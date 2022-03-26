Black News Channel shuts down after backer declines to fund it further

Jessica Glenza
·2 min read
<span>Photograph: AP</span>
Photograph: AP

Startup aimed at serving Black audiences had drawn journalists from established media outlets


The Black News Channel, a cable news station focused on serving Black viewers, ceased operations on Friday afternoon after its billionaire backer declined to provide more funding for the startup.

Many of the news channel’s journalists left careers at established media organizations to join the start-up, in hopes of bringing news to a historically underserved audience. One of the station’s presenters, Marc Lamont Hill, told the Hollywood Reporter the station had “an incredible assignment” and would work to “fill the void” for neglected audiences at a relaunch one year ago.

The channel ceased live operations on Friday afternoon after it failed to make payroll. About 230 employees were laid off, informed they would not receive severance pay and their health benefits would end in a week, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The channel also faced a gender discrimination lawsuit, after female employees claimed their male counterparts earned more money.

“During the past few months, we have endured very painful workforce reductions at all levels of the network as we worked to achieve our financial goal of a break-even business,” Princell Hair, the station’s CEO, said in the memo, the Los Angeles Times reported.

“This has forced all of you to do more with less, and your contributions have been remarkable. Unfortunately, due to challenging market conditions and global financial pressures, we have been unable to meet our financial goals, and the timeline afforded to us has run out.”

The station was initially funded in 2019 by the Jacksonville Jaguars NFL team’s owner, Shahid Khan, who provided $50m in backing. Notably, the station was launched at a time when many cable channels are investing in streaming content to reach more audiences.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Saskatchewan, Concordia shutout wins set up U Sports women's hockey championship semis

    Camyrn Drever stood her ground early and often for the University of Saskatchewan Huskies on Friday en route to a 4-0 shutout win over the Brock Badgers to advance to the semifinals of the U Sports Women's Hockey Championship. The Edmonton native stopped 27 shots on the day, including a flurry of saves just four minutes into the game to keep it scoreless. The goalkeeper is sporting a sparkling .961 save percentage in the post-season, aided by a 53-save performance against Mount Royal in a 2-1 wi

  • Raptors' 3-point shooting pivotal vs. Cavaliers

    A top-six playoff position in the Eastern Conference will be on the line when the Cavaliers and Raptors face off on Thursday night. Amit Mann and Katie Heindl discuss the keys to victory. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for more Raptors coverage.

  • Ehlers scores 21 seconds into OT, Jets edge Blue Jackets 4-3

    WINNIPEG — Nikolaj Ehlers scored on a breakaway just 21 seconds into overtime, giving the Winnipeg Jets a 4-3 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday night. Kyle Connor, who extended his points streak to 10 games, sprang Ehlers for the solo chance. Columbus forward Oliver Bjorkstrand forced extra time with a power-play goal with 14 seconds left on the clock after Winnipeg defenceman Josh Morrissey was handed a controversial slashing penalty. Brendan Gaunce and Adam Boqvist also scored f

  • Wild, Avs, Rangers among the winners at NHL trade deadline

    Marc-Andre Fleury may have been the biggest winner at the NHL trade deadline, getting dealt by the rebuilding Chicago Blackhawks to the potentially contending Minnesota Wild. Minnesota acquired the biggest name available on Monday, adding a three-time Stanley Cup winner. The bold move boosts the Wild's chances of making the playoffs and perhaps making a deep run for the first time since reaching the 2003 Western Conference finals. The Wild gave up a conditional first-round pick in this year’s dr

  • Oilers acquire defenseman Brett Kulak from Canadiens

    The Oilers have added a depth blueliner on trade deadline day.

  • Rangers ride fast start to cruise past Penguins 5-1

    NEW YORK (AP) — Chris Kreider scored twice, Mika Zibanejad had three assists and Igor Shesterkin made 20 saves as the New York Rangers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-1 on Friday night. Alexis Lafreniere, Frank Vatrano and newcomer Andrew Copp also had goals for the Rangers, who scored three times in the first four-plus minutes of the game against Tristian Jarry, who entered with a five-game winning streak and a 7-1-0 mark in his last eight appearances. Jeff Carter scored Pittsburgh’s lone goal s

  • Blackhawks snap 3-game losing streak with 4-2 win over Ducks

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Dylan Strome scored the go-ahead goal with 3:50 remaining and Patrick Kane had another big night against Anaheim as the Chicago Blackhawks defeated the skidding Ducks 4-2 on Wednesday. Strome redirected Riley Stillman's shot from near the blueline past goalie John Gibson to help the Blackhawks snap a three-game losing streak. Kane had a goal and two assists, giving him a point in nine consecutive games against Anaheim (seven goals, 11 assists). He gave the Blackhawks a 2-1

  • Wild, Kraken among winners at NHL trade deadline

    The Wild grabbed the biggest name on the board and the Kraken prepared for the future with successful trade deadlines in the NHL.

  • Why Kyle Dubas is irked by the Blackhawks

    Toronto's pursuit of netminder Marc-Andre Fleury became public knowledge, prompting the Maple Leafs GM to call out Chicago's rookie executive Kyle Davidson through the media.

  • 5 interesting facts about Tigres UANL

    Tigres UANL is often regarded as the best football club in North America. Here are some interesting facts about the club.

  • Pascal Siakam goes into superstar mode as Raptors earn crucial win over Cavaliers

    Pascal Siakam delivered a superstar performance in a game where the Raptors needed it.

  • Evaluating the schedules of the Raptors, Cavaliers & Bulls

    The Toronto Raptors are battling for a top-six spot in the East with two teams: Cleveland and Chicago. Amit Mann and Katie Heindl look at the schedules of each team and who's got the advantage as the regular season comes to a close. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for more Raptors coverage.

  • Maple Leafs down Devils on Engvall's late short-handed winner

    TORONTO — Pierre Engvall scored short-handed with 4:42 left in regulation as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the New Jersey Devils 3-2 on Wednesday night. The winger moved in on a 2-on-1 rush with Ilya Mikheyev off serving a double minor for high-sticking, delayed and then fired his 11th goal of the season short side on Nico Daws. Mikheyev, also with the Leafs playing short-handed, and Mitch Marner provided the rest of the offence for Toronto (40-18-5), which got 20 saves from Petr Mrazek. Nico

  • Makar's 2 goals break team 'D' mark, Avs beat Flyers 6-3

    DENVER (AP) — Cale Makar scored twice to set the single-season franchise goal record for a defenseman and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Philadelphia Flyers 6-3 on Friday night. Makar's goal on a wrist shot in the third period was his 24th of the season, surpassing the mark Sandis Ozolinsh set in 1996-97. Nazem Kadri had a goal and two assists as part of a four-goal first period to set the early tone for the Avalanche. J.T. Compher, Mikko Rantanen and Kurtis MacDermid — on his 28th birthday — a

  • Vetoes show lack of GOP lockstep on transgender sports bans

    SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Republican governors in two states this week rejected legislation to ban transgender players from girls sports — signs that there are some remaining fractures among GOP leaders over how to navigate gender’s reemergence as a culture war issue. Still, those decisions to buck the party’s conservative wing could prove short-lived against a fired-up GOP base and lawmakers angling to overrule the governors. Utah Gov. Spencer Cox and Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb vetoed bills passed b

  • Hip surgery sidelines Blue Jackets G Korpisalo for season

    Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Joonas Korpisalo will have hip surgery and will miss the remainder of the season. The NHL team said the 27-year-old Korpisalo will need at least six months to recover. “This is an injury that Joonas has been dealing with for some time and it has now gotten to the point where surgery is the best option,” general manager Jarmo Kekalainen said. “We are disappointed for him as he has worked extremely hard to be able to play, but this is the best course of action.” Ko

  • How should Nick Nurse stagger Raptors' bench minutes?

    In an ideal world where the Toronto Raptors are completely healthy, how should Nick Nurse stagger bench minutes since Thad Young and Armoni Brooks are now in the mix for playing time? Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for more Raptors coverage.

  • VanVleet not worried about getting back in rhythm after injury

    After missing a game with a knee issue, Fred VanVleet wasn’t necessarily at 100 percent against the Bulls on Monday night. But the Raptors guard is confident it won’t take long to get back into shape. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Thompson leads Sabres to 4-3 shootout win over Penguins

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Tage Thompson had two goals in regulation and scored in the shootout, Alex Tuch also had a shootout goal, and the Buffalo Sabres beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 on Wednesday night for their third consecutive win. Zemgus Girgensons also scored in regulation for the Sabres, who have won five of six in their best stretch of the season. Craig Anderson made 23 saves and stopped both shots he faced in the shootout. Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin each had a goal and an assist for

  • Dramatic week in Canadian curling sees widespread changes as season nears close

    The past week in Canadian curling has been nothing short of eye-opening with players joining new teams and entire teams splitting up on both the men's and women's sides. Jennifer Jones' team announcing its break up last week kicked things off, followed by Team Bottcher announcing its split a few days later, and news of Brett Gallant leaving Brad Gushue's team after the season just a day after. For Gushue, who will be representing Canada at the men's curling world championship after winning Olymp