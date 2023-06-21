Black Mirror's Charlie Brooker responds to wild Mazey Day fan theory

Netflix

Black Mirror creator Charlie Brooker has responded to a new fan theory linking season six episode 'Mazey Day' to a scene in 2008 film Twilight.

The new series of Black Mirror dropped on Netflix last Friday [16th June 2023], with fourth episode 'Mazey Day' telling the story of celebrity Mazey, who is dogged by paparazzi, while coming to terms with the consequences of a hit-and-run-accident.

*Spoilers* The theme song for the episode is 'Supermassive Black Hole' by Muse, which some viewers took as foreshadowing for a later moment in the episode: when the star wildly morphs intoa werewolf (yes really).

As Twilight fans likely know, the song was notably used in the first film when Edward Cullen (played by Robert Pattinson) is introducing Bella (Kristen Stewart) to his family's tradition of thunder baseball.

So, was the use of Muse coincidence, or intentional foreshadowing?

"Somebody pointed that out to me," creator Charlie Brooker told NME of the use of the song. "They asked me if it was winking at [Mazey's fate], which it wasn't necessarily…"



That said, executive producer Jessica Rhoades added that it was "something that, if it happened, it happened very subconsciously for all of us. And so now we kind of love that the wink is in there."



The first Twilight film turns 15 (!) this year, and was based on the Stephenie Meyer novel of the same name. Anyone else feel a movie marathon coming on?

Black Mirror is now streaming on Netflix.







