt a treatment plan to meet the needs of the individual. Unfortunately, Black mental health providers make up a small portion of providers in behavioral health.

Each state has the power to make decisions about their mental health systems. Mental health block grants and partial funding through Medicaid supports states in building mental health services in the community. Additional funding is needed to provide these services in Black and Brown communities.

Janze Taylor, Durham

Many reasons to ban vaping in NC





It has been 10 years since I was an undergraduate attending an Arizona State University football game and saw, for the first time, a puff from a small pen-like device turn into a transparent cloud that quickly dissipated into the air. E-cigarettes, also known as vapes, began to morph like a virus, creating illness, injury, and life-threatening addiction.

Refillable vapes were not controlled by the FDA, so they took the nation by storm, introducing varying nicotine concentrations, flavors and harmful additives.

Vaping was marketed as “safe” and targeted toward teens and young adults, many of whom became hooked.

To this day, nicotine vapes are being readily abused by adolescents without concern for detrimental respiratory effects and addiction.

In addition, the harmful battery components are commonly overlooked. Vapes contain lithium ion batteries that can explode while hot.

As a former Burn Intensive Care Unit registered nurse, I’ve cared for many burn cases due to vape-battery combustions. One case in particular occurred when the patient was driving. He had his vape inside his pant pocket when it spontaneously combusted. He sustained second and third degree burns to his legs and hand while attempting to put out the fire, requiring hospitalization and surgery for skin grafting.

I am studying to become a certified registered nurse anesthetist providing anesthesia for various procedures. Sadly, I see many young patients who vape daily.

Their vaping addiction damages cells in the respiratory tract and leads to the development of a reactive airway, a dangerous concern for anesthesia providers since ventilation may be challenging with higher risks for low oxygen saturation, bronchospasm, and laryngospasm.

I’m relieved that in July 2022 the FDA moved to ban the sales of Juul branded vapes in the U.S., though a final decision is still pending.

Health risks associated with vaping use are significant. It’s time to come up for air! More than nine states have vaping bans or serious restrictions of some sort in place. Let’s get North Carolina on board.

Nichole Hollingsworth, Durham