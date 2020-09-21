Black Narcissus trailer gets Gemma Arterton, Alessandra Nivola, and the late Diana Rigg to a nunnery

FX's three-episode miniseries Black Narcissus is set during the latter years of British rule in India and finds an ambitious young nun named Sister Clodagh (Gemma Arterton) heading a mission to a remote part of the Himalayas. The palace of Mopu has been donated by General Toda Rai (Kulvinder Ghir), who hopes the Sisters of St. Faith will rid the "House of Women" of unhappy memories connected to his late sister, Srimati (Gianni Gonsalves). Although Clodagh ignores the warnings of the General’s raffish agent Mr. Dean (Alessandro Nivola), isolation and illness soon take their toll, with the haunting atmosphere of the palace particularly affecting volatile Sister Ruth (Aisling Franciosi). As past and present collide, the arrival of the young General Dilip Rai (Chaneil Kular) is the catalyst for an explosion of repressed desires that may end in a fatal confrontation.

Black Narcissus is based on the novel by Rumer Godden which was previously adapted for the big screen in 1947 by Michael Powell and Emeric Pressburger. The cast of the miniseries also includes Jim Broadbent, Gina McKee, and the late Dame Diana Rigg.

Black Narcissus will premiere all three episodes on FX on Monday, Nov. 23 beginning at 8 p.m. ET, with the full series also available the following day on FX on Hulu.

Watch the just-released trailer for Black Narcissus above.

Related content: